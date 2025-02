AP Sports SummaryBrief at 8:00 a.m. EST

Raducanu approaches the umpire in tears after a security incident at a tournament in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Women’s Tennis Association says concern over a man who’d exhibited fixated behavior caused Emma Raducanu to approach the chair umpire in tears and take an unscheduled break in her second-round match at the Dubai Championships. There was no immediate explanation Tuesday when the 2021 U.S. Open champion stood behind the umpire’s chair for a while after the second game. Raducanu, who was a teenager when a man in Britain was convicted of stalking her, resumed playing after a brief delay and eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to Karolina Muchova. The WTA issued a statement Wednesday saying Raducanu was approached by a man Monday and the “same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday.”

Feyenoord knocks AC Milan out of Champions League and Bayern advances on late Davies goal

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord progressed to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff. Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez’s first-minute goal. Feyenoord had won the first leg 1-0. Julián Carranza scored for Feyenoord in the 73rd. It gave the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate. Bayern Munich, Club Brugge and Benfica also won their playoffs on Tuesday, eliminating Celtic, Europa League winner Atalanta, and French team Monaco respectively.

US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

BOSTON (AP) — The general manager of the U.S. team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the United States and Canada on Thursday night. NHL veteran Bill Guerin said on Fox News that Trump’s presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He said the political tension between Canada and the U.S., which caused fans in Montreal to boo “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to two games last week, ratcheted up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round.

Tiger Woods has his ‘most embarrassing moment’ by not knowing the yardage in a TGL match

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods had what he called the most embarrassing moment of his golf career. The 15-time major champion was competing for his Jupiter Links team in a TGL indoor match against New York Golf Club. In singles on the 13th hole, Woods had 199 yards left to the hole. He asked for the yardage and was told 99. Caddies often drop the first number when it’s obvious. But apparently it wasn’t obvious to Woods. His teammates knew something was wrong, but it was too late. Woods hit a perfectly good wedge 100 yards as his teammates howled with laughter.

No. 23 Kansas’ struggles reach low point in 34-point loss to unranked BYU

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kansas has reached a low point with its uncharacteristic struggles in Big 12 play. The No. 23 Jayhawks lost 91-57 to BYU on Tuesday night, matching their largest margin of defeat in Bill Self’s tenure, after previously losing 85-51 to USC in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It also marked the first time Kansas — the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll — lost by 30-plus points against an unranked team since the poll began in 1948. The Jayhawks have not led through their last 80 minutes of basketball after also falling to Utah 74-67 on Saturday. They have lost four of six games since the start of February.

Tennis participation grows to more than 25M players in the US even as pickleball’s popularity surges

The U.S. Tennis Association says participation in the sport around the United States rose to 25.7 million players in 2024. The USTA said Wednesday that is the fifth consecutive year of growth for tennis in the country. The group that runs tennis in the U.S. cited an analysis of numbers drawn from two studies not yet fully released. The USTA said the jump of 1.9 million tennis players from 2023’s total of 23.8 million represents an 8% increase and means 1 in 12 Americans played tennis last year. USTA CEO Lew Sherr said his group aims to get the number of participants to 35 million by 2035.

Mets owner Steve Cohen would like to be more measured in his spending

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — After turning the New York Mets into baseball’s biggest spender, owner Steve Cohen would like to see his team build more economically through its farm system. Cohen said Tuesday he’d “like to get below the Cohen tax,” referring to the fourth luxury tax threshold introduced in 2022 and aimed at him. The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with a $353 million tax payroll last year and paid a $103 million tax. The Mets were second at just under $348 million and paid $97 million in tax. Cohen says, “I’m a piker now compared to the Dodgers.”

Panthers re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton to a 2-year contract to back up Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract, giving them a veteran presence behind starter Bryce Young. The 37-year-old Dalton, who threw for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023 and spent the past two seasons mainly backing up Young, the No. 1 overall pick that year.

Ohtani throws a 2nd bullpen session as he makes his way back to the mound for the Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday. That continued the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday. He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited him to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

Justin Turner agrees to $6 million, 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Justin Turner has agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. The addition of Turner would give the team some security at third base should Matt Shaw need more seasoning in the minors. The 23-year-old Shaw has been slowed by a left oblique issue in spring training. The 40-year-old Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup at designated hitter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.