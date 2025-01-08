AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:27 a.m. EST

Raiders fire coach Antonio Pierce after he goes 4-13 in lone full season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after just one season as their full-time coach. It’s the latest in a line of coaching changes for the Raiders over the past several years. Pierce took over as the interim coach midway through the 2023 season and went 5-4 the rest of the way. That earned strong player support for him to get the job on a full-time basis. But the Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak this season to put his job in jeopardy. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a role in the Raiders’ coaching search.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $15 million, one-year contract, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. It’s the latest big move by new Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey since he was hired in September. San Francisco also signed free agent shortstop Willy Adames to a $182 million, seven-year contract in December. This will be the 20th major league season for Verlander, a three-time AL Cy Young Award winner who turns 42 next month. The right-hander went 5-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 17 starts for Houston last year.

Didier Deschamps says he won’t continue as France coach after the next World Cup. The 56-year-old Deschamps said in an interview Wednesday with broadcaster TF1 that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026. “It’s going to stop, because it has to stop at some point,” Deschamps said in an interview with broadcaster TF1. “I did my time, with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level.” Deschamps started in his role in 2012 and led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, also reaching the final in 2022 and at the 2016 European Championship.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ludvig Aberg will be the answer to a trivia question: He made the first birdie in TGL history. And with that, the indoor golf competition that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had envisioned for years was finally underway. TGL had its debut match Tuesday night, with Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele of New York Golf Club taking on Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Aberg of The Bay Golf Club in the opener. Lowry struck the first shot at 9:15 p.m. Four minutes later, the first hole in TGL history was complete when Aberg rolled in a 9-footer for the first point in league history. The Bay went on to beat New York 9-2.

The impressive feats from the 2024 rookie quarterback class will carry over into the postseason. Washington’s Jayden Daniels and Denver’s Bo Nix are expected to make their playoff debuts on Sunday in a rare case of two rookie starting quarterbacks in the same postseason. While there are a few examples of fill-in rookies getting the nod in the playoffs, this will be just the fourth time that two rookie quarterbacks start in the same postseason after making at least six starts during the regular season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes believes losing at Florida will be good for his team. At least in the long run. The top-ranked Volunteers became the last Division I team to lose this season, getting thumped 73-43 at No. 8 Florida. This one was over shortly after it tipped. Tennessee missed its first nine shots, trailed by double digits a few minutes later and never recovered. The Volunteers got bullied in the paint, outmuscled on the boards and beaten up and down the court. The result was the most lopsided victory against a No. 1 team since UCLA and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, beat Houston 101-69 in the 1968 Final Four.

DALLAS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick says members of his family were among those in Southern California forced to evacuate their homes due to a wildfire that was being whipped by strong winds around Los Angeles. The fire swept through a Los Angeles hillside where Redick lives alongside other celebrities, burning homes in Pacific Palisades and prompting evacuation orders for tens of thousands. Before the Lakers took on the Mavericks in Dallas, Redick acknowledged the gravity of the situation affecting his family and neighbors. He says “a lot of people are freaking out.”

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are soul searching after another embarrassing defeat at home, this time to the Miami Heat two days after a 30-point pounding from the Sacramento Kings. After a promising 12-3 start, Golden State is 18-18 and tied for ninth place in the jammed-up Western Conference. Coach Steve Kerr criticized his team Tuesday night for being down and lacking a competitive spirit. Draymond Green is calling for the Warriors to rediscover their soul. Stephen Curry is making it clear he can hardly do it all himself and said the team needs urgency.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — After imposing his will on offense for four quarters, Atlanta’s Trae Young still had one play left in him with the final seconds ticking off the clock. Young heaved a buzzer-beating 49-foot 3-pointer from just behind the halfcourt line to give the Hawks a 124-121 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. The dramatic shot capped a game in which Young had 24 points and 20 assists while committing only two turnovers.

Javon Small was the best player on mediocre teams during his first three college seasons. Now he’s the Big 12’s leading scorer and a major reason why short-handed West Virginia is relevant again. No. 21 West Virginia was picked to finish 13th in the 16-team Big 12 under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Now, the 11-3 Mountaineers are ranked for the first time in two years. That’s due in no small part to Small. He leads the league in scoring at 19.5 points per game — three more points than anyone else. Two of his five career double-doubles have come in the past week.

