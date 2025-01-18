AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:57 p.m. EST

Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and another AFC title game trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and the score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season. The Chiefs will face Buffalo or Baltimore next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium as they try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Mahomes improved to 7-0 in the divisional round while Andy Reid became the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins. The Texans still have never won in six trips to the divisional round.

Texans’ Kris Boyd flings helmet, gets penalized and then shoves his coach on first play vs. Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texans cornerback Kris Boyd nearly shoved Houston special teams coach Frank Ross to the ground after the opening kickoff of their divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Boyd had caused a fumble on the kickoff and ripped off his helmet and sent it sailing into the bench to celebrate. But the ball was recovered by Kansas City, which wound up kicking a field goal on the drive. Boyd was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for taking off his helmet.

Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, joined by Caitlin Clark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. Swift was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings. She spent some of the game sitting in a suite alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is likewise a big Chiefs fan.

Million-dollar questions abound in changing college game as Irish and Buckeyes prepare

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the wackiest seasons in college football history will end with two schools whose traditions are as old as the game itself — Ohio State and Notre Dame — playing for a national championship. Monday night’s final in Atlanta will mark the latest finish to a season in college football’s 155-year history. It’s a product of the new 12-team playoff that itself is worth billions. The big question is if it’s ready for what comes next — with name, image and likeness deals; the transfer portal; the playoff; Title IX and other issues still to be resolved.

Sepp Straka surges to 4-shot lead over Hoffman, Day, Lower through 3 rounds at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka shot an 8-under 64 on while his top competitors failed to match his sizzling pace at The American Express. The Austrian jumped to a four-shot lead over Charley Hoffman, Jason Day and Justin Lower after three rounds. Straka made six birdies on his front nine at the La Quinta Country Club course before finishing his third straight bogey-free round. Every player atop the leaderboard is chasing a significant victory. Day has one win on the tour since 2018, while the 48-year-old Hoffman is seeking another victory at the tournament where he won back in 2007. Lower is seeking his first tour victory.

US opens 2025 with 3-1 win over Venezuela in friendly missing regular starters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang and Matko Miljevic scored in their international debuts, Jack McGlynn got his first national team goal and the United States beat Venezuela 3-1 in a friendly between teams missing their regular starters. McGlynn and Agyemang scored about two minutes apart late in the first half and Miljevic, whose third-minute penalty kick was saved, struck in the 64th minute. McGlynn connected on a left-footed strike from about 30 yards in the 37th minute, Agyemang deflected a shot off goalkeeper Wuilker Faríñez not long afterward and the Americans were off and running. Milijevic scored on a counter.

Money was a limited factor for Roki Sasaki, and he picked the Dodgers anyway

Young Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki said on Instagram that he’s signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the defending World Series champions even more star power entering 2025. The scariest part of this Dodgers move is that they didn’t even need to dip into their deep pockets to entice Sasaki to make his baseball home at Chavez Ravine. All 30 MLB teams had roughly the same amount of money to offer Sasaki, but the pitcher still chose LA. Considering events over the past year, it’s hard to blame him.

Jake Burger will wear No. 21 with the Texas Rangers for his daughter born with Down syndrome

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jake Burger will wear No. 21 after being acquired by the Texas Rangers. The number has special significance for his family after his daughter was born in October with Down syndrome. The clinical name for Down syndrome is trisomy 21, a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome. Burger credits his wife with the idea of wearing No. 21, and he was working to change his number with Miami before getting traded to Texas in December. He says work is underway to establish a foundation to help other families impacted by Down syndrome.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka moves into the Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka has moved into the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Top-ranked Sabalenka was dominant over the No. 14 seed as she extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 18 matches. Sabalenka also beat Andreeva in straight sets en route to the title at the Brisbane International earlier this month. Sabalenka is aiming to be the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997-99 to win three straight Australian Open singles titles.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale’s return to broadcasting delayed by accident at home

Dick Vitale’s return to broadcasting following cancer treatments will be delayed after the ESPN college basketball analyst had an accident at his Florida home. Vitale announced he will not be on the call for next Saturday’s game between No. 3 Duke and Wake Forest after the accident caused short-term physical limitations. The 85-year-old said the accident was not cancer-related and he’s expected to make a full recovery. No timetable has been set for his return to broadcasting. Vitale announced last month that he’s cancer-free following his fourth bout with the disease in a little over three years. Vitale had surgery in the summer to remove cancerous lymph nodes from his neck.

