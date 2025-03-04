AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:54 a.m. EST

Mavs’ Kyrie Irving suffers left knee sprain, shoots free throws before leaving game

DALLAS (AP) — KKyrie Irving suffered a left knee sprain and shot free throws for the Mavericks before leaving the floor in obvious pain late in the first quarter of Dallas’ 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a drive to the basket and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas. He lost his balance and then landed awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee appeared to hyperextend before he fell to the floor. The Mavericks provided no postgame updates on the nature of Irving’s injury.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander making 50-point games a regular occurrence for the West-leading Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s putback basket in the fourth quarter put him over 50 points and sent the Oklahoma City crowd into a frenzy. Gilgeous-Alexander simply jogged downcourt as though it was no big deal. That’s because it has become almost routine for him. His final touch on a 51-point night clinched his fourth 50-point performance in his last 19 games. But the Thunder star was most concerned with the final result — a 137-128 win over the Houston Rockets.

Inside the numbers: LeBron James and his path to 50,000 points in the NBA, including playoffs

Another milestone awaits LeBron James: 50,000 NBA points. He’s one point away from getting to that number, which takes into account his regular season and playoff scoring. By NBA rule, the 99 points he’s scored in play-in tournament games and the 2023 in-season tournament final don’t count, so he’s officially at 49,999 for now. James could get the mark Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers and LeBron are clearly reveling in what the Luka trade did for their title hopes

The game hasn’t gotten easy for the Los Angeles Lakers since the trade deadline. It just looks that way. Consider this moment from Sunday night’s win over the Clippers: Jaxson Hayes got a defensive rebound, handed the ball to Luka Doncic, who took one step forward and fired a 75-foot two-hand chest pass downcourt to LeBron James — who caught it in stride and capped the play with an easy layup. Touchdown, Lakers. And Doncic and James have had a play like that in just about every game lately, or so it would seem.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg stars once more in his possible farewell at Cameron Indoor Stadium

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman standout Cooper Flagg delivered one more stellar performance in what may have been his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Flagg finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in a rout of Wake Forest. The 18-year-old has long been mentioned as a likely No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. He’s not discussing his future, saying after the game that he’s “living in the present right now.” Duke fans pleaded with Flagg to return, chanting “One more year! One more year!”

Jimmy Johnson retires from Fox Sports after being a face of its NFL coverage for most of 3 decades

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being part of its NFL coverage for most of the network’s 31 years. The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” He said he had been thinking about retiring for four or five years. He said he would miss the people he’s worked with and called it a great run. Johnson worked alongside hosts Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan. As a coach, he won consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.

Aaron Rodgers’ next destination and Myles Garrett’s future headlined the buzz from the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington. Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was built at the scouting combine. While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade. There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

Officials say ‘technical issue’ prevented video replay of missed knockdown in Davis-Roach fight

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York State Athletic Commission said a “technical issue” prevented officials from seeing replay of Gervonta Davis going to a knee in the ninth round of his fight against Lamont Roach. Had officials seen the knockdown that referee Steve Willis did not call, Davis would have lost a point in that round and the result would have allowed Roach to win the fight and Davis’ lightweight title. Instead, the fight ended as a majority draw. Davis and Roach, who holds a 130-pound title, could fight again. Davis wrote Monday on X that he was “pushing for the rematch.”

San Diego FC will take steps to stop the homophobic chant that marred its inaugural home match

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC intends to take steps to discourage its fans from engaging in the homophobic chant that marred the Major League Soccer expansion club’s inaugural home match last weekend. The club again condemned the chant in a statement two days after San Diego’s scoreless draw with St. Louis City. The second half of that home opener at Snapdragon Stadium featured three instances of the offensive chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team’s soccer matches. The club says it will take immediate steps to address the fans’ behavior, and will put out a detailed plan before its next home match.

Brewers boost rotation depth by adding veteran lefty Jose Quintana, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations says veteran left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana is joining the Milwaukee Brewers on a one-year, $4.25 million deal with $1 million in potential bonuses. FanSided first reported that Quintana was signing with the Brewers. The 36-year-old Quintana is coming off a 2024 season in which he went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA in 31 starts for the New York Mets. He struck out 135 and walked 63 in 170 1/3 innings. He started the deciding game of the Mets’ NL Wild Card Series victory over the Brewers.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.