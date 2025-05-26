AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:06 p.m. EDT

Police say driver who plowed into Liverpool soccer fans acted alone, not believed to be terrorism

What to know about the crash into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans

LONDON (AP) — A British man was arrested after he drove his minivan Monday into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their team’s victory in the Premier League Championship. Nearly four dozen people were injured. Authorities say the 53-year-old man is believed to be the only one involved in the incident and that it was not being investigated as an act of terrorism. Tens of thousands of fans had joined in the hours-long procession under heavy security along a 10-mile (16 kilometer) route. Here’s what is known so far about the crash.

Chip Ganassi calls Alex Palou ‘the best driver’ after his historic Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There’s a long list of driving greats who have passed through Chip Ganassi Racing over its 35 years in existence. Jimmy Vasser, Alex Zanardi and Juan Pablo Montoya gave Ganassi four consecutive championships. Scott Dixon teamed with Dario Franchitti to restart another four-year title streak. Marcus Ericsson won Ganassi his fifth Indianapolis 500 victory in 2022. Now he has Alex Palou on his roster, and as he leaned to kiss the first Spaniard to ever win the Indy 500, Ganassi had a message for him. “You’re the best driver,” the team owner said.

Pacers lift ban on Tyrese Haliburton’s father for Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton’s father will be allowed to attend Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, meaning his ban from attending Pacers games following an on-court confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the playoffs has ended. John Haliburton is expected to be seated in a suite Tuesday night when the Pacers host the Knicks, in hopes of avoiding a repeat of what happened in the first round against the Bucks. John Haliburton ran onto the court and yelled in Antetokounmpo’s face after his son made a last-second layup in overtime to eliminate the Bucks. Game 6 against the Knicks would be in Indianapolis, if necessary.

Fever star Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with left quad strain

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has a left quad strain and will be out at least two weeks. Coach Stephanie White told reporters Monday she wasn’t sure exactly when Clark was injured but was told after Saturday’s game Clark had “something going on with her leg.” Clark was not seen with her teammates at the end of practice and was not available for comment. Team officials said additional updates will be provided as circumstances warrant. Last season’s WNBA rookie of the year finished with 18 points and 10 assists in a 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Ohtani leads off with homer for 2nd straight game for 2nd time in his major league career

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has hit a leadoff homer in consecutive games for the second time in his career. The reigning National League MVP drove a low, inside fastball from Cleveland’s Gavin Williams into the right-field stands for his major league-leading 19th homer of the season. It was Ohtani’s fifth leadoff homer this season and 17th since arriving in the majors from Japan in 2018. It was the second time this year that he went deep on the first pitch.

Hurricanes go back to Frederik Andersen in net for Game 4 of East finals against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes switched starting goalies again for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, going back to Frederik Andersen for Monday night’s win-or-else game against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Andersen started Games 1 and 2, getting pulled after the second period of Game 2. He stopped only 27 of 36 shots in those five periods, and the Hurricanes went to Pyotr Kochetkov to finish Game 2 and then play Game 3.

Vanderbilt earns No. 1 seed in NCAA baseball tournament; record 13 SEC teams are in 64-team field

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt, which gave up just three runs over three games in the SEC Tournament, was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and was among a record 13 teams from the conference to be selected to the 64-team field. The tournament opens Friday with 16 double-elimination regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 13. Vanderbilt has won eight straight games and 13 of its past 16 to earn the No. 1 seed for the second time, and first since 2007.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are off to good starts at the French Open in their title defenses

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have gotten off to good starts in their French Open title defenses. Both recorded a straight-set victory Monday to reach the second round. Swiatek was up first in Court Philippe-Chatrier and defeated 42nd-ranked Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3. Swiatek compiled 25 winners and 17 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 24-minute contest. Alcaraz needed only about a half-hour more than that for a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Giulio Zeppieri, an Italian qualifier who is ranked 310th. But two highly seeded Americans, No. 4 Taylor Fritz and No. 9 Emma Navarro, lost Monday.

Naomi Osaka tears up after first-round French Open loss to Paula Badosa

PARIS (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has lost in the French Open’s first round to 10th-seeded Paula Badosa 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4. Osaka finished with 54 unforced errors on Monday. That is exactly twice as many as Badosa. The Spaniard’s best showing at a major was a semifinal run at the Australian Open in January and she made the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros in 2021. Osaka is a two-time title winner at both the U.S. Open and Australian Open on hard courts and a former No. 1-ranked player. But she has never produced her best results on the red clay used in Paris.

