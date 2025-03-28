AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:07 p.m. EDT

Memphis Grizzlies fire Taylor Jenkins, franchise’s winningest coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach Taylor Jenkins with the team struggling down the stretch and at risk of losing home-court advantage for the postseason. Still sitting at No. 5 in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies decided Friday to dump Jenkins anyway without immediately announcing an interim coach. Jenkins led the Grizzlies for six seasons. He was let go with the team on the verge of playing three home games in a four-day span. That starts a stretch where eight of Memphis’ final nine opponents are either playoff clubs or contending for a play-in spot.

Deion Sanders’ contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons. The school said the extension increases Sanders’ yearly base salary to $10 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders’ existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State. Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

MiLaysia Fulwiley helps defending champion South Carolina outlast Maryland 71-67 in March Madness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 23 points, including a go-ahead layup with 2:22 left, and Chloe Kitts added 15 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 1 seed South Carolina beat fourth-seeded Maryland 71-67 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The defending national champions went back-and-forth with the Terrapins all game before finally doing enough in the final few minutes to put it away. The Gamecocks will face Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday. Dawn Staley’s team trailed 60-59 with 3:25 left before holding Maryland without a point over the next three minutes.

A look inside the Tampa Bay Rays’ 120-hour makeover of the Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Left homeless after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Tropicana Field roof on Oct. 9, the Tampa Bay Rays began their season as renters at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training headquarters for the Yankees, playing the Colorado Rockies in the final major league opener. The Rays replaced more than 3,000 images in the 11,000-capacity ballpark during a 120-hour makeover after the Yankees’ final home spring training game ended Sunday at 3:33 p.m. By the time of Friday’s first pitch shortly after 4 p.m., banners spelling “R-A-Y-S” covered the “Y-A-N-K-E-E-S” signs above the first- and third-base stands.

Brazil fires coach Dorival Júnior after worst defeat in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has fired coach Dorival Júnior after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team. Júnior’s sacking on Friday comes three days after a 4-1 defeat at Argentina, Brazil’s worst defeat in a World Cup qualifier. His replacement has yet to be picked. Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

Ravens extend coach John Harbaugh by 3 years taking him through the 2028 season

OWING MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens extended coach John Harbaugh’s contract by three years. The deal that was announced by the team Friday takes him through the 2028 season. Harbaugh is the Ravens’ all-time winningest coach. He is 172-104 record over 17 seasons. That does not include a 13-11 record in the playoffs. He is the second-longest tenured active coach behind Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for 18 years. Baltimore has made the playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh. He coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl title in the 2012 season. Harbaugh was entering the final year of his contract.

New Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s ahead of schedule with rehab, eager to produce

The years of Stefon Diggs being one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL have probably passed. But the 31-year-old believes he still has plenty to offer as he prepares to embark on his latest stop with the New England Patriots. After posting six straight 1,000-yard seasons with Minnesota and Buffalo, he was traded to Houston last offseason. He had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games before having his season truncated when he tore the ACL in his right knee. But he says he’s ahead of schedule with his rehab and is eager to prove he can still be a No. 1 receiving option.

3s please, and wide-open offense on display when Duke plays Alabama with Final Four trip at stake

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — When Alabama faces Duke for a trip to the Final Four on Saturday, hoops fans will witness what some say is the future of college basketball. Others might call it a byproduct of nobody putting up a fight on defense. The meeting pitting Associated Press All-Americans Cooper Flagg of Duke and Mark Sears of Alabama is also a showdown between teams that love to shoot 3-pointers. Each hit the 100-point mark in the contests that vaulted them into the Elite Eight. Duke coach Jon Scheyer explains why the teams shoot so many 3s by saying “It’s just math.”

AP mock NFL draft 2.0: Titans take Cam Ward first and Giants take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3

Cam Ward believes he solidified his shot to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans have the first crack to make the Heisman Trophy finalist from Miami their franchise quarterback. Or they could choose Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way star Travis Hunter, the Heisman winner. The Cleveland Browns have the second pick followed by the New York Giants. The Browns still need a franchise quarterback while the Giants still could select a QB despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency.

Spanish court overturns soccer player Dani Alves’ rape conviction on appeal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has won his appeal against a sexual assault conviction as a Spanish court overturned the ruling. Alves was found guilty in February 2024 of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years, six months in prison. He denied wrongdoing during the three-day trial. The former Brazil and Barcelona star was released from prison in in March 2024 while waiting for his appeal to be heard by a higher court. That court ruled Friday that there was “insufficient evidence” to rule out Alves’ presumption of innocence.

