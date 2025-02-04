AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:56 a.m. EST

NFL emails reveal extent of Saints’ damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of internal emails show executives of the New Orleans Saints were far more involved than previously known in providing public relations help to Catholic Church leaders as they confronted a clergy sex abuse crisis. The emails sharply undercut assurances the Saints provided five years ago when they asserted they had provided only “minimal” assistance to the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Survivors of clergy abuse say they’re disgusted by the team’s involvement. The Saints said in a statement Saturday that the team does not condone sex abuse. They also criticized the media for using leaked emails to misconstrue what they called “a well-intended effort.”

Chiefs and Eagles handle the Super Bowl opening night spectacle like they’ve been here, done that

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes treated Super Bowl opening night like a two-minute drill, providing rapid-fire answers to one question after another. Travis Kelce passed on an inquiry about popping the question to Taylor Swift. Been here, done that. That’s how the Kansas City Chiefs handled the annual extravaganza that kicks off Super Bowl week. The Philadelphia Eagles were here two years ago so they weren’t fazed by the silliness either, though their most dynamic player is new to the wild experience that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere. Saquon Barkley got his first taste of this made-for-television spectacle. Nick Sirianni received letters, and a kiss from Chad Johnson. Jalen Hurts even cracked a smile or two.

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett requests to be traded so he can have chance at Super Bowl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Star defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns with the hope of better positioning himself to play in a Super Bowl. That’s according to a statement he sent to media outlets. The Browns finished last in the AFC North with a 3-14 record and general manager Andrew Berry said last week that he would not trade Garrett. Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

Umpire Pat Hoberg fired by MLB for sharing sports gambling accounts with friend who bet on baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Pat Hoberg was fired by Major League Baseball for sharing his legal sports gambling accounts with a friend who bet on baseball games and for intentionally deleting electronic messages pertinent to the league’s investigation. MLB opened the investigation last February when it was brought to its attention by the sportsbook, and Hoberg did not umpire last season. While MLB said the investigation did not uncover evidence Hoberg personally bet on baseball or manipulated games, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill recommended on May 24 that Hoberg be fired. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday he upheld Hill’s decision. Among the highest-rated umpires at judging the strike zone, Hoberg can apply for reinstatement no earlier than 2026 spring training.

Medics attend to fan who collapsed courtside at Spurs, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Medics attended to a fan who collapsed courtside before the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game. The teams were preparing for the opening tipoff Monday night when attention turned to the courtside seats. Medics were working on the man on the floor as both teams were sent back to the locker rooms and the game was delayed. The man was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after about seven minutes. The game started after a 45-minute delay.

Young’s fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left lifts Hawks to slump-busting 132-130 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Trae Young made a 23-foot fadeaway with 1.6 seconds left and scored 17 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the Atlanta Hawks to a 132-130 win over the Detroit Pistons. Young helped the Hawks end an eight-game losing streak. Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 14 assists for the Pistons, who failed to attempt a shot on their final possession. Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter had 20 points and rookie Zaccharie Risacher added 17 points. Detroit’s Tobias Harris scored 22, Jalen Duren had 18 points and nine rebounds and Malik Beasley scored 18.

Roger Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs is a ‘ridiculous theory’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell shot down the perception that officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs, saying it’s a “ridiculous theory.” Goodell addressed several topics, including diversity, an 18-game season, international expansion, Tom Brady’s dual role as a broadcaster and co-owner and more during his annual news conference that kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday. The Chiefs are going for a three-peat Sunday in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to Kansas City 38-35 two years ago. The two-time defending champions have benefited from calls that have gone their way in the playoffs. There were two roughing-the-passer penalties during a 23-14 victory over Houston in the divisional round that viewers considered egregious.

Chiefs’ Butker enters his 5th Super Bowl confident in his kicking and his beliefs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Harrison Butker is expressing confidence in his kicking and in the stances he’s taken on some sensitive issues as he enters his fifth Super Bowl. Butker says he never expected to be as well known as he is as a kicker. He says playing for the Chiefs in four Super Bowls and winning three NFL titles has helped give him a big platform. Last offseason, he generated headlines and drew his share of criticism for his stance against Pride month and abortion. But he says he doesn’t feel the need to apologize for anything and feels like God has prepared him to feel confident in who he is.

‘Strive for greatness’ was LeBron’s message to Doncic in 2018. And as teammates, that won’t change

Luka Doncic came to the NBA in 2018 calling LeBron James his idol. The first time they went head-to-head, Doncic asked James during the game if he could have his jersey. And after that game, Doncic headed to the Los Angeles Lakers locker room to pick up the souvenir. James wrote a message on the purple jersey. “Strive for greatness,” James scrawled, those words being his longtime mantra. Here they are, almost seven years later, set to strive for more greatness — together.

Maryland’s slow Big Ten start is in the past. Now the 18th-ranked Terps are rolling

Maryland enters February with momentum and an AP Top 25 ranking. The Terrapins cracked Monday’s poll at No. 18 for the program’s first appearance since February 2023. Maryland has won four straight and six of seven. They have games this week against Ohio State and Rutgers. That’s part of an AP Top 25 schedule that includes No. 1 Auburn playing No. 6 Florida. There’s also No. 2 Duke facing what could be its toughest Atlantic Coast Conference test with Saturday’s trip to Clemson.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.