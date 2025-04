AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:17 p.m. EDT

Paige Bueckers is No. 1 pick in WNBA draft, going to the Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is headed to Dallas as the first pick in the WNBA draft. The versatile UConn star is the latest Huskies standout to go No. 1, joining former greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart. Bueckers will have plenty of company, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years and the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall. The first round will feature 12 picks, with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

Vance fumbles Ohio State’s NCAA football championship trophy as Buckeyes visit the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President JD Vance ended the Ohio State football team’s visit to the White House by fumbling the trophy the players won as their sport’s national champion. After speeches Monday by President Donald Trump, Buckeye coach Ryan Day and himself on the South Lawn, Vance, an Ohio State graduate, gathered up the trophy from a table in front of the team and tried to hoist it aloft. He didn’t count on the gold top of the trophy being designed to pull away from its black base, though. After some struggling, the vice president managed to dramatically drop both pieces.

Cam Ward leads talented group of players who went from hidden gems to top NFL draft prospects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Cam Ward might be the first name off this year’s NFL draft board. Five years ago, he was pretty much off everybody’s radar outside of West Columbia, Texas. Ward took the only scholarship offer he had coming out of high school and turned it into a record-breaking college career that has made him the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick April 24. He’s hardly the only hidden gem-turned-top-prospect in the draft. The others include Cam Skattebo of Arizona State and Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green and players such as David Walker of Central Arkansas and Carson Schwesinger of UCLA.

Play-in time: Magic-Hawks, Warriors-Grizzlies on Tuesday, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavs on Wednesday

The fifth full season of the NBA’s play-in tournament starts Tuesday. No. 7 Orlando hosts No. 8 Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, and No. 7 Golden State hosts No. 8 Memphis in the Western Conference. The winners of those games make the playoffs. The Magic-Hawks winner earns the chance to play Boston and the Warriors-Grizzlies winner will be off to play Houston. The tournament continues Wednesday with two elimination games. Miami goes to Chicago and Dallas goes to Sacramento. The losers of Wednesday’s games are eliminated.

Denver Nuggets boss Josh Kroenke says firings of coach and GM were months in the making

DENVER (AP) — Firing the head coach and general manager with just three games left in the regular season might seem like an impulsive move but Denver Nuggets coach Josh Kroenke said Tuesday the split was months in the making. Kroenke said he seriously contemplated firing both men around Thanksgiving and then again at the All-Star break. He ultimately decided last November to wait to give the team time to work out the kinks and an eight-game winning streak waylaid his plans at the All-Star break. Last week, he fired Michael Malone and Calvin Booth and the Nuggets are 3-0 since then.

Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after one dismal season with high-priced roster

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with veteran coach Mike Budenholzer following one dismal season that featured a fast start before a maddening slide for a high-priced roster that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns made the unsurprising announcement on Monday, one day after the franchise finished with a 36-46 record which put them 11th in the Western Conference. They lost nine of their last 10 games, failing to qualify for the play-in tournament. The team says “competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season.”

Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired basketball operations chief David Griffin. The move ends a six-year chapter during which the club drafted former Duke star Zion Williamson but still struggled to win consistently with three different coaches. Griffin leaves his post a day after a 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City that extended the club’s season-ending skid to seven games. The Pelicans’ 21-61 record was fourth worst in the NBA this season and was the franchise’s second-worst mark since arriving in New Orleans in 2002. The Pelicans qualified for postseason play the previous three seasons but never won a first-round series.

Montreal-born Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs $500-million, 14-year deal to stay in ‘second house’

TORONTO (AP) — Calling Canada his “second house,” slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed his $500-million, 14-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Guerrero, 26, was born in Montreal while his Hall of Famer father Vladimir Sr. was playing for the Expos. The younger Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2015 and made his big league debut in 2019.

Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce the end of his career because of an injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce that he will end his playing career because of a debilitating injury that has sidelined him for more than 15 months. The Sharks announced Monday that Couture and general manager Mike Grier will hold a news conference on Tuesday. Daily Faceoff reported that Couture will announce that he will not be able to return from the injury. The Sharks declined to comment on the nature of the news conference.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge to be US captain at 2026 World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge will be the U.S. captain at next year’s World Baseball Classic, the same role the two-time American League Most Valuable Player fills with the New York Yankees. Mark DeRosa made the announcement four days after he was appointed U.S. manager for the second straight WBC. Judge takes over from the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, who was captain at the 2023 tournament. The U.S. lost the 2023 championship game to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Trout, his then-Angels teammate, to end the game. Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, is the first player announced for the U.S. roster.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.