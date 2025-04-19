AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:28 p.m. EDT

Westbrook fuels Nuggets’ comeback to edge Clippers 112-110 in OT in teams’ NBA playoff opener

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and Aaron Gordon added 25, and the Denver Nuggets roared back from a 15-point first-half deficit to power past the Los Angeles Clippers 112-110 in overtime in the opener of their Western Conference playoff series. Russell Westbrook hit a key 3-pointer late in regulation and made the game-saving play with 10 seconds left in overtime when he forced a turnover on the Clippers’ inbounds play with Los Angeles trailing by three.

Siakam, Haliburton help Pacers race past Bucks 117-98 for a 1-0 lead in 1st-round playoff series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 10 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98 and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. Indiana led by as much as 28 and fended off a charge that got the Bucks within 12 midway through the third quarter by holding the Bucks to only three points over the final 5:24. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 36 points and 12 rebounds but the Pacers held him to just one assist. Bucks’ All-Star guard Damian Lillard sat out with deep vein thrombosis in his calf.

García hits 2-run homer in 9th to lift Rangers past Dodgers, denying Roki Sasaki 1st win

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer off former Texas closer Kirby Yates in the ninth inning, lifting the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The fourth home run of the season from García kept Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki from getting his first major league victory. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched six solid innings in the longest of his five big league outings. Josh Smith almost tied the game against Yates leading off the Texas ninth. He missed a homer by a couple of feet foul down the line in right field before slapping a double the other way to set up García’s 394-foot drive into the seats in left. The Dodgers were without two-way star Shohei Ohtani. He announced the birth of his first child, a girl.

Cremaschi lifts Inter Miami to 1-0 win over Crew before record 60,614 fans in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Benjamin Cremaschi scored on a diving header in the 30th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 in a matchup between the lone remaining undefeated teams in Major League Soccer. The match drew 60,614 fans to Huntington Bank Field, a single-game record for a Crew home match and the largest non-NFL event in stadium history. The match was moved from Columbus to the home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns due to the popularity of Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. It is the second time this season and ninth since Messi joined MLS in 2023 that Inter Miami has had a road crowd of at least 60,000.

New York Rangers fire coach Peter Laviolette after missing the playoffs

The New York Rangers have fired coach Peter Laviolette. The move by general manager Chris Drury was announced Saturday and comes after they missed the playoffs. The Rangers massively underachieved preseason expectations after reaching the Eastern Conference final last year. Assistant Phil Housley was also fired. Owner James Dolan and Drury are expected to start the search for a full-time head coach soon and roster changes are all but certain to happen in the coming weeks and months.

Si Woo Kim leads by 1 at Hilton Head with Justin Thomas lurking

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Si Woo Kim had a flawless third round at Harbour Town until the very end. He made his first bogey on the last hole and still shot 66 to lead the RBC Heritage by one shot over Justin Thomas and Andrew Novak. Kim was dialed in from the start with two quick birdies. Novak shot 66 and Thomas had a wildly entertaining 69. That includes the penalty he called on himself for his ball moving in a waste area. And it includes trying to hit a shot from shallow water and getting muddied. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is four back.

Gilgeous-Alexander, No. 1 seed Thunder look to take another step against Grizzlies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City takes the No. 1 seed in the playoffs into its first-round opener against Memphis. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the runner-up in the MVP race last season, is again a candidate after topping the league with 32.7 points per game. He led the Thunder to a 68-14 record — one of the best regular seasons of all-time. With all that success, fans are clamoring for a championship. Gilgeous-Alexander said the team doesn’t worry about outside expectations, but said the Thunder have put in the work and are well-positioned to succeed. Memphis got in by defeating Dallas in a play-in game on Friday night.

Donovan Mitchell, top-seeded Cavaliers ready to face Heat in East 1st-round series

Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers go into the NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the highest-scoring offense during the regular season and one of the favorites for the championship. However, Mitchell knows this season’s accomplishments will be hollow if the Cavaliers can’t make a deep postseason run. Cleveland opens the playoffs against the Miami Heat on Sunday night. The Cavaliers did some advance work on Miami on Thursday and Friday, but didn’t ramp things up until after the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 in overtime on Friday night.

Sanders has no time to enjoy moment of jersey ceremony for son, Hunter as he focuses on spring game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders didn’t get a chance to fully enjoy the moment as his son, Shedeur, and his like-a-son, Travis Hunter, had their jerseys retired Saturday before the spring game. The Colorado coach had too many other obligations like checking out his new QBs and making sure the product was entertaining for a national television audience tuning in. He was appreciative of the moment, though, even if the honor has rankled some former Colorado players and fans. This kicked off a busy week for Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner, and Sanders, the Johnny Unitas Award winner as college football’s top QB. Both are expected to be high draft picks when the NFL draft starts on Thursday.

Celtics have tunnel vision on Magic as they begin their attempt to repeat as NBA champions

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics begin their quest to repeat as NBA champions when the East’s second seed hosts the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic. No team has won back-to-back NBA championships since the Golden State Warriors last did it in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Celtics are in good position to end the repeat drought, coming off their second straight 60-win season. There is one big question mark for the Celtics entering the postseason, which is the health of last season’s conference and Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, who has a lingering right knee issue. Brown has been a full participant in practices this week.

