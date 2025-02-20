AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:47 p.m. EST

American fans lightly boo `O Canada’ before 4 Nations Face-Off title game

BOSTON (AP) — American fans lightly booed the Canadian national anthem and roared out their own Thursday night before the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, a matchup between the United States and Canada that has taken on collateral importance in the wake of cross-border political animosity. A smattering of jeers for “O Canada” were eventually drowned out by the singing fans; “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, with the sellout TD Garden crowd at full volume in an anthem battle that became the undercard for one of the most anticipated hockey games in decades.

Victor Wembanyama expected to miss remainder of season after blood clot diagnosis, Spurs announce

San Antonio star Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder, the Spurs announced Thursday. It is a massive blow to the Spurs, who are contending for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The condition was diagnosed this week after Wembanyama returned from the All-Star Game, the Spurs said. Wembanyama’s situation comes about 3 1/2 months after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke and was forced to take a leave from the sideline.

ESPN and Major League Baseball will end their national television deal after 2025 season

ESPN’s coverage of Major League Baseball games — at least in its current form — will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro informed MLB commissioner Rob Manfred Thursday morning that the network was opting out of the final three years of its contract, two people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss financial matters. ESPN and MLB both made statements Thursday night confirming the end of the current rights deal. There was a March 1 deadline for MLB and ESPN to opt out of the final three years of their contract. The sides agreed to a seven-year deal in 2021 that averaged $550 million per season.

Players 1, umpires 0: Cubs hurler Cody Poteet makes first ABS challenge in spring training and wins

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chicago Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet believed the 95 mph fastball he threw to Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy was in the strike zone. Plate umpire Tony Randazzo disagreed and called it a ball. Instead of arguing, Poteet simply patted the top of his cap, signifying he wanted to challenge the call. After a few seconds, the verdict was ready on the video board in right-center field. Poteet was correct — it was a strike, just catching the bottom of the zone. The first test of the Automated Ball-Strike System went off without a hitch Thursday, with Randazzo quickly reversing the call.

Tiger Woods joins another White House meeting as PGA Tour moves closer to Saudi deal

Tiger Woods and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan have taken part of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump that signals more progress in getting a deal done with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the financial muscle behind the rival league, also was part of the meeting. The PGA Tour said in a statement that the parties discussed “the reunification of golf.” It was the second meeting in two weeks at the White House on the future of the sport.

Wembanyama getting no shortage of well-wishes from other NBA players, coaches

Tyronn Lue and Doc Rivers said they were saddened. Michael Malone and Erik Spoelstra were shocked when they heard the news. Victor Wembanyama being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder was an obvious blow to the San Antonio Spurs. But as other coaches and players processed the news on Thursday, it was clear that it was seen as a blow to the league as well.

Victor Wembanyama’s season appears to be over. What’s next for the Spurs star?

Victor Wembanyama is one of the faces of the NBA, the star of the San Antonio Spurs and already one of the biggest names in basketball around the world. And his season is evidently over, after the Spurs announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The 7-foot-3 center from France was averaging 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.7 assists this season. Since blocked shots became an official statistic, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — nearly a half-century ago — finished a season with all those numbers.

Zack Martin is retiring after a decorated career at guard for the Cowboys, AP sources say

Two people with knowledge of the decision say Zack Martin is retiring after a decorated career that included seven All-Pro seasons at right guard with the Dallas Cowboys. Martin informed Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones of his decision in a meeting Thursday. The 34-year-old Martin didn’t make it through his 11th and final season with the Cowboys because of an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. Martin made nine Pro Bowls and was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010s all-decade team.

Ja Morant has no comment on report that says group targeting pro athletes burglarized his home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant is not talking about the published report that says he is the Memphis player whose home was burglarized by the seven men from Chile charged in federal court with orchestrating break-ins at the homes of prominent athletes around the country. The Daily Memphian reported Thursday that a senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed Morant was “Professional Athlete 6” in the FBI complaint filed Jan. 30 in Tampa, Florida. According to the complaint, the burglars stole about $1 million worth of jewelry, watches and luxury bags. The Grizzlies declined to comment and said Morant had no comment.

Germany’s Paul and Norway’s Ventura part of international leaderboard in Mexico Open

VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — International players have won six of the seven tournaments on the PGA Tour this year. The Mexico Open is keeping up with that trend. The three players sharing the lead at 64 are Jeremy Paul of Germany, Kris Ventura of Norway and Harry Hall of England. The opening round was ripe for low scoring. Hall played in the morning and had to deal with more gusts. Paul had a chance for the lead until he missed the green on his final hole at the par-3 ninth and couldn’t covert a 10-foot par putt. Five other players were one shot behind.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.