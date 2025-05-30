AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:53 a.m. EDT

Brunson, Towns carry Knicks to 111-94 victory that cuts Pacers’ series lead to 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 13 rebounds despite a bruised left knee and the New York Knicks stayed alive in the Eastern Conference finals by beating the Indiana Pacers 111-94 on Thursday night in Game 5. The Knicks won on their home floor for the first time in the series and prevented the Pacers from earning the second NBA Finals trip in franchise history. Indiana will try again Saturday night at home. New York extended its first trip to the conference finals since 2000 and kept alive hopes of becoming the 14th team to overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series.

Champions League title has remained agonizingly out of reach for PSG. That could be about to change

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Billions of dollars have been spent. Some of the world’s greatest players have come and gone. But the Champions League title has remained agonizingly out of reach for Paris Saint-Germain. That could be about to change. The Qatari-owned team is one game away from European club soccer’s most prestigious prize, with Inter Milan standing in the way in Saturday’s final in Munich. PSG is the favorite, with one of the most exciting teams in Europe, having produced thrilling performances to beat Manchester City and Liverpool on the way to the final. It feels like its time has finally come.

French Open: 2 of 36 night matches have involved women with Amélie Mauresmo in charge

PARIS (AP) — French Open tournament director Amélie Mauresmo has been asked again about a lack of women’s matches during the tournament’s night sessions. And Mauresmo again dismissed the questions on Friday. There was one women’s match at night at Roland-Garros in 2022, one in 2023, zero in 2024 and, as of Friday, zero in 2025. The two other Grand Slam tennis tournaments that sell separate tickets for night sessions tend to feature two singles matches for that part of the daily schedule — one involving women and one involving men. Roland-Garros added night sessions starting three years ago.

McDavid and Oilers going back to Stanley Cup Final after 6-3 win over Stars in Game 5

DALLAS (AP) — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are going to their second Stanley Cup Final in a row. Their captain had a breakaway goal and an assist, 40-year-old Corey Perry scored again and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to wrap up the Western Conference final in Game 5 on Thursday night. Edmonton scored on its first two shots, and jumped ahead 3-0 in the first 8:07 on way to eliminating the Stars in the West final for the second year in a row. The Oilers now get another rematch, against defending Stanley Cup champion Florida. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Edmonton.

McLaren’s Piastri and Norris out to break Verstappen’s hold on Spanish Grand Prix

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris have just three points between them at the top of the F1 standings as the McLaren pair aim to break Max Verstappen’s hold on the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. Verstappen has driven his Red Bull to victory at the race held north of Barcelona for the last three seasons, using the high-speed track as a stepping stone toward his haul of four straight world championships so far. But McLaren has put Verstappen’s reign in Spain and overall title hopes in jeopardy. Piastri and Norris have won six of the eight races so far in 2025. Norris arrives after winning the Monaco GP last weekend.

Oilers gladly touched West trophy ahead of Cup rematch. It was hands off for Panthers in the East

DALLAS (AP) — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid wasn’t keeping his hands off the Western Conference championship trophy this time. McDavid gladly touched the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl when accepting it after a 6-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night that sent the Oilers to a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers. McDavid says he didn’t touch the West trophy last year, and Edmonton didn’t win the Stanley Cup. Florida didn’t touch the Prince of Wales Trophy after wrapping up the East final this week. The Panthers also didn’t touch the East trophy last year and won the Cup. But in 2023, they lost in the Stanley Cup final after celebrating the East touching that trophy.

French Open: Tennis players wonder if nasal strips aren’t just for snoring anymore

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has been wearing nasal strips in some matches since last season. That’s sparked an interest in the better-breathing adhesives among other tennis players — even if the four-time Grand Slam champion has skipped using them so far at the French Open heading into his third-round match on Friday night. The bandages open the nostrils to ease nasal breathing. Nicolás Jarry wears them daily both for practice and competition. Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula are among the players who have noticed Alcaraz using them and are curious whether the strips could help. Science isn’t so sure of the benefits.

March Madness bracket expansion would add value and could be decided in next few months, Baker says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker sees value in expanding the NCAA Tournament by a handful of teams and wants to reach a decision on the matter in the next few months. Baker spoke Thursday during Big 12 spring meetings, where conference leaders are discussing everything from the multi-billion dollar revenue-sharing settlement to complexities brought on by the transfer portal and name, image and likeness. Baker said there are flaws in the current formula and it would be beneficial to provide an opportunity to four or eight more teams.

6-way tie for 1st-round lead at 4-under 68 in US Women’s Open at Erin Hills

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — Angel Yin started experimenting with a new putter about a month ago and decided to use it in a tournament for the first time at the most prestigious event in women’s golf. The move worked well in the first round at Erin Hills. Yin made a 13 1/2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 4-under 68 and a share of the U.S. Women’s Open lead with 2020 champion A Lim Kim, Jinhee Im, Yealimi Noh, Rio Takeda and Julia Lopez Ramirez. Lopez Ramirez won consecutive Southeastern Conference titles at Mississippi State in 2023 and 2024, but she suffered a major setback earlier this year when what she initially believed was a bout of food poisoning actually was a case of appendicitis.

Ben Griffin still on a heater after his win on punishing course at Memorial

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Ben Griffin picked up his first individual PGA Tour title at Colonial last week and he’s still rolling. Griffin opened with a 65 at tough Muirfield Village despite two shots in the water. That gives him a two-shot lead over Collin Morikawa at the Memorial. Only six players broke 70 and 13 players were under par. The rough was so thick that missing a fairway made it hard work. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler wasn’t in the short grass enough for his liking. He still managed a 70 for his 19th consecutive tournament with a first round under par.

