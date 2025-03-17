AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:08 a.m. EDT

Chase, Higgins reach extensions with Bengals. AP source says Chase will be NFL’s highest-paid non-QB

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to four-year extensions with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, assuring that Joe Burrow will have his top two targets with him for some time. A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press that Chase will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, earning $161 million, including $112 million guaranteed. That surpasses the $40 million per year average by Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett. Higgins will get $115 million. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, but were hopeful of getting a new deal done. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

Strong TV ratings and attendance, women’s basketball in good place heading to NCAA Tournament

There was concern that attendance and overall interest in women’s college basketball would drop this year with the departure of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other stars for the WNBA. Both took a dip — but only a dip. With JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers among those leading the way, attendance across the country was just short of last season’s record numbers. More networks showed more games on TV this season and ratings were strong heading into March Madness.

March Madness bracket anything but sleepy as Auburn, Tar Heels picks highlight wild Selection Sunday

Auburn is the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, with Duke, Houston and Florida joining the Tigers on the No. 1 line in the March Madness bracket. The NCAA selection committee favored the regular-season champs of the record-setting Southeastern Conference despite three losses in their last four games, along with a loss to Duke back in December. A record-setting 14 teams from the SEC made the tournament.

March Madness: How to win your NCAA men’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Before we begin, a disclaimer: Your bracket will probably be a mess by Saturday. Or by Friday. And let’s be honest, some of us will out of the running by Thursday night. Welcome back to the world’s largest lottery, the NCAA tournament and all of its various bracket pools that millions of people will be joining over the next few days. Some will play for fun, some for a few bucks, some for big bucks. No matter the stakes, we encourage you to remember that you are not an expert — and even the experts didn’t know much this season.

March Madness: UCLA, South Carolina, USC, Texas are No. 1 seeds in women’s NCAA Tournament

UCLA is the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Bruins were joined by South Carolina, Southern California and Texas as No. 1 seeds that the NCAA revealed Sunday night. It’s the first time in school history that the Bruins are the top team in the tournament. They had two losses on the season, both of which came to the Trojans.

March Madness: How to win your NCAA women’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Congratulations to the 12 teams left in the chase for the women’s Division I national championship. Wait. We mean 68, right? Not really. Technically, yes, there are 68 teams in the women’s tournament field, but history tells us that only 12 have a chance to be the last team standing in Tampa in a few weeks at the Final Four. Since the NCAA women’s tournament was born in 1982, there have been 32 No. 1 seeds that have gone on to win the national championship, along with seven No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds. That’s it. No other seeds need apply.

Betting on women’s college basketball rides post-Caitlin Clark wave as NCAA Tournament begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark drew lots of eyeballs to women’s basketball when she led Iowa to consecutive national-championship games. She also attracted a lot of bettors who otherwise might have put their money elsewhere. Clark is starring for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. But her impact is still being felt in women’s college basketball. BetMGM Sportsbook said it received 35% more money being bet on the sport this season, 39% more female bettors and 32% more customers regardless of gender. The NCAA Tournament begins this week.

Rivers predicted stardom for Gilgeous-Alexander, but says Thunder star has exceeded expectations

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doc Rivers says he saw star potential in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while coaching him as a rookie before the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Oklahoma City. But the veteran coach concedes that Gilgeous-Alexander has drastically outperformed those expectations. Rivers was speaking before his Milwaukee Bucks lost 121-105 to Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder on Sunday. Rivers said that “I don’t think anyone can honestly say they knew he was going to be this special.” Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging an NBA-leading 33 points and has scored at least 20 points in 62 consecutive games.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts won’t play in 2 regular season games vs. Cubs in Tokyo because of illness

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that’s lingered for the past week. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27. Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts’ place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun tie at The Players Championship to set up Monday playoff

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are headed for a three-hole playoff to decide The Players Championship. But it won’t happen until Monday. A four-hour rain delay in the final round made it fortunate the final round even finished. McIlroy had a three-shot lead at one point on the back nine and looked to be cruising toward another Players Championship title. He played the final six holes in 1 over and Spaun hit some marvelous shots to catch him. McIlroy shot a 68 to overcome a four-shot deficit. Spaun had a 72. At stake Monday is a $4.5 million prize.

