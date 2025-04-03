AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:56 p.m. EDT

Demand for viral ‘torpedo’ baseball bats has sent a Pennsylvania factory into overdrive

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Torpedo bats drew attention over the weekend when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers in one game. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, the bat has become baseball’s latest fad. All-Star and even amateur hardball players all want to take their swings with the bat. The torpedo bat took the league by storm in only 24 hours, and days later, the calls and orders, and test drives — from big leaguers to rec leaguers — are humming inside Victus Sports. The company is the official bat of MLB and has seen sales and interest spike in the bat.

Once pariahs, now winners, Final Four coaches Pearl, Sampson a reflection of a changing game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A decade ago, Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Kelvin Sampson of Houston were looking to resurrect their careers after being handed show-cause penalties by the NCAA for recruiting violations. This week, they’re coaching at the Final Four. Their return is a sign of the success they’ve enjoyed since their comebacks but also the shifting priorities that have overtaken college sports. These days, when coaches go job hunting, they need the school to not only be able to pay them, but the players they hope to land for their rosters.

USC star JuJu Watkins is the AP Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to earn that honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, is The Associated Press women’s college basketball Player of the Year. Watkins, whose Trojans won the Big Ten regular-season title for their first conference crown in 31 years, received 29 votes and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo got the other two. Watkins is the first USC player to win the award and just the fourth to do it as a sophomore, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn stars Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Trump again says he wants to see PGA Tour, LIV Golf merged

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived at his Doral resort Thursday for a LIV Golf event, shortly after reiterating to reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants to see the two men’s professional tours united. The president has spoken out on the subject before, and Trump has been involved in some of the talks that may eventually unify the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV. Those talks have gone on for at least a year and how — or if — a deal can be struck is unclear. Trump told reporters that “having them merge would be a great thing.”

Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

DALLAS (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys. Milton confirmed the trade via a social media post. ESPN, which first reported the deal, said that the Cowboys will receive Milton, along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The acquisition of the 25-year-old Milton, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round in 2024, gives the Cowboys a young backup behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush signed with Baltimore in free agency. Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season while Prescott was injured.

Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig. Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP has five homers and 14 RBIs in six games this season. Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games. DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.

Braves are desperate for recovery as they enter their home opener as the majors’ only winless team

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves’ longest winless start since 2016 has left manager Brian Snitker desperate for a recovery he hopes begins with the team’s home opener against Miami on Friday night. Atlanta blew a 5-0 lead and lost 6-5 to the Dodgers on Shohei Ohtani’s ninth-inning homer on Wednesday night. The loss left the Braves 0-7 for their worst start since a 0-9 opening in 2016 led to a last-place finish. The Braves are the only winless team in the majors. Meanwhile, left fielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games and left-hander Reynaldo López is on the injured list.

Jon Scheyer followed a legend in Duke’s Coach K. It took him just 3 seasons to reach the Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Duke’s Jon Scheyer is in the Final Four for the first time as a head coach. The 37-year-old is in his third season as the Blue Devils’ coach and the successor to Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. Scheyer has won two Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles in his three seasons. He also reached the NCAA’s Elite Eight last season. That rapid success has the Blue Devils set to face Houston on Saturday night in the national semifinals in San Antonio. It’s also proof that the succession plan from Coach K to Scheyer has been a success for the blueblood program.

Djokovic, Gauff and other players ask the Grand Slam tournaments for more money and more say

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among 20 leading tennis players who have signed a letter sent to the heads of the four Grand Slam tournaments seeking more prize money and a greater say in how events are run. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter on Thursday. The message is dated March 21 and begins with a request for an in-person meeting at this month’s Madrid Open between representatives of the players and the four people to whom it was addressed: Craig Tiley of the Australian Open, Stephane Morel of the French Open, Sally Bolton of Wimbledon and Lew Sherr of the U.S. Open.

UCLA’s Cori Close is the AP Coach of the Year after a historic season for the top-seeded Bruins

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cori Close of UCLA is The Associated Press Coach of the Year in women’s basketball. The Bruins have lost just twice all season, earned their first No. 1 ranking ever and are the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. They have now reached the first Final Four in program history. Close received 16 votes. Mark Campbell of TCU finished second with five votes while Vic Schaefer of Texas was third with three votes.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.