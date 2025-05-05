AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:59 p.m. EDT

Ravens release Justin Tucker after accusations by massage therapists of inappropriate behavior

The Baltimore Ravens say they are releasing kicker Justin Tucker, months after reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists. The Baltimore Banner has reported that over a dozen massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior. The NFL said it would investigate, and the Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop late last month. Last weekend, coach John Harbaugh suggested a decision on Tucker might come before the NFL completed its inquiry.

Washington to host the 2027 NFL draft on the National Mall, President Donald Trump says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced the NFL draft is coming to Washington in 2027. The plan is to hold the event on the National Mall with the Washington Monument, U.S. Capitol and other landmarks part of the backdrop. Trump announced the news in the Oval Office flanked by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Washington hosting the draft two years from now is the latest off-field victory for the Commanders, who a week ago reached an agreement with the D.C. government to build a stadium on the old RFK site.

Browns linebacker Devin Bush accused of assaulting girlfriend in his Pittsburgh home

LEETSDALE, Pa. (AP) — Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush faces charges of harassment and misdemeanor simple assault after allegedly chasing a woman through his suburban Pittsburgh house and smashing her cellphone. Officers said they responded to a 911 call on Sunday from Bush’s home in Sewickley. The woman, who was identified only as his girlfriend, alleges Bush assaulted her, took her car keys and broke her phone to prevent her from calling for help. Investigators say Bush admitted he smashed the phone but denies getting physical with the woman. Police say they saw injuries on her wrist and foot.

Atkinson edges Bickerstaff and Udoka to win NBA Coach of the Year

Kenny Atkinson went through a winless preseason with the Cleveland Cavaliers and wondered if his team would be any good. Turns out, they were better than good. And their coach — he was the NBA’s best this season. Atkinson is now an NBA Coach of the Year winner, announced Monday night as this year’s recipient of the Red Auerbach Trophy. Atkinson led Cleveland to a 15-0 start to the season — one of three winning streaks of at least 12 games this season by his club — and led the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

New York Islanders win the NHL draft lottery, securing the No. 1 selection. Sharks will pick second

The New York Islanders won the NHL draft lottery on Monday and vaulted nine teams, including the last-place San Jose Sharks, in winning the opportunity to have the No. 1 pick. The Islanders, who finished 10th in the standings and are in the midst of a front-office change, overcame having just a 3.5% chance to winning the lottery. Utah won the second lottery drawing and made the jump from 14th to fourth. The Sharks will pick second after entering the day with the best odds, 18.5%, to win the lottery and a 25.5% chance of landing the No. 1 choice.

Attorney says NCAA deal should resolve judge’s concerns over roster limits, criticizes Saban

An attorney in the $2.8 billion legal case reshaping college sports says he thinks an updated agreement with the NCAA will solve the judge’s concerns over roster limits that have delayed the settlement’s approval. Steve Berman, co lead-counsel for the defendants, told The Associated Press that all is on track to file paperwork later this week.

Gregg Popovich shifts to role as ‘El Jefe,’ says it’s time for a new coach of the San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich spoke publicly Monday for the first time since suffering a stroke six months ago, saying at the news conference where the San Antonio Spurs formally introduced Mitch Johnson as his replacement that the time was right to make that move. Flanked by Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the 76-year-old Popovich — speaking far more softly than he has in the past — said his health is improving and that he fully believes in Johnson. Popovich says “things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead.”

Michigan to suspend Sherrone Moore for 2 games to address NCAA allegations, AP sources say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is expected to suspend football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this year to address allegations that he failed to cooperate in the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke with AP. Moore is expected to miss the Wolverines’ third and fourth games against Central Michigan and Nebraska and all athletic-related duties during those weeks.

Reds rookie Tyler Callihan injures arm trying for catch on inside-the-park home run

ATLANTA (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan appeared to suffer a serious injury to his left arm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run. With two outs in the third inning, Callihan was chasing down a fly ball from Matt Olson and briefly made the grab before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line. After he hit the wall, the ball fell out of Callihan’s glove as he rolled onto his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Natalie Nakase is 1st Asian American WNBA head coach and unfazed by being the face of the Valkyries

Natalie Nakase is the coach of the San Francisco Bay Area’s first WNBA team and she has learned to block out those who underestimated her. That focus and grit is what led to Nakase blazing a trail to become the league’s first Asian American head coach. The distinction adds to an already impressive rise to be the leader of the Golden State Valkyries, the league’s first expansion franchise since 2008. Nakase is one of four head coaches of color in the league this season. Her hiring has electrified Asian Americans, young girls in particular.

