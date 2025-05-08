AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:36 p.m. EDT

Tyrese Haliburton gets warning from NBA for dance, but no fine, AP source says

Tyrese Haliburton did the dance. He will not pay a fine. Haliburton, the Indiana guard who expected to be fined for his dancing celebration after Game 2 of the Pacers’ win at Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night, received only a warning from the league office instead, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the decision had not been revealed publicly.

Derek Shelton knew it was time to win. The Pirates haven’t, and now the manager is out of a job

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have fired manager Derek Shelton following a rocky opening month to the season that saw Pittsburgh quickly slip into last place in the NL Central. General manager Ben Cherington made the announcement. Bench coach Don Kelly will take over for Shelton. The decision comes with Pittsburgh riding a seven-game losing streak that dropped its record to 12-26. Shelton, hired by Cherington in November 2019 as part of a franchise-wide reset by owner Bob Nutting, went 306-440 in five-plus seasons with the Pirates.

Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League final and are one win away from Champions League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — For Manchester United or Tottenham, a miserable campaign will end in Europa League glory. Despite both teams languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League, the Champions League is now just one game away. That’s the reward on offer after the two troubled English clubs advanced to the final of Europe’s second tier competition on Thursday. United beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the semifinal second leg at Old Trafford and won 7-1 on aggregate. Tottenham won 2-0 away at Bodø/Glimt to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Joel Quenneville hired by Anaheim Ducks for his 1st head coaching job since Blackhawks abuse scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joel Quenneville is returning to the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks for his first head coaching job since the second-winningest coach in league history resigned and was banned from the league for his handling of a sexual assault scandal. The 66-year-old Quenneville was hired by Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek for his first coaching job since his resignation from the Florida Panthers 3 1/2 years ago in the wake of his handling of the sexual assault scandal during his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks. Before his departure, Quenneville spent parts of 25 NHL seasons behind the benches of St. Louis, Colorado, Chicago and Florida.

Stephen Curry says he knows patience will be required when dealing with his hamstring injury

Stephen Curry sat down after the Golden State Warriors went through their gameday shootaround practice in Minneapolis and quickly announced that he’s feeling great. He was not telling the truth. “Sarcasm,” the four-time NBA champion with the Warriors clarified, just in case anyone missed the joke. Curry is going to be a postseason spectator for at least a few games, his Grade 1 hamstring strain bad enough that it took him out of most of Game 1 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday — and will sideline him not only for Game 2 on Thursday but likely Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.

Receiver George Pickens points north with Cowboys after Steelers tenure turned south

Receiver George Pickens is looking toward his future with the Dallas Cowboys after a somewhat stormy past with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The mercurial 24-year-old is joining the Cowboys in a trade. He gives quarterback Dak Prescott another playmaker to go with CeeDee Lamb. Pickens’ questionable antics with the Steelers were enough for coach Mike Tomlin to declare bluntly last year that he needed to grow up. Pickens believes he and Lamb can be a strong tag-team pair. He isn’t worried about trying to change any perception from his time with the Steelers.

Mitchell shoots 61 for 1-shot lead at Truist Championship; McIlroy shows rust in 66

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Keith Mitchell led a birdie spree at the Truist Championship on Thursday, shooting a career-best 9-under 61 to shatter the course record at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The previous Wissahickon Course record of 65 was shared by Colin St Maxen, Zac Blair and Angus Flanagan. The 7,100-yard A.W. Tillinghast design with modest par 4s and gettable pin placements fell victim to the long hitters and aggressive shots with short irons and wedges. Mitchell had a one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy. Colin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sepp Straka and Akshay Bhatia shot 63. Rory McIlroy, making his first individual start since completing the career grand slam at the Masters, had a 66.

The year of the NBA playoff comeback continues. A look at how these 20-point rallies keep happening

New York down by 20 on Monday. Indiana down by 20 on Tuesday. New York down by 20 again Wednesday. No problem. For the first time since play-by-play began being digitally tracked across the NBA about 30 years ago, there have been three consecutive days where the winning team in a playoff game came from at least 20 points down to win.

Shohei Ohtani could have landed 15-year deal, agent says, but he didn’t want to risk skills decline

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani could have pursued a 15-year contract through age 44, but the two-way superstar didn’t want to risk a decline in his skills while under the big deal. His agent, Nez Balelo, pulled back the curtain that shrouds Ohtani a bit when speaking at Sportico’s Invest West conference in Inglewood, California. Ohtani’s $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers was the largest in pro sports when he signed in December 2023. A year later, Juan Soto topped it with a $765 million, 15-year deal with the New York Mets. Balelo says he wouldn’t have done anything differently because Ohtani and the Dodgers won the World Series in his first season with them.

Pope Leo XIV brings hope to Chicago sports fans, and the Knicks for their Villanova ties

The sports loyalties of Pope Leo XIV became a topic of conversation almost as soon as the white smoke emerged from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. Robert Prevost is the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. The Chicago-born missionary, who took the name Leo XIV, also attended Villanova University near Philadelphia, where he received a Bachelor of Science in 1977. Chicago’s two baseball teams were front and center as sports fans reacted to the news. It was initially reported that the new pope was a Cubs fan. But his brother, John Prevost, set the record straight in an interview with WGN-TV. The pope is a White Sox fan.

