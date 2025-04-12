AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:42 p.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy has masterful start at Augusta and closes in on career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from the green jacket and career Grand Slam. He got off to the greatest start in Masters history with six straight 3s on this card. He had another eagle late in the round for a 66. That gives him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into the final round. DeChambeau made a 50-foot birdie on the last hole for a 69. They last met at the U.S. Open last year at Pinehurst No. 2 when DeChambeau beat McIlroy by one. McIlroy is trying to become the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

Bryson DeChambeau is trying to chase down Rory McIlroy again in a major. He has 18 holes to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has 18 holes to chase down Rory McIlroy at the Masters. He shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday, leaving him three shots back of McIlroy and playing in the same group with him Sunday. One year ago, DeChambeau trailed McIlroy by one with four holes left in the U.S. Open, but held things together when the Northern Irishman faltered, and was able to raise his second trophy in his nation’s championship. McIlroy shot 6-under 66 on Saturday and is 12 under for the tournament, and only those same 18 holes are separating him from winning the green jacket and completing the career grand slam.

Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg make Saturday moves at the Masters. Justin Rose drops back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg made late Saturday moves at the Masters, while Justin Rose went in the opposite direction. Reed and Aberg each shot 3-under 69 and trailed Rory McIlroy by six shots with 18 holes to play. The 34-year-old Reed won the Masters in 2018. He now plays on LIV Golf and has plummeted in the world ranking as a result, but he says his ball-striking may be better than ever. He just needs his putter to heat up. Aberg was runner-up last year in his Masters debut. Rose shot 74, continuing a dispiriting pattern of falling out of the lead at Augusta National.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler fails to make a move, trails by 7 shots in Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The door was open all day for Scottie Scheffler. The defending Masters champion failed to take advantage time and time again, leaving him seven shots behind leader Rory McIlroy entering Sunday’s final round leaving his bid to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three green jackets in four years in serious jeopardy. Scheffler wasn’t particularly sharp all day and failed to give himself many birdie opportunities. In fact, he spent the vast majority of the day scrambling to save par and the reality is his even-par 72 could have been much worse. He is at 5-under 211 for the tournament.

Nico Iamaleava gone from Tennessee as Heupel says no one is ‘bigger than the Power T’

The Tennessee Volunteers are moving forward without quarterback Nico Iamaleava with coach Josh Heupel giving his team a simple message Saturday. No one is bigger than the Power T including the coach himself. Heupel said this is the landscape that is college football today. Heupel said Tennessee has been around a long time and will be around long after he leaves with a tradition and legacy recognized around the world. Heupel called losing Iamaleava an ‘unfortunate’ situation. But the Tennessee coach says he knew the quarterback would not be with the program after being a ‘no show’ for Friday’s practice.

Denny Hamlin goes for 3 consecutive wins amid history at Bristol

At a track where he has enjoyed more success than any active NASCAR driver, history awaits Denny Hamlin at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will make his 400th consecutive start in the Cup Series and the 36th of his career at the 0.533-mile oval in Bristol, Tennessee. Hamlin has a circuit-leading four victories at the short track. After consecutive victories at Martinsville and Darlington, Hamlin could become the winningest driver in Joe Gibbs Racing history and join teammate Christopher Bell by notching the second three-race winning streak this season.

Game 82: The end of the line for some in the NBA, decision day for others

Game 82 for every team in the NBA has arrived. For 10 clubs, it’s the end of the season. For 13 others, it’s one last game before the postseason. And for seven teams in the Western Conference, Game 82 might feel like Game 7. The NBA regular season ends on Sunday, with seven postseason-bound West teams entering the final day wondering where they’ll land in the standings. And it all could be decided around the same time; each of the games that will affect those unclaimed West spots start a little after 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Luka and the Lakers believe they can win a championship after wrapping up the Pacific title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers said they believe they can win an NBA championship after they wrapped up the Pacific Division title. The Lakers’ win over Houston was their 50th of the season, and it locked them into the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Coach JJ Redick got a celebratory dousing from his players in the locker room following the clinching victory. A team led by a rookie head coach and the greatest scorer in NBA history navigated a massive midseason trade, survived several recent setbacks and emerged as a clear contender for a deep playoff run.

Gunner Stockton strengthens hold on Georgia starting quarterback job with strong spring practice

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck’s decision to transfer to Miami opened the door for Gunner Stockton to take over as Georgia’s starting quarterback. Stockton’s status as Georgia’s next option was confirmed when he took over for the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff following Beck’s season-ending elbow surgery. Stockton, a junior, held off a challenge from redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi to retain the starting role in spring practice, which ended Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart says Stockton improved in the spring with his “confidence, understanding the offense.” Smart also gave Puglisi first-team snaps this spring, including in Saturday’s G-Day scrimmage.

De Bruyne sparks Man City comeback win as Arsenal and Forest stumble in Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne sparked Manchester City’s remarkable fightback in a 5-2 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League that re-ignited his team’s Champions League qualification hopes. The 33-year-old De Bruyne scored off a free kick to begin the comeback and had a hand in goals by Omar Marmoush and Mateo Kovacic. It was a display showing the enduring quality of De Bruyne, who recently announced he’d be leaving City at the end of the season. City jumped to fourth place and two points behind Nottingham Forest, which lost 1-0 to Everton. Aston Villa beat already-relegated Southampton 3-0 to climb to fifth. Second-place Arsenal was held 1-1 by Brentford and trails Liverpool by 10 points.

