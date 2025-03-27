AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:14 a.m. EDT

Soto, Snell and Holmes debut for new teams, Skenes makes his first opening-day start

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto, Blake Snell and Clay Holmes debut for new teams. Paul Skenes makes his first opening-day start at age 22 and Sandy Alcántara returns from Tommy John surgery. A week after the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers swept an opening two-game series over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, 26 other teams get underway Thursday on opening day in the U.S. and Canada. One day later the Rays and Rockies become the final clubs to take the field, given extra time while Tampa Bay moved into the New York Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field, its temporary home this season after Hurricane Milton destroyed Tropicana Field’s roof.

LeBron James has big finish to lift Lakers past Pacers and extend record scoring streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James started the fourth quarter Wednesday in danger of failing to extend his NBA record for consecutive double-digit scoring games. He finished it with yet another crowning achievement. The 40-year-old James scored the last of his 13 points on a buzzer-beating tip-in to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers, barely extending his double-digit scoring streak to 1,283. Not that James was counting.

NFL competition committee proposes moving touchback to 35 and making dynamic kickoff permanent

The NFL competition committee is recommending making the dynamic kickoff rule permanent and moving touchbacks to the 35-yard line in hopes of generating even more returns. The competition committee released several potential rule changes for 2025 on Wednesday, including an expansion of instant replay that will be considered next week at the league meetings. Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners. Teams submitted several proposals last week that also could be voted on at the league meetings, including banning the “tush push” and changing playoff seeding rules.

NBA teams set to hear more about league’s plans for future European involvement

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA teams will be briefed Thursday on the league’s ongoing quest to further align with FIBA and expand its role in European basketball. The briefing will be part of the day’s session at the league’s Board of Governors meeting. While no plan is expected to be finalized at the meeting, it will provide an opportunity for team owners to join in the discussions and hear directly from Commissioner Adam Silver about the latest status of the talks. The NBA and FIBA, the sport’s global governing body, have been in discussions for some time about adding either an annual competition in Europe or even having an NBA-operated league there.

Calipari embraces new Cinderella role with 10th seeded Arkansas in the Sweet 16

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In an NCAA Tournament sorely lacking in Cinderella stories, coach John Calipari has the unusual role of being the closest thing to it. After routinely taking powerhouse teams in his first decade at Kentucky to the Sweet 16 and beyond, Calipari has surprisingly done the same in his first season at Arkansas with the 10th-seeded Razorbacks set to take on No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the West Region semifinals on Thursday night as the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament. Top-seeded Florida will take on No. 4 seed Maryland in the other Sweet 16 game in San Francisco.

From ‘Deadpool’ cameo to outcast: Paul Mullin’s fall at Wrexham underlines club’s growing status

Paul Mullin has been the goal-scoring poster boy of a Wrexham team soaring through England’s soccer leagues following its takeover by Hollywood celebrities. There’s a giant mural of him in the city center and he formed such a close bond with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds that he even appeared in the actor’s last “Deadpool” movie. Now Mullin is experiencing a negative side to Wrexham’s remarkable rise because the team looks to have outgrown him. Mullin is the prolific striker who has been Wrexham’s player of the season in each of the last three years. But he hasn’t played a league game in nearly two months.

Red Bull Formula 1 team drops Liam Lawson and replaces him with Yuki Tsunoda

Red Bull has dropped Liam Lawson as the teammate of Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen just two rounds into the season and replaced him with Yuki Tsunoda. Lawson was given the Red Bull seat despite not having previously driven a full F1 season and struggled immediately. The New Zealander did not score any points, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and qualified in last place for both the Chinese Grand Prix and its sprint race. Tsunoda moves up from Red Bull’s second team, Racing Bulls, in time for his home Japanese Grand Prix next week. Lawson will take Tsunoda’s place at Racing Bulls alongside rookie Isack Hadjar.

Love affair back on at March Madness. Now with Arizona, Caleb Love takes on Duke again

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — If there’s a single player Duke or any of its fans would love to not run into when the stakes are this high, Caleb Love would be that player. Love used to play for Duke’s biggest rival, North Carolina. Now he plays for Duke’s next opponent, Arizona. They meet Thursday in the Sweet 16, with Love, now a fifth-year senior averaging 16.8 points a game for the fourth-seeded Wildcats, trying to wreck another season for the top-seeded Blue Devils. In 2022, Love was key to handing Duke’s legendary coach, Mike Krzyzewski, a pair of losses, including the one at the Final Four that ended his career.

UConn’s Dan Hurley expresses regret over postgame remarks that were caught on camera

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn coach Dan Hurley acknowledged there are things that “I wish I didn’t do” as he expressed regret over making profane comments about the officiating after the Huskies’ NCAA Tournament loss to Florida. Hurley was caught on camera making those remarks as he walked off the floor and toward the locker room after UConn’s bid for a third straight national title ended with a 77-75 defeat in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 on Sunday.

Iga Swiatek is given extra security protection at the Miami Open after being verbally harassed

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Iga Swiatek has been given extra security protection at the Miami Open after being verbally attacked during a practice session by a man who had sent the five-time Grand Slam champion harassing messages via social media. Swiatek’s team confirmed what happened in a statement Wednesday after the episode was first reported by BBC Sport. This comes a little more than a month after a stalker was removed from a match being played by 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in Dubai. The No. 2-seeded Swiatek lost to Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals in Miami on Wednesday.

