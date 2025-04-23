AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:47 p.m. EDT

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies at 67 after battle with ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team, has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67. McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday afternoon. McMichael had a larger-than-life personality that made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades and a natural for professional wrestling. He was a two-time All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ career sacks list. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

Avs captain Gabe Landeskog strongly hints he’s in for Game 3 after missing 3 years with knee injury

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog strongly hinted he will play his first NHL game in nearly three years on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars. In a video posted by the team, Landeskog said he would have his jersey on tonight. About two hours before Game 3, the team also posted a picture of Landeskog’s sweater hanging in his locker. This is set to mark Landeskog’s first NHL appearance since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. He’s been sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee. Colorado’s first-round series with Dallas is tied at 1-1.

On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he’s going

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The main question everyone is asking ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night is where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going. They’re not just debating it on television and sports radio. Even casual football fans in town for other business are wondering which team is going to pick “Prime Time’s” son. That was a discussion among a group sitting at a restaurant near Lambeau Field on Wednesday. In a draft loaded with talented players, Sanders has dominated the conversation in the days leading up to it.

Nico and Madden Iamaleava transfers raise issue of whether NIL collectives will recoup payments

The surprise transfers of brothers Nico and Madden Iamaleava have prompted fresh questions about contracts and name, image and likeness buyouts for athletes in a college sports landscape looking increasingly like the pros. Nico Iamaleava, who led Tennessee to the College Football Playoff last season, walked away from a reported $2.4 million NIL contract to join UCLA. Arkansas freshman quarterback Madden Iamaleava entered the portal this week to join his brother, according to multiple media reports. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek says he would support efforts by the Razorbacks’ NIL collective to enforce buyout clauses in athlete contracts.

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum misses 1st career playoff game, sitting out Game 2 vs. Magic with wrist injury

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star Jayson Tatum will miss the first playoff game of his career with a bone bruise in his right wrist when Boston hosts the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of the teams’ Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The six-time All-Star was declared out about an hour before Wednesday’s tipoff. He had been listed listed as doubtful with the injury, which he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 103-86 victory Sunday. Tatum has appeared in the playoffs in each of his eight NBA seasons, playing in all 114 of Boston’s games in that span.

Judge delays $2.8 billion NCAA settlement to address roster limit concerns, backs rest of plan

The judge overseeing the sprawling $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit settlement involving the NCAA and the nation’s five largest conferences delayed final approval of the plan until it is modified to address concerns about roster limits. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken signaled she is ready to approve the rest of the settlement but wants both sides to come up with a way to not harm current athletes who will lose their spots on teams. The settlement calls for scholarship limits to be replaced by roster limits.

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed against NBA player Ja Morant over a fight during a pickup game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a teenager who accused an NBA All-Star of punching him during a pickup game in 2022. A Memphis judge issued an order Monday that says Ja Morant was immune from civil liability in the lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway. Holloway currently plays college basketball. Holloway was 17 and in high school when he was invited to play pickup basketball at the home of Morant’s parents. The game ended when Morant punched Holloway once in the face. Holloway then sued Morant, alleging the NBA player had assaulted him. Morant claimed he acted in self-defense.

Rory McIlroy wouldn’t let a cold or Masters fatigue keep him from a Zurich Classic title defense

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he wasn’t going to let a cold or post-Masters fatigue stop him from joining friend Shane Lowry to defend their title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. But McIlroy says he needs practice after spending very little time on golf since completing the career Grand Slam on April 13. Since then he’s been to London to check on a home he’s building and Belfast in his native Northern Ireland to see family and friends. McIlroy says he’s been contacted by other athletes, celebrities and politicians worldwide. He says it’s humbling to see how his story of overcoming past high-profile disappointments resonated even with people he wouldn’t have expected to follow golf.

Indianapolis 500 drivers have productive day of testing after technical issues cause late start

Two-time defending Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden waited nearly three hours to start turning his first test laps Wednesday. Colton Herta took advantage of the delayed start to hit some extra shots on the Brickyard golf course. And Kyle Larson, Marco Andretti and two-time Indy winner Takuma Sato had their refresher courses pushed back into a mid-afternoon time slot. Eventually it all worked out. All three Indianapolis 500 newcomers passed the rookie orientation program, all three veterans passed their refresher courses and Scott Dixon overcame a 2-hour, 45-minute delay caused by an internet connectivity issue to past the fastest lap of the day at 225.182 mph on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s

Mets sweep Phillies, extend winning streak to 7 in game with play at the plate and balk that wasn’t

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte’s 10th-inning, broken-bat single gave the New York Mets a 4-3 win over Philadelphia, a three-game sweep of the Phillies, an unbeaten homestand and a five-game NL East lead over their rival. The Mets have a seven-game winning streak and the best record in the major leagues at 18-7. Philadelphia has lost four straight. Last October, the Mets beat the Phillies in a four-game NL Division Series. The game featured a play at the plate, a balk that wasn’t, a 10th-inning, bases-loaded jam escape and an All-Star closer revealing one of his legs inexplicably was longer than the other.

