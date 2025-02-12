AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:05 a.m. EST

Kevin Durant becomes the 8th player in NBA history to score 30,000 points

PHOENIX (AP) — Kevin Durant has become the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. The Phoenix Suns All-Star reached the milestone on a free throw in the third quarter of Tuesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The other players to reach the 30,000-point plateau in NBA history are LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain.

The Eagles’ roster overhaul between two Super Bowl titles is an NFL rarity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven years after Doug Pederson and Nick Foles delivered Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts did it again with a 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl 59. Winning multiple titles in that short a time period is far from rare in the NFL with the league often dominated by transcendent coach-quarterback combinations. Doing so with different people in those key positions is extremely unusual. Only two other teams have ever won multiple Super Bowls in a span of eight seasons with a different coach and different quarterback in both wins.

Mac McClung back in the dunk contest, looking for record 3rd straight title

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About a year ago at this time, Mac McClung thought his dunk-contest days were done. He’d been in the contest at the NBA’s All-Star weekend twice, won it both times with plenty of flair and figured there was nothing else to prove. Then a week later, he found himself practicing new dunks. And that’s when he quickly realized that he has one dunk contest left in him. The 6-foot-2 McClung is headed back to All-Star weekend, looking to become the first person to win the league’s dunk title in three consecutive years.

Max Homa trying to dig himself out of another hole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Homa hasn’t looked the same since he was a bright spot in the Ryder Cup and had a Sunday chance at the Masters. He has not contended since then. And his world ranking has gone from No. 9 to No. 60. That puts him at risk of having to qualify for two majors this year. Homa has experienced far tougher times than now. And he’s confident as ever that he’s about to turn the corner. He says golf simply doesn’t like him right now. He hopes to turn it around at the Genesis Invitational this week at Torrey Pines.

Fresh off a World Series win, the Los Angeles Dodgers look even more formidable in 2025

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers went through a light workout and most of the usual superstars were out on the field, including National League MVP Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts. It’s been a short offseason for the franchise: The Dodgers hoisted the World Series trophy barely three months ago after beating the New York Yankees in five games. Los Angeles is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. The team’s ownership opened up its pocketbook during the offseason to add talent, signing two-time All-Star Blake Snell, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki and relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates.

Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning coordinator Kellen Moore will become the Saints head coach

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kellen Moore is leaving the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for his first NFL head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints. The 36-year-old Moore will join a Saints organization that’s been floundering since the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees and departure of Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season. Moore has been an offensive coordinator for six seasons with Dallas, the Los Angeles Charges and the Eagles. The Saints fired third-year coach Dennis Allen this past season with the team at 5-12. Moore oversaw the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL while playing to the strengths of star running back Saquon Barkley and a big offensive line.

Historic decider as Goodison Park prepares to host Everton vs Liverpool derby for one final time

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — One of English soccer’s most venerable and atmospheric stadiums is preparing to host a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool later Wednesday for the 120th and final time with eternal bragging rights at stake. Goodison Park has been Everton’s home since 1892 but will be demolished after this season with the club moving to a new 52,888-capacity venue at Bramley-Moore Dock on Liverpool’s waterfront. Local rivals Everton and Liverpool have met 119 times in all competitions at Goodison since their first meeting there in 1894. They have 41 wins each. This is the decider. Liverpool can move nine points clear of second-place Arsenal in the Premier League. Everton hopes to push further clear of the relegation zone.

Bellingham strikes late for Real Madrid in 3-2 win at Man City in Champions League 1st leg playoff

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jude Bellingham struck in stoppage time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 victory in its Champions League playoff against Manchester City. Bellingham sealed a stunning comeback for holder Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium after City had led 2-1. Former City academy player Brahim Diaz leveled the game in the 86th minute before Bellingham’s late winner silenced the home crowd. City had looked like taking a lead into the second leg at the Bernabeu next week after two goals from Erling Haaland. Paris Saint-Germain took a big step toward the round of 16 by beating Brest 3-0 and Juventus won 2-1 against PSV Eindhoven. Borussia Dortmund won 3-0 win at Sporting Lisbon.

Dept of Education asks NCAA, high schools to erase records set by transgender athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Education has taken another step in advancing the Trump administration’s new transgender policy for sports by asking the NCAA and a key high-school sports organization to restore titles, awards and records it says have been “misappropriated by biological males competing in female categories.” The department sent a letter requesting the changes to the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NCAA. The NCAA changed its participation policy to restrict competition in women’s sports to athletes who were assigned female at birth a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at banning transgender athletes from women’s and girls sports.

Wrexham says one of its players hospitalized after road incident on way home from match

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham says midfielder Elliot Lee was taken to the hospital after being involved in what the Welsh club described as a “road traffic incident” on the way home from a match. Lee is one of Wrexham’s top players. The club says he “suffered no major injuries” in the incident that took place after the 1-0 home win over Bolton in the quarterfinals of the English Football League Trophy on Tuesday. Wrexham says there was another vehicle involved in the incident and that the driver of that vehicle “is being treated for their injuries.” Lee is playing a key role in Wrexham’s bid for a third promotion since being taken over by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

