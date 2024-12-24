AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:09 a.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani wins 3rd AP Male Athlete of the Year award, tying Michael Jordan for 1 shy of record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year for the third time. That ties the two-way superstar with Michael Jordan, an athlete Ohtani followed while growing up in Japan. He trails only Lance Armstrong, Tiger Woods and LeBron James, who each won the award four times. Ohtani received 48 votes in balloting by 74 sports journalists from the AP and its members. He earned his third National League Most Valuable Player award after helping the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title. Ohtani hit 54 home runs and stole 59 bases as the first player with a 50-50 season. His dog, Decoy, became a celebrity, too, helping Ohtani deliver a ceremonial first pitch at a game.

Packers clinch playoff berth with 1st shutout in NFL this season, 34-0 over Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jacobs gained 107 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown for a sixth straight game as the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth while producing the first shutout of the NFL season, 34-0 over the hapless New Orleans Saints. Green Bay improved to 11-4 and earned its fifth postseason appearance in six years. New Orleans played without injured quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara. Rookie Spencer Rattler started and went 15 of 30 for 153 yards with an interception and a fumble. The Packers have won nine of their last 11 games.

Lindsey Vonn thinks her new titanium knee could start a trend in skiing. And pro sports in general

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn thinks her new titanium knee could be the start of a trend in ski racing. The 40-year-old American standout had replacement surgery in April and returned to the World Cup circuit after nearly six years last weekend. She says her knee feels “amazing” and that “it’s something to seriously consider for athletes that have a lot of knee problems.” Her surgery was the first of its kind in World Cup skiing. Vonn had a robot-assisted surgery in April with part of the bone in her right knee cut off and replaced by two titanium pieces. She was planning her comeback a month later.

Leaving Thunder, Bucks off the NBA’s Christmas game list has those teams feeling snubbed

Oklahoma City leads the Western Conference and has a MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Milwaukee has the NBA’s leading scorer in Giannis Antetokounmpo. They were the teams that made their way to the NBA Cup final. By any measure, they’re both very good teams. And neither will play on Christmas Day this year. Bah, humbug. The NBA faces the same challenge every summer, figuring out which 10 teams will get the honor of playing on Christmas Day. But the Bucks and Thunder are right to feel snubbed.

No. 14 Gonzaga’s matchup with No. 22 UCLA is the headliner on the week’s light AP Top 25 schedule

No. 14 Gonzaga meets No. 22 UCLA in the lone matchup of AP Top 25 teams for the Christmas holiday week. Both teams will be returning to action a week after their previous games. Gonzaga is coming off a win against Bucknell while UCLA is coming off a loss to North Carolina. The other notable game on the schedule is No. 16 Mississippi visiting Memphis on Saturday. The Tigers have twice been ranked this year and could return to the poll again with a win. In all, 12 of the 25 ranked teams don’t play a game this week.

No. 23 Michigan heads out west for matchup with No. 4 USC to tipoff Big Ten play

Michigan has gotten off to a strong start this season and the No. 23 Wolverines will try and close out 2024 with a big victory when they visit No. 4 USC on Sunday. The Wolverines won 10 of their first 12 games with the lone losses coming against then-No. 1 South Carolina and No. 9 Oklahoma. Michigan will have a good idea where it stands after the next two weeks as the team plays USC followed by No. 1 UCLA three days later. The Wolverines then return home to face No. 10 Ohio State a week later. The Wolverines have a talented freshman class led by Syla Swords and Olivia Olson. The pair are both averaging over 15 points a game.

Georgia turns to backup Stockton at quarterback in CFP quarterfinal; Beck has season-ending surgery

No. 2 Georgia is resting its national championship hopes on backup quarterback Gunner Stockton. Coach Kirby Smart says Georgia is preparing Stockton to start in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against No. 3 Notre Dame. Stockton took over when starter Carson Beck suffered a right elbow injury in the the first half in the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta. Beck had surgery on Monday in Los Angeles to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.

Embiid ejected after drawing 2 technicals in game against Wembanyama and Spurs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was ejected in the first half of Monday night’s game against San Antonio after drawing two technical fouls. Referee Jenna Schroeder ejected Embiid with 2 minutes, 59 seconds left in the second quarter. The seven-time All-Star received the first technical for arguing with Schroeder, and received another technical — and ejection — from Schroeder before any more game time elapsed. Embiid was close to Schroeder, but it wasn’t clear from replays whether he made contact with the official. An enraged Embiid charged toward the officials after the ejection and was restrained by teammate Kyle Lowry, head coach Nick Nurse and several assistants.

Tank Dell out for season with dislocated knee, torn ACL. Texans claim Diontae Johnson off waivers

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Tank Dell will miss the remainder of the season after dislocating a knee and tearing an ACL in a loss to Kansas City on Saturday. Coach DeMeco Ryans revealed the details of the injury Monday before announcing that Dell would have season-ending surgery for a second straight season. Dell fractured his fibula in Week 13 against the Broncos as a rookie last season and had surgery on it the following day. The Texans placed Dell on injured reserve and claimed receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers from Baltimore. Johnson joins his third team this year after a brief and rocky tenure with the Ravens.

On Football: Falcons and Buccaneers flip spots atop the NFC South and playoff races tighten up

The 49ers, Cowboys and Cardinals are out of the playoff race. The Falcons took control of their hopes and the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals kept slim chances alive. The NFL’s playoff picture became clearer Sunday. With two weeks remaining, three of eight division titles are secured, eight teams have wrapped up playoff berths and 11 more are competing for the six remaining spots. The biggest change in the standings occurred in the NFC South with Atlanta reclaiming the top spot from Tampa Bay. The Chiefs have the inside track for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the NFC’s top spot could likely come down to the Vikings-Lions matchup in Week 18.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.