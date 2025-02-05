AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:47 a.m. EST

More than a third of Black NFL players surveyed by the AP are discouraged by a lack of Black coaches

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — More than a third of Black NFL players who responded to questions from the AP about the state of Black head coaches around the league were discouraged or disappointed by the current numbers. More than half of the athletes in professional football are Black, but only seven of the 32 coaches that began this season are Black. As the Super Bowl approaches on Sunday, two of those seven have been fired and were replaced by white coaches. The Rooney Rule has been around for more than 20 years, but there still are 11 NFL franchises that never had a Black head coach.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Close games in the NFL are typically like coin flips with one or two key plays often the difference between a win or a loss. When Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have been in those tight games of late, the coin always seems to end up Chiefs. Kansas City heads into the Super Bowl against Philadelphia having won an NFL-record 17 straight games decided by one possession, with four of those wins coming in the postseason, including last season’s overtime win in the Super Bowl against San Francisco. No other team has ever won more than 13 straight one-possession games.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic says he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar scorer has begun to recover from the move after his first two days in LA, and he’s already excited about a new chapter with LeBron James and his famed new team. Doncic officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, just over two days after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in that seismic trade. He said he had to check to make sure it wasn’t April 1.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic has altered the future of a franchise that had been trying to squeeze one more championship run out of 40-year-old LeBron James’ partnership with Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ next decade suddenly looks much brighter with Doncic at center stage, and they could even contend for a ring this year if Doncic makes a quick connection with James. Doncic is out with a strained left calf, but he is expected to be healthy fairly soon. He will practice with the Lakers this week before they make a firm plan for his debut.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The century-old sliding center being completely rebuilt for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Games is pushing the deadline really tight. So tight that the IOC has gone so far as to demand a Plan B option that would require moving bobsled, luge and skeleton events all the way to Lake Placid, New York, if the track in Italy isn’t finished in time. Thursday marks exactly one year to go before the opening ceremony at Milan’s San Siro stadium and the track in Cortina is still a half-completed construction site. The IOC has set a March deadline for pre-certification of the Cortina track and nobody is saying for sure if it will pass the test.

TORONTO (AP) — Fans booed the American national anthem before NHL and NBA games in Canada on Tuesday night, a sign that some Canadians were still upset despite President Donald Trump’s 30-day pause on tariff threats against Mexico and Canada. Boos echoed through Rogers Arena in Vancouver as singer Elizabeth Irving launched into the opening notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the NHL’s Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche. Fans cheered as she finished the song and the applause grew louder as Irving began “O Canada.” It was one of three arenas where the U.S. national anthem was jeered. A few fans booed before the Toronto Raptors hosted the New York Knicks.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The head of the union representing NFL officials calls allegations that officiating crews are biased in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs or any other team “insulting and preposterous.” NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green released a statement on Tuesday thanking Commissioner Roger Goodell for dismissing the allegations and responding to “conspiracy theories” on social media about favoritism to the Chiefs. A handful of high-profile calls in the playoffs that have gone in Kansas City’s favor have fueled the theories of favoritism. But a deeper look at all penalties shows no signs of systematic bias.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alysha Clark wants to end the narrative that Athletes Unlimited and Unrivaled pits women’s basketball players against each other or forces them to make an either or decision. She believes the two leagues simply give players more options during the WNBA offseason to play basketball closer to home in order to supplement their WNBA salaries. Clark says the women’s pro basketball leagues addresses years of players sacrificing time with family to play overseas. This is Clark’s first season with Athletes Unlimited, which is in its fourth year overall. Unrivaled is in its first year. Clark says that league is more geared to superstar players while Athletes Unlimited is an opportunity for players to hone their skills for WNBA rosters.

MILAN (AP) — There are several athletes to look out for at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. Lindsey Vonn made a shock comeback to ski racing in December at age 40 and she has the Olympics in her sights. Mikaela Shiffrin will be targeting Olympic redemption at next year’s Games. One the ice, the “Quad God” is coming to the Olympics. Ilia Malinin’s performances are built around high-risk, high-reward quadruple jumps. Chloe Kim is a pioneer of women’s snowboarding.

President Donald Trump is signing an executive order designed to prevent people who were biologically assigned male at birth from participating in women’s or girls’ sporting events. Wednesday’s order, which Trump is expected to sign at an afternoon ceremony, marks another aggressive shift by the president’s second administration in the way the federal government deals with transgender people and their rights. The president put out a sweeping order on his first day in office last month that called for the federal government to define sex as only male or female and for that to be reflected on official documents such as passports and in policies such as federal prison assignments.

