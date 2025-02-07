AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:12 p.m. EST

Expect Super Bowl victory celebrations to look different after last year’s deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Expect more security — and nerves — at this year’s Super Bowl victory celebration regardless of who wins Sunday’s matchup in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. A shooting that left one dead and around two dozen wounded marred last year’s Chiefs victory rally, and a Philadelphia Eagles fan died last month in a fall from a utility pole while celebrating the team’s NFC championship victory. Now Kansas City is planning to boost its police presence, and Philadelphia is making its own plans to increase safety that could include greasing its poles. New Orleans, which was the scene of a New Year’s Day truck-ramming attack, has plans to block some traffic routes.

Ben Simmons no longer with the Nets as the sides work toward a buyout

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons’ time with the Brooklyn Nets appears to be over. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft was not with the Nets for their game Friday night against the Miami Heat as the sides work toward a buyout of his contract. Coach Jordi Fernandez said Simmons would remain away from the team, though said he would hold off for now on commenting on the expected parting. He did praise Simmons for fighting his way back from injuries that caused such an ineffective time in Brooklyn. The Nets acquired the three-time All-Star in a trade for James Harden at the 2022 trade deadline but he battled injuries, mostly caused by lower back nerve damage, in Brooklyn.

Anthony Davis is set for his Mavs debut and understands the ire of fans who lost Luka Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis expects to make his debut for the Dallas Mavericks in their first home game since the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Otherwise, he has no idea what to expect as he plays in front of a fan base still reeling over losing a beloved superstar. Most of the anger is directed at Nico Harrison. Fans protested the day after the trade and could do it again Saturday before Dallas plays Houston. Davis says all he can do is try to show fans why Harrison made the stunning deal.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he wants to stay in Miami and regrets comments made after season finale

Tyreek Hill wants to stay in Miami and he regrets his comments after the Dolphins’ final game of the season that suggested he wanted out. The star receiver said he doesn’t want to play for another team when asked Friday on the “Up & Adams” show about his comments after Miami’s regular-season finale against the Jets, when the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention. Hill indicated then that his relationship with the Dolphins might be over. He walked back those comments on Friday and offered a public apology to his teammates.

The NFL announces the Steelers will play in Dublin in 2025 for Ireland’s first regular-season game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dublin will host Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game when the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Croke Park in 2025, the league announced Friday. The announcement came two days before the Chiefs and Eagles meet in the Super Bowl in New Orleans. The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint. The NFL announced earlier this week that a game would be played in Australia in 2026. The Steelers have long-standing ties to the Emerald Isle and a partnership with the Gaelic Athletic Association, which operates Croke Park. The date and Pittsburgh’s opponent will be announced this spring.

Thomas Detry nearly aces 16, shoots 64 to take 2-shot lead in Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Thomas Detry nearly aced the par-3 16th hole and shot a 7-under 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead lead in the Phoenix Open. Detry had eight birdies and a bogey to reach 12 under on another day of perfect conditions at TPC Sawgrass. Michael Kim shot a bogey-free 63 to reach 10 under and is tied with Alex Smalley, who shot 65. Jordan Spieth put himself in the mix with eagles on 13 and 15, shooting 65 to reach 9 under in his second tournament since offseason wrist surgery. Argentine Emiliano Grillo set off the biggest roar and the only beer shower of the day, slam-dunking his tee shot on the rowdy par-3 16th hole for an ace.

Tiger Woods to play at Torrey Pines, his first PGA Tour event since July

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has committed to playing the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, returning to one of his favorite venues for his first PGA Tour start since the British Open last July. Woods will be playing 18 holes in competition for the first time since he had a microdiscectomy in September to alleviate pain down his legs, his sixth surgery on his lower back. He will also be playing just over a week after the loss of his mother, Kultida Woods, who died Tuesday at age 80. Woods is the host of the Genesis Invitational, which was moved from Riviera Country Club because of wildfires that devastated the surrounding Los Angeles community of Pacific Palisades.

At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick makes presence known at the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick still stole the show during Super Bowl week. He wore all eight of his Super Bowl rings at the event. The grumpy coach who couldn’t be bothered in New England with any meaningful quotes and conversation with reporters has turned into a bit of a media darling since his split with the Patriots. He clowns around and offers insight on “The Pat McAfee Show” and even hosted a pair of podcasts. He even appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday night, where he refused to pick a Super Bowl winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Hubie Brown, a basketball coach, broadcaster and always a teacher, calls his final game at 91

Hubie Brown taught basketball as an elective when he took his first college coaching job in 1968. He hasn’t stopped teaching the game since. He did it both as a coach and later as a broadcaster. Now 91, the Hall of Famer will call his final game Sunday when Philadelphia plays at Milwaukee on ABC. Brown was twice the NBA Coach of the Year and has called 18 NBA Finals between TV and radio. Mike Breen, his broadcast partner Sunday, says Brown has “probably taught more people about the game of basketball than anybody that’s ever lived.”

Pawnbrokers raided in connection with Joe Burrow burglary denied bail days before the Super Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) — Two owners of a New York City pawnshop that was raided by the FBI in connection with an investigation into a burglary at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow have been denied bail. U.S. District Court Judge William Kuntz ordered Dimitriy Nezhinskiy and Juan Villar held until their August trial date during a court hearing in Brooklyn on Friday. Burrows was among a string of high-profile athletes whose homes were recently burglarized. However, it is unclear whether there are any links between those thefts. Lawyers for the two pawnshop owners say they’ll appeal the bail denial.

