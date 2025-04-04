AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:14 p.m. EDT

Ovechkin scores his 893rd goal. He needs 1 to tie Gretzky and 2 to break the NHL record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has scored his 893rd goal to move one back of tying and two away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. Ovechkin beat Spencer Knight less than four minutes into the Washington Capitals’ home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. He moved closer to making hockey history with Gretzky in attendance for the first time during the chase. Scoring in a fourth consecutive game, Ovechkin reached 40 goals for a 14th time in 20 seasons, which is the most in league history. The Eastern Conference-leading Capitals have six games left in the regular season with a visit to the New York Islanders up next Sunday.

Duke freshman star Cooper Flagg named the AP men’s college basketball player of the year

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Duke star Cooper Flagg is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year. Flagg is just the fourth freshman to win the award. He joins Duke’s Zion Williamson, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis and Texas star Kevin Durant. He is also the eighth Duke player to win the award, the most of any school. Flagg received 41 of 61 votes from AP Top 25 poll voters to beat Auburn’s Johni Broome. They were the only two players to receive votes. Both have their teams in the Final Four this weekend.

NBA fines Grizzlies’ Ja Morant $75,000 for continued finger-gun gestures, after warning him to stop

MIAMI (AP) — Ja Morant showed off an imaginary gun. The NBA hit back with a real fine. A day after Morant again used his aiming-a-gun gesture to celebrate making a 3-pointer, the Grizzlies’ star was fined $75,000 by the league Friday. It’s the second time this week that Morant — who was suspended twice in 2023 for incidents with actual weapons — heard from the league about mimicking the act of using a gun during a game. The first interaction with the league office resulted in a warning, after Morant and Golden State’s Buddy Hield made the gesture at one another during a Grizzlies-Warriors game on Tuesday.

Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will make White House visit after skipping previous celebration under Trump

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts said he will attend next week’s World Series championship celebration at the White House after he declined to attend a previous ceremony in President Donald Trump’s first term. The Dodgers are set to visit the White House on April 7 before opening a series at the Washington Nationals, adding that members of the team plan to visit Capitol Hill on April 8. Betts, the star outfielder at the time for the 2018 champion Boston Red Sox, did not make that team’s trip the next season to the White House. Betts was on the Dodgers when the won the World Series in 2020 and attended the celebration the next year under former President Joe Biden.

Women’s Final Four brings powerhouses UConn, UCLA, Texas and South Carolina to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three of four teams in the women’s Final Four are No. 1 seeds. None of the four have lost more than three games this season. All but one have been the top-ranked team in the country at some point. That’s how strong the national semifinals are this year, with powerhouses UCLA, Texas, South Carolina and UConn competing in Tampa, Florida, for a national championship. UCLA, South Carolina and Texas are No. 1 seeds. UConn is a No. 2 seed. Texas (35-3) and South Carolina (34-3) are scheduled to face each other in the first of two semifinals on Friday. UConn (35-3) will play UCLA (34-2) in the other.

At Final Four, Houston slowing Duke’s Cooper Flagg could come down to a stopper named Joseph Tugler

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pretty much every basketball fan has heard of Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Nowhere near as many have heard of Houston’s Joseph Tugler. If the Cougars are going to spring an upset over the Blue Devils in the all-1-seed Final Four on Saturday, it will almost surely be because one of the country’s best defenders, Tugler, figured a way to hold down the country’s best overall player, Flagg. Duke is a 5 1/2-point favorite over Houston, which boasts the nation’s best defense. The winner will play either Florida or Auburn for the national title on Monday.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shifts gears with his No. 8 logo to avoid potential conflict with Lamar Jackson

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is shifting gears with his No. 8 merchandising. Earnhardt announced on social media that he has secured the right to use a stylized version of No. 8 and will forgo the original No. 8 logo used by his NASCAR team, JR Motorsports. His decision came two days after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed an opposition claim with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop Earnhardt from putting that JRM version of No. 8 on merchandise. Jackson previously registered the trademark “ERA 8 by Lamar Jackson.” He argued that Earnhardt’s attempt to trademark that particular version of No. 8 would create confusion among consumers.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders put on a show for all 32 NFL teams at Colorado’s pro day

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Travis Hunter flashed his talent while running routes and catching passes from quarterback Sheduer Sanders at Colorado’s pro day. Colorado coach Deion Sanders stuck by his proclamation that they should go 1-2 in the draft, although he didn’t say who should be the top pick. The event was dubbed the “We Ain’t Hard 2 Find Showcase,” and attracted talent evaluators from across the NFL. One player who shined Friday was wide receiver Will Sheppard, who wasn’t invited to the NFL scouting combine but turned heads along with Hunter and Sanders.

Falcons franchise-leading receiver Julio Jones announces retirement after 13-year NFL career

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the leading receiver in Atlanta Falcons history, has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old Jones did not play in 2024 after spending 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones played for Atlanta from 2011-2021, setting franchise records with 848 catches for 12,896 yards. He had 60 touchdown catches with the Falcons and was a two-time first-team All-Pro. He earned three second-team All-Pro honors. Overall, Jones caught 914 passes for 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns in 13 NFL seasons. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018.

Auburn’s Pearl and St. John’s’ Pitino share AP coach of the year honors, 1st tie in history of award

Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Rick Pitino of St. John’s are The Associated Press coaches of the year in men’s college basketball. It is the first tie in the 58-year history of the award, with each receiving 20 votes. St. John’s matched a school record with 34 wins under Pitino and had its highest ranking in 34 years at No. 5 in the AP Top 25. Pearl led Auburn to a school-record 32 wins and the program’s second Final Four.

