AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:40 p.m. EST

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest and oldest minds in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Reid and Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio. Nick Sirianni and Kellen Moore vs. Steve Spagnuolo. This Super Bowl is a matchup of some of the brightest — and oldest — minds in the NFL. When the Kansas City Chiefs go for a three-peat in a rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, the game will come down to what Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and teammates do on the field against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Jalen Carter and the rest of Philadelphia’s talented roster. But it starts with the coaches and the coordinators and their schemes. They have to devise the right game plan and make the best play calls.

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham returns from torn triceps for Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles star defensive end Brandon Graham was cleared to return from a torn triceps suffered 11 weeks ago and will play in the Super Bowl against Kansas City. The 36-year-old Graham was thought to be done for the season after he was injured in a Nov. 24 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Graham was placed on injured reserve two days later, seemingly ending what he had called the final season of his career.

Anthony Davis leaves his Dallas debut with an injury after seismic Luka Doncic trade

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis left in the third quarter with a lower-body injury and didn’t return in his debut with the Dallas Mavericks after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis went down without contact and was grabbing his groin area in Dallas’ 116-105 victory over the Houston Rockets. The 31-year-old says he felt tightness in his groin and quadriceps area. Part of the reasoning for not returning was the abdominal strain that kept him out recently. One of the many criticisms of the trade was Dallas giving up a 25-year-old superstar in his prime for Davis with his extensive injury history. Davis says the injury isn’t a long-term concern.

Sixth-ranked Florida makes program history, beating Auburn for 1st road victory over a No. 1 team

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sixth-ranked Florida made program history with its victory over No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. It wasn’t the Gators’ 90-81 win over the Tigers that’ll find its way into the program’s record books. Florida had already taken down a top-ranked team this season, beating then-No. 1 Tennessee 73-43 on Jan. 7. Saturday’s win marked the first time in eight chances that the Gators have beaten a No. 1 team in a true road game. It was also the first home loss and the first SEC loss of the season for Auburn.

LeBron James will sit out the Lakers’ game against Indiana to rest his sore left ankle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is sitting out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Indiana on Saturday to rest his sore left ankle. The 40-year-old James has been outstanding in recent weeks for the Lakers, who have won four straight and 10 of 12 despite trading center Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic last weekend. Despite dealing with regular ankle pain, James hadn’t missed a game since Dec. 28 against Sacramento, and he has missed only four games this season. Doncic is also missing the game against Indiana while he finishes his recovery from a strained left calf.

Lindsey Vonn places 15th in downhill at ski worlds. She called it a ‘practice run for the Olympics’

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn finished 15th in the downhill at the Alpine skiing world championships. She came 1.96 seconds behind U.S. teammate Breezy Johnson who took the gold medal. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to competition with a new titanium knee after nearly six years of retirement. It was an improvement for Vonn after she hooked a gate with her right arm early in her super-G run on Thursday and didn’t finish. Vonn also plans to enter the new team combined event on Tuesday. Her long-term goal remains being competitive at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Thomas Detry shoots 65 to take 5-shot lead into the final round of the Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Thomas Detry shot a 6-under 65 on Saturday to take a five-shot lead into the final round of the Phoenix Open as he chases his first PGA Tour victory. Detry had a two-shot lead to start the round after a 64 on Friday and kept rolling with four birdies over his first five holes Saturday in ideal conditions at TPC Scottsdale. The two-time Belgian Olympian made a 19-foot par putt on the par-4 18th to finish at 18-under 195. Jordan Spieth — hunting his first tour win since 2022 — was among four players tied for second. He had a bogey-free 67, scrambling for par on 18. Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger and Michael Kim also were 13 under.

Rookies for Eagles and Chiefs could play a key role in the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Philadelphia rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have helped turn a secondary that was a decided weakness last season into a strength headed into the Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. They aren’t the only rookies who could make a big impact in the Super Bowl with the Eagles having several key contributors from their draft class and Kansas CIty relying heavily on speedy receiver Xavier Worthy in the passing game.

Canada beats US 3-1 in Game 5 to win the Rivalry Series women’s hockey showcase

SUMMERSIDE, Prince Edward Island (AP) — Jennifer Gardiner broke a tie with 6:44 left and Canada beat the United States 3-1 on Saturday night to win the Rivalry Series women’s hockey showcase for the third straight time. Gardiner took a pass between the faceoff circles and fired a wrist shot that got past Aerin Frankel through a crowd. Canada won the five-game series 3-2, two nights after the United States tied it with a 2-1 shootout victory in Halifax, Nova Scotia. In Game 5 at Credit Union Place, Brianne Jenner opened the scoring for Canada at 6:48 of the second period. Kelly Pannek tied it at 3:03 of the third, and Laura Stacey iced it with empty-netter with 1:19 remaining. Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves for Canada.

Arrests in luxury home burglaries targeting NFL, NBA players are the ‘tip of the iceberg’

Investigators across the U.S. have made a handful of arrests in recent weeks connected to heists involving some of the biggest names in sports. Authorities say groups of thieves linked to South American gangs have been stealing jewelry and cash from luxury homes. They’ve been targeting the likes of the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and the NBA’s Luka Doncic. Just this past week, federal authorities charged a group of Chilean men with stealing nearly $300,000 worth of items from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Federal authorities in New York also charged two men with fencing stolen items after raiding their pawnshop.

