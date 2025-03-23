AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:45 p.m. EDT

Anger, frustration, sadness and pride: Dan Hurley full of emotion after UConn’s three-peat bid ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dan Hurley’s emotions ran the gamut following his team’s 77-75 loss to Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which ended UConn’s bid for a third straight national championship. There was anger over the officiating, frustration over his team’s self-inflicted mistakes, tears about the end of his seniors’ college careers and pride in what UConn accomplished over the past three years. Hurley knew it was coming to an end at some point, with his team as a No. 8 seed after an up-and-down season. But that didn’t make it any easier when the time arrived.

Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida ended UConn’s pursuit of a third straight national championship, with Clayton burying two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a scintillating 77-75 victory for the top-seeded Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clayton, a first-team All-America guard, finished with 23 points. Florida, one of the favorites for this year’s title, survived a strong challenge from coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies, who came in with modest expectations as a No. 8 seed but led for most of the second half. Florida advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and will play Colorado State or Maryland.

Tiger Woods confirms his relationship with Vanessa Trump in a social media post

Tiger Woods has confirmed his relationship with the former daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump. Woods posted two images of he and Vanessa Trump on social media. In one of them, she is cuddling with him on a hammock. He wrote that “love is in the air.” And then he asked his 6.4 million followers on X for privacy. Woods and Vanessa Trump had been seen together in San Diego last month during the Genesis Invitational. Her daughter Kai and Woods’ two children attend the Benjamin School. Woods also went public with photos when he announced in 2013 he was dating skier Lindsey Vonn.

Alabama rolls by Saint Mary’s 80-66 to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for a 3rd straight year

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alabama thundered past Saint Mary’s 80-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 for a third consecutive year behind a steady stream of alley-oop dunks that caught the Gaels flat-footed. Chris Youngblood led the second-seeded Crimson Tide with 13 points. Six players finished in double figures for Alabama, including forward Grant Nelson, who had 12 points and eight rebounds after sitting out the majority of a first-round game against Robert Morris due to a knee injury. Saint Mary’s shot just 25% from the field in the first half and never got closer than eight points over the final 25 minutes.

Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas fired basketball coach Rodney Terry after a disappointing first season in the Southeastern Conference and another quick exit from the NCAA Tournament. The move comes two years after Terry led Texas to the Elite Eight in the 2022-2023 season. He was an assistant under former coach Chris Beard and took over the program as interim coach when Beard was fired. But he could not duplicate that season’s success. Texas struggled in its first year in the SEC despite having Tre Johnson, who led the league in scoring as a freshman.

Struggling US loses 2-1 to Canada in 3rd-place match of CONCACAF Nations League tournament

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jonathan David scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second half, and Canada added to the U.S. men’s national team’s woes under coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 2-1 victory in the third-place match of the CONCACAF Nations League tournament. Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the first half for Canada, and Patrick Agyemang responded in the 35th minute for the U.S. before David slotted home the eventual winner in the 59th minute. After decades spent looking up at the Americans, Canada has turned the tables in its biggest soccer rivalry. Canada has beaten the U.S. in consecutive matches for the first time since 1985.

Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami. Vonn found her vintage form in flying down the twisting and steep Challenger course at World Cup finals. She pumped her ski poles after glancing at the scoreboard as the large crowd roared. This was Vonn’s first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. She returned this season after a partial knee replacement. Gut-Behrami earned the season-long super-G crystal globe by overtaking Italian racer Federica Brignone.

Kyle Larson wins Cup Series at Homestead, finishes one race shy of triple-header sweep

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson passed Alex Bowman with six laps remaining in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, giving the Hendrick Motorsports driver the 30th win of his career at one of his best tracks. Larson sped by as Bowman scraped the wall on Turn 4 with the lead. Larson extended his edge to more than a second over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, then held on to beat Bowman by 1.205 seconds for his second career Cup Series win at Homestead, and his second victory of the weekend. Larson fell one race short of sweeping the triple-header weekend.

Brackets busted: No perfect March Madness brackets remain after Sunday’s games

The handful of remaining perfect brackets in the NCAA Tournament busted out on Sunday, ending the hopes of millions against exceptionally long odds. The final perfect brackets on Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports were shredded with Saturday’s games. Top-seeded Florida’s 77-75 win over two-time reigning national champion UConn continued the carnage on Sunday. Duke’s 89-66 win over Baylor then left one remaining perfect bracket on ESPN’s tracker and it didn’t last long. That bracket imploded with Kentucky’s win over Illinois, creating 24.3 million imperfect brackets. The Wildcats’ win also killed off the last bracket of the 34 million on the NCAA’s platform.

Hall, Kitts rally top-seeded South Carolina to Sweet 16 in 64-53 March Madness win over Indiana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bree Hall had 11 points and Chloe Kitts scored all her 10 points in the second half as top seed South Carolina pulled away after trailing at halftime to beat ninth-seeded Indiana 64-53 in the women’s NCAA Tournament and reach the Sweet 16 for the 11th straight time. Kitts added 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks, who’ll face either fourth-seeded Maryland or fifth-seeded Alabama in the Birmingham 2 Regional next week. Shay Ciezki had 12 points to lead Indiana. Sania Feagin added 10 points for South Carolina, which improved Sunday to 18-0 in home NCAA Tournament games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.