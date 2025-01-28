AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:50 p.m. EST

Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni have this in common: Eagles fans wanted them fired

“Fire Andy” chants echoed throughout the stands in Philadelphia during Andy Reid’s final season coaching the Eagles in 2012. Nick Sirianni heard many of those same fans yelling “Fire Nick” in Week 6. Now, the two head coaches are facing off in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Reid found his greatest success after Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired him following a 4-12 season. Win or lose, Reid’s legacy is set. He has a Hall of Fame resume. For Sirianni, a victory could silence critics once and for all.

Alyssa Thomas heading to Mercury from Sun in trade, AP source says

The Phoenix Mercury are finalizing a deal to acquire Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly. The Sun will also send Ty Harris to Phoenix, while Connecticut will receive Natasha Cloud, Rebecca Allen and the No. 12 pick in this year’s draft. Thomas has played her entire career with Connecticut and helped the franchise reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022. Since the deal is a sign-and-trade, it can’t become official until Feb. 1.

Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Jayden Daniels to skip Pro Bowl Games

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels won’t be participating in the Pro Bowl Games this week. The NFL announced final rosters Tuesday that didn’t include any of those quarterbacks. New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye is replacing Jackson on the AFC roster, Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson is filling in for Allen and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield is filling Daniels’ spot. The Pro Bowl Games run Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Florida, and include skills competitions and a flag football game.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis exits against 76ers with abdominal muscle strain

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against Philadelphia in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain. Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter Tuesday. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt. Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.

Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Retired swingman Andre Iguodala will become just the seventh player to have his number retired by the Golden State Warriors in a ceremony next month. He is set to join Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurmond, Al Attles, Chris Mullin and Tom Meschery. Golden State will honor Iguodala following an afternoon game against Dallas on Feb. 23. The team announced the jersey retirement on Tuesday. Iguodala retired in October 2023 after 19 NBA seasons and four championships with Golden State, including an NBA Finals MVP award in 2015.

Lions agree to hire Broncos’ John Morton as OC and promote Kelvin Sheppard to DC, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have agreed to hire Denver Broncos assistant John Morton as offensive coordinator and promote Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. That’s according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the agreements had not been announced. Detroit became the third team since 2010 to have both coordinators become NFL head coaches in the same offseason. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hired by Chicago and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn left to lead the New York Jets.

Ex-Bears coach Eberflus returns to Cowboys to run the defense; Sorensen takes over special teams

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys are hiring former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator for his second stint on the Dallas staff. Eberflus returns to the Cowboys two months after the Bears fired him 12 games into his third season. The Cowboys also added special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen to new coach Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. The Bears hired Eberflus after his four-year stint as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. He spent the previous seven seasons as linebackers coach in Dallas. Schottenheimer was hired last week to replace Mike McCarthy.

Man killed by stray weight at Colorado track and field meet remembered as dedicated husband, dad

Relatives of a spectator killed by an errant weight thrown at a youth track and field meet in Colorado say he was a dedicated father with a great sense of humor. Fifty-seven-year-old Wade Langston of Colorado Springs was killed Sunday at the Colorado United Track Club meet at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. University officials say the weight in the hammer throw event was thrown clear of safety barriers. Witnesses reported Langston trying to shield his wife and son from the approaching weight. Fundraising efforts are underway to help Langston’s family, including college tuition for his son, who is a senior in high school.

Dottie Pepper delivers a short message on slow play that hopefully can go a long way

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dottie Pepper didn’t anticipate a short message on slow play getting so much attention. But her comments during the CBS broadcast of Torrey Pines struck a nerve. It took 5 hours and 29 minutes to finish the final round. It was 10 seconds slower the week before. Where will it lead? Don’t get your hopes up. Pace of play has been an issue for nearly a century. One overlooked example is the USGA executive director lamenting slow play when it took only 3 hours and 27 minutes for a threesome. That was in 1950. One idea is a shot clock.

Neymar returns to Brazilian club Santos after termination of contract in Saudi Arabia

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team. Santos president Marcelo Teixeira announced it Tuesday. The Brazilian striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent. He had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once. The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. Santos is a beachfront city outside São Paulo. Neymar had left Santos in 2013 to join Barcelona.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.