AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:44 p.m. EST

Straka has late surge to regain Pebble Beach lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The highlight of the day was the Pebble weather with its cold, whipping wind and occasional rain. Straka hit a shot on the beach that started a string of bogeys. He recovered with four birdies on the last five holes for a 70. McIlroy was practically flawless playing bogey-free in the wind for a 65. Lowry also had a 65. The leading players include Justin Rose. All were part of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley waves players off court after testy finish against rival Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt during pregame, exchanging pleasantries, patting each other on the back. An afternoon of chirping and a late headbutt sent the coaches in opposite directions by the time the rivalry game was over. Frustrated with Arizona’s constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State’s players off the floor following the Wildcats’ 81-72 road win to prevent any further escalation. Tension of the rivalry game spilled over with 30 seconds left when Arizona State’s B.J. Freeman headbutted Arizona’s Caleb Love. Both players were ejected following a review and Hurley sent his players up the tunnel instead of shaking hands when the game ended.

3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Banner reports that three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct. The paper says nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have now shared accounts with the Banner. In its initial report Thursday on this matter, the Banner said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker said Thursday he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

Pelicans say Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles tendon and his season is over

Dejounte Murray’s season is over, with the New Orleans Pelicans confirming Saturday that the standout guard tore his right Achilles tendon and now faces a lengthy rehab process. It’s the latest blow in an injury-dominated season for the Pelicans, who came into the year hoping a star trio of Murray, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be able to lead them back to the playoffs. Those three players were never on the court at the same time this season.

Bill Self goes for comic relief after No. 11 Kansas blows biggest lead in loss in program history

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self is going for comic relief after the biggest blown lead in a loss in the storied program’s history. Self joked that the oranges Baylor provided at halftime were the reason for the Bears’ rally from 21 points down late in the first half of an 81-70 victory. The stunning reversal topped the 20-point lead Kansas blew to Arizona, which was No. 1, at famed Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 27, 2003. Kansas’ biggest lead was 38-17, and the margin was 40-21 at halftime. But Baylor had runs of 26-6 and 26-7 as part of a 60-point second half.

Welcome to the Madhouse: NASCAR hits tiny Bowman Gray Stadium for rough-and-tumble racing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Blaney was a little kid the first time he raced at Bowman Gray Stadium and remembers it being the coolest thing he’d ever done in motorsports. He was in an entry-level car designed for young drivers, racing in front of 17,000 fans and the intensity was off the charts. That’s the expectation for the intensity level Saturday and Sunday night, when NASCAR returns to its roots to race the exhibition preseason Clash at a venue it last brought its Cup cars to in 1971.

QB Russell Wilson sidesteps Raiders rumors at Pro Bowl and says he’s ‘focused on the Steelers’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Russell Wilson doesn’t want to talk about the Las Vegas Raiders. The 36-year-old quarterback is focused on returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson, who was added to the Pro Bowl Games as an alternate when Buffalo’s Josh Allen pulled out this week, is a pending free agent after spending one year in Pittsburgh. He says, “I’ve got a lot more ball left in me.” Wilson sidestepped several questions about potentially reuniting with former Seattle coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. The Raiders hired the 73-year-old Carroll last month, and speculation quickly followed that Wilson might join him in Vegas. But Wilson insists Pittsburgh is his No. 1 destination.

Pascal Siakam hits late 3-pointer as the Pacers hang on to beat the Hawks, 132-127

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam made a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Indiana Pacers beat the reeling Atlanta Hawks 132-127 on Saturday night. Andrew Nembhard had 19 points for the Pacers, who have won three straight. Obi Toppin added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and nine assists. Trae Young scored 26 of his 34 points in the second half, leading the Hawks back from an early 18-point deficit to retake the lead midway through the third quarter. He also had 17 assists. Dyson Daniels finished with 23 points as Atlanta lost its eighth in a row.

Claude, Yates III lead USC to 70-64 upset of No. 7 Michigan State and snap Spartans’ 13-game streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Desmond Claude scored 19, Wesley Yates III had 15 and Southern California upset No. 7 Michigan State 70-64 on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spartans 13-game winning streak. Chibuzo Agbo added 14 points for the Trojans, who led the entire game. It was their first win against a top 10 team since beating then fifth-ranked Arizona last March. Jeremy Fears Jr. had 12 points and Jaden Akins 11 for the Spartans. The 13-game run was tied for Michigan State’s longest win streak since 2018-19.

A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores 7 seconds into a game against Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — After seven seconds: Chicago 1, Florida 0. Just like that, Landon Slaggert got himself a piece of Blackhawks history. Slaggert scored seven seconds into Chicago’s game at the Panthers on Saturday. It was the fastest goal to start a game ever for the Blackhawks, according to the NHL record book. Only seven regular-season goals have been scored more quickly in NHL history, the most recent of those being a goal six seconds into a game by Vancouver’s Alexandre Burrows in what became a 5-2 loss to Detroit on March 16, 2013. There have been four goals scored five seconds into games.

