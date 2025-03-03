AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:33 a.m. EST

Luka scores 29 points and LeBron adds 17 in the Lakers’ 2nd straight win over the Clippers, 108-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-102 to win their rivalry matchup for the second time in three days. Luka Doncic had 29 points and nine assists, and LeBron James added 17 points. Rookie Dalton Knecht scored 19 points for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight game despite playing without injured starters Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers have won 16 of 19 overall. Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points for the Clippers, who erased most of a late 21-point deficit before falling short in their fifth loss in six games.

Durant: Suns ’embarrassed ourselves’ in humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Timberwolves

PHOENIX (AP) — A brutal season for the Phoenix Suns hit a low Sunday night with a humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Suns forward Kevin Durant said the team “embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves” after giving up 22 turnovers and falling apart in the second half. Phoenix lost for the 11th time in 14 games and fell to 28-33 for the season. The team is four games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament and will need a minor miracle over the final 21 games of the season just to have a chance at the postseason.

Bell makes late charge for lead and holds off Byron at COTA for 2nd straight NASCAR victory

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christopher Bell passed Kyle Busch with five laps to go, then held off Daytona 500 winner William Byron to win NASCAR’s first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas. Bell raced to his second consecutive victory after an overtime win in Atlanta a week ago. Once Bell cleared Busch, the Oklahoma driver had to make a desperate bid stay in front of hard-charging Byron and 2023 race winner Tyler Reddick of 23X1 Racing’s Toyota. Busch led 43 of 95 laps but faded to fifth to stretch his winless streak to 60 races.

In-form Atletico Madrid looks to end its Champions League slump against city rival Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid derby takes center stage in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid in a commanding position to try to finally get the best of rival Real Madrid in the European competition. Madrid has been a thorn for Atletico in the Champions League over the years, beating the city rival in two finals and eliminating it from the competition the other two times they played in the knockout rounds. The other last-16 matchups include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool going against each other. Barcelona will take on Benfica, while Arsenal faces PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa will meet Club Brugge. Feyenoord will face Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund will play against Lille.

From roofing to a spring training sensation, Rockies’ Jefry Yan delights with mound celebrations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than a decade after the bat flip became ubiquitous following a big homer in Major League Baseball, Colorado Rockies pitcher Jefry Yan might be at the forefront of a celebration revolution on the mound. The lanky Dominican left-hander has become the talk of spring training in Arizona with his animated celebrations, leaping into the air and nearly doing the splits following a strikeout. The 28-year-old says he comes by the enthusiasm honestly — a celebration of his long journey back to baseball. Yan threw a scoreless inning of relief on Sunday against the Mariners, extending his run of impressive pitching in the Cactus League.

Former soccer leaders Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over $2M FIFA payment

MUTTENZ, Switzerland (AP) — Former soccer leaders Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are back in a Swiss court as their new trial on fraud, forgery and misappropriation charges opened. Blatter was looking frail one week before his 89th birthday. Blatter distanced himself from corruption in soccer saying in court “that is not me.” Blatter arrived 10 minutes after his co-defendant Platini, the former UEFA president. They are on trial again nearly three years after being acquitted by three federal judges. The charges relate to a Blatter-approved FIFA payment of 2 million Swiss francs (now $2.21 million) to Platini. The allegation in 2015 removed both men from world soccer.

Joe Highsmith goes from making the cut to a PGA Tour winner at the Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Highsmith had to make a nervy par putt just to make the cut in the Cognizant Classic. Two days later the lefty from Washington state had the lowest weekend score at PGA National and is headed to the Masters. Highsmith shot 64-64 on the weekend and rallied from a four-shot deficit for a two-shot victory. It’s the second week in a row for a first-time winner on the PGA Tour. Jake Knapp was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner in tournament history. That ended when it took two tries to blast out of the water, leading to triple bogey.

Tears flow at a poignant figure skating event in Washington benefiting victims of the DC plane crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A star-studded group of some of the best U.S. figure skaters of the past and present took the ice in the nation’s capital to remember and raise money for the victims of the midair collision outside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi emceed the Legacy on Ice benefit event, which included performances by the likes of Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn and Johnny Weir, as well as poignant tributes to the 67 people who died when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight and crashed into the Potomac River. That included 28 members of the figure skating community.

With Joel Embiid’s fate for this season decided, plenty of questions linger for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is done for the season, at last shut down following the lingering effects of knee surgery. But plenty of hard questions remain in Philadelphia. There are no easy answers for team president Daryl Morey heading into the offseason and Embiid’s uncertain future only complicates any potential long-term success for the Sixers. This setback was the latest in a steady string of them with Embiid since the 76ers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

High-altitude Kenyan town Iten adapts as Olympic champions and amateurs flock to rarefied air

ITEN, Kenya (AP) — The sleepy Kenyan town of Iten attracts a wide array of long-distance runners from Olympic champions to amateurs. All are here because Iten lies at about 8,000 feet above sea-level and has produced some of the best long-distance runners in the world. To cater to the ever-growing interest from both professional and amateur athletes, hotels, lodges and short-stay rental apartments continue to spring up around the town. Iten was declared a World Athletics Heritage Landmark in 2019 and proudly calls itself the “Home of Champions.”

