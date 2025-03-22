AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:22 p.m. EDT

Calipari bests Pitino in March Madness and leads Arkansas to sweetest Sweet 16 appearance yet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Calipari is heading back to the Sweet 16 after sending a second straight Hall of Famer home from the NCAA Tournament’s “Region of Coaches.” One game after knocking out good friend Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, Calipari’s 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat longtime nemesis Rick Pitino and St. John’s. That earned Calipari an especially sweet 16th trip to the Sweet 16, with his fourth school. And it ended Pitino’s chances of a long March Madness run with his second-seeded Red Storm.

McNeese’s Will Wade signs a 6-year deal to become NC State coach, AP source says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says McNeese coach Will Wade has a signed six-year deal to take over as N.C. State’s next coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school hasn’t publicly discussed its coaching search. Wade’s second straight NCAA Tournament run with the Cowboys ended Saturday with a second-round loss to Purdue. That came two days after his team upset Clemson in the first round. Wade won 58 games in the past two seasons at McNeese. He will replace fired coach Kevin Keatts.

Roddy Gayle’s second-half surge leads Michigan past Texas A&M 91-79 in March Madness turnaround

DENVER (AP) — Michigan is going back to the Sweet 16 a year after a 24-loss season, using Roddy Gayle’s surge to beat Texas A&M 91-79 in the NCAA Tournament. Gayle scored 21 of his season-high 26 points in the second half to help the restocked Wolverines overcome a 10-point deficit and advance to Atlanta to face the Auburn-Creighton winner in the South Region. Vladislav Goldin had 23 points and 12 rebounds as fifth-seeded Michigan overcame another big day for Pharrel Payne, who led Texas A&M with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting. The Wolverines, who made a surprising run to the Big Ten tournament title, won for the fifth time in nine days.

March Madness: No. 2 UConn routs Arkansas State 103-34 in opener as Fudd has 27 points

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 21 of her 27 points in the first half as second-seeded UConn rolled to a 103-34 win over Arkansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Freshman Sarah Strong added 20 points and 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in her NCAA Tournament debut. Most of those came in the first half when UConn jumped out to a 66-16 advantage at the half, playing nearly flawless basketball. The Huskies had runs of 22-0, 12-0 and 13-0 in the first half as UConn won its 31st consecutive first-round game. Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves with seven points. The team shot 17% from the field (12-for-70), including going 7-for-40 from behind the arc.

Hailey Van Lith vs. Louisville when TCU guard faces team she went deep in March Madness with 3 times

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith is hoping to go deep into the women’s NCAA Tournament with TCU like she did three times with Louisville. As fate would have it in the standout guard’s fifth and final March Madness, Van Lith faces her old team in the second round. Van Lith started 101 games and averaged 15.4 points for the Cardinals while going to an NCAA Final Four and two other Elite Eights from 2021-23. She then went to LSU and another Elite Eight before transferring to TCU. The Horned Frogs have never been past the second round. They host Louisville on Sunday.

Former US police officer Tiara Brown beats Skye Nicolson to become WBC featherweight champion

SYDNEY (AP) — Former police officer Tiara Brown became WBC world featherweight champion by beating Skye Nicolson in a split-decision victory. The 36-year-old Brown took Nicolson’s belt when judges scored the bout 97-93 and 96-94 in her favor, with one judge scoring it 96-94 for Nicolson. Brown (19-0) dropped to the canvas in tears when she was announced as the winner. It was the first professional loss for Nicolson (12-1), an Australian. Brown had been an officer both in the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. and more recently for the Fort Myers Police Department in her native Florida.

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

George Foreman has died, his family says. The fearsome heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before authoring an inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman was 76. A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His formidable aura evaporated a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

Missing madness: NCAA Tournament first round bereft of buzzer-beaters and major upsets

The calendar says it’s March. Most of the madness has been missing so far. There certainly have been upsets. Just ask the owners of the 99.9956% of brackets with at least one blemish. But with the first round of the NCAA Tournament complete, the bracket has been bereft of the buzzer-beaters and major upsets that have become ubiquitous during March Madness. The best the bracket has so far is a pair of No. 12 seeds over 5s. That’s become almost expected — occurring at 35% clip, according to the NCAA. And the only buzzer-beater was in the First Four on Tuesday.

Number of perfect brackets dwindles closer to zero after Saturday’s early March Madness games

The number of perfect NCAA Tournament brackets is approaching zero. With 10th-seeded Arkansas’ win over No. 2 seed St. John’s on Saturday, there are now 23 perfect brackets out of 34 million, according to the NCAA. That’s 0.0000006% of all brackets, so, yeah, perfection is almost gone. It’s even closer to nil in Yahoo Sports’ Men’s Bracket Mayhem, down to one after the Razorbacks’ win. No word on who owns that last perfect bracket. ESPN’s tracker was down to 18 perfect brackets out of 24.3 million following the Arkansas win and Purdue’s 14-point victory over McNeese on Saturday.

Arizona State tabs Grand Canyon’s Molly Miller as next women’s basketball coach

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State is hiring Grand Canyon’s Molly Miller as its next women’s basketball coach. Miller replaces Natasha Adair, who was fired earlier this month after going 29-62 in three seasons. Miller had a successful run across town at GCU, leading the Lopes to their first Western Athletic Conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance. Grand Canyon took a 30-game winning streak into the NCAA Tournament before losing to Baylor in the first round. The Antelopes finished 32-4. The 38-year-old Miller went 117-38 in five seasons at GCU.

