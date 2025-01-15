AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:20 p.m. EST

March Madness will pay women’s teams under a new structure approved by the NCAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women’s basketball teams finally will be paid for playing games in the NCAA Tournament each March just like the men have for years under a plan approved Wednesday at the NCAA convention. The vote by NCAA membership was the final step toward a pay structure for women playing in March Madness after the Division I Board of Governors voted unanimously for the proposal in August. Now, so-called performance units that represent revenue will be given to women’s teams playing in the tournament. A team that reaches the Final Four could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years. The lack of a performance units program for the women’s tournament has been a point of sharp criticism.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers declares for NFL draft as program ushers in Arch Manning era

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior quarterback Quinn Ewers has declared for the NFL draft, ending a Longhorns career in which he led the program to a Big 12 championship and twice to the College Football Playoff but was not always embraced by a fan base eagerly waiting for Arch Manning to take over. Ewers passed for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns in a career that few Texas quarterbacks can match. His biggest legacy will be leading the program to the playoff semifinals in consecutive years, but Texas fell short of the championship game both times. Ewers’ departure sets the stage for Manning to take over in 2025. Manning passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four TDs this season but has seen only limited playing time since September.

Urban Meyer joins Nick Saban in College Football HOF’s Class of 2025; Vick, Strahan also elected

Urban Meyer will join Nick Saban in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation announced Saban’s selection last week and the rest of the 18-player, four-coach class on Wednesday. Michael Vick and Michael Strahan are among the former players who will be inducted. Saban retired last year as the NCAA’s active leader in wins with 292 and seven national championships. Meyer led Florida to national titles in 2006 and 2008 and Ohio State in 2014. The 2025 class will be inducted Dec. 9 during an awards dinner in Las Vegas. The Hall of Fame is in Atlanta.

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka is back in a Slam’s 3rd round for the 1st time in 3 years

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2022 and she got there with wins at the Australian Open over two women who blocked her path last year. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won’t be repeating her surprising run to the Australian Open final after a second-round upset loss to No. 97-ranked Laura Siegemund in his first tournament in 2025. Fifth-seeded Zheng lost last year’s final to Aryna Sabalenka and went on to win the Olympic gold in Paris and finish runner-up at the WTA Finals in a breakout season. She had no answers for the 36-year-old Siegemund on Wednesday. Two-time defending champion Sabalenka won the last five games to overcome Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open’s 3rd round and still unbeaten in 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff has stretched her unbeaten start to 2025 to seven matches and 14 sets. The 2023 U.S. Open champion moved into the third round at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over 173rd-ranked Jodie Burrage of Britain at Rod Laver Arena. Gauff was a semifinalist at Melbourne Park a year ago. Against Burrage, she went through a bit of a rough patch in the second set, struggling with double-faults and dropping four games in a row to go from a break up at 3-1 to a break down at 5-3. But when Burrage served for the second set, Gauff got back in control.

NFL’s wild-card round averages 28.3 million viewers, a 9.3% decline from last year

Viewer audiences for the first weekend of the NFL playoffs were down 9.3% from last year, a bigger decline than what the league experienced during the regular season. According to the league and Nielsen, the six wild-card round games averaged 28.3 million viewers on television and digital platforms, compared to 31.2 million last year. The two Saturday games held steady while the Sunday and Monday matchups saw declines.

Pro Picks: Chiefs, Bills, Lions and Eagles will advance to the conference championships

The road to the NFL’s final four features seven of the eight division winners. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs open the divisional round weekend against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels leads the Washington Commanders against the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in a prime-time matchup. Daniels helped the Commanders upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card game. Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams, who are coming off a short week following a Monday night win, in the early game Sunday. Then it’s Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to cap the weekend.

Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin connection has blossomed for the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The rapport between Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and sixth-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin has blossomed throughout the season. It’s a big reason why they made the playoffs and advanced to the divisional round, where they’ll face NFC-leading Detroit this weekend. On and off the field, their chemistry has been growing since spring workouts, peaking with a touchdown pass at Tampa Bay that delivered the franchise’s first postseason victory in nearly two decades. Daniels and McLaurin are Washington’s first QB-receiver duo to make the Pro Bowl since Mark Rypien and Gary Clark in 1991.

Hornets send center Nick Richards to Suns for guard Josh Okogie, 3 2nd-round draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets traded backup center Nick Richards and a second-round draft pick to the Phoenix Suns for guard Josh Okogie and three second-round draft picks on Wednesday night. Charlotte receives second-round draft picks from the Denver Nuggets in 2026 and 2031, in addition to a second-round draft pick from Phoenix in 2031. The Hornets send a 2025 second-round draft pick, the least favorable between Denver and the Philadelphia 76ers, to the Suns. Richards helps fill a need for the Suns, who have struggled to find consistency inside this season. Richards averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds in five seasons with the Hornets with 74 starts.

Jack Hoffman, young cancer patient who captured hearts of Nebraska and nation with 2013 TD run, dies

Jack Hoffman, the cancer patient who captured the hearts of Nebraska football fans and inspired the nation as a 7-year-old with his touchdown run during the 2013 spring game, has died at the age of 19. Team Jack Foundation executive director Kylie Dockter said Hoffman died of brain cancer early Wednesday at his home in Atkinson, Nebraska. Jack met President Barack Obama after his touchdown run and the play earned ESPN’s 2013 ESPY Award for Best Moment in Sports. Jack’s father Andy Hoffman died of brain cancer in 2021.

