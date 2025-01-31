AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:49 p.m. EST

Saquon Barkley could be latest in line of free agents who helped deliver Super Bowl titles

The offseason addition of Saquon Barkley helped elevate a sluggish offense for the Philadelphia Eagles and lead the team to a Super Bowl. While building teams through the draft is still the most desirable avenue for success in the NFL, free agent additions have played a major role for several Super Bowl teams since unrestricted free agency came to the NFL in 1993. If Barkley can help deliver a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, he will join a list of free agent stars from Reggie White to Tom Brady who helped their teams win Super Bowl titles.

Each of the young figure skaters killed in the DC plane crash had a story waiting to be told

The young figure skaters whose lives were cut tragically short when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night were just beginning their journeys to stardom. Some of them were quickly rising through the ranks of U.S. Figure Skating, while others were still learning the very basics. All of them were coming home from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, some of them accompanied by their parents and coaches. And all of them had stories that were only just beginning, and just waiting to be told.

Young among those with reactions after not getting selected for NBA All-Star Game

Atlanta guard Trae Young doesn’t view not getting picked for the All-Star Game as getting snubbed. He has a new word. “It’s getting ‘Traed’ at this point,” he wrote on social media. Young, the NBA’s assist leader this season and a three-time All-Star selection, obviously wasn’t pleased about not getting picked for the Feb. 16 All-Star event in San Francisco. The league’s coaches pick the reserves for the game, their selections getting revealed on Thursday. And a few notables didn’t make the cut, including Young and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Sepp Straka leads by 3 at Pebble Beach as rough weather awaits the weekend

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka beat most of the weather and shot another 65 to build a three-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He got a preview late in his round of what to expect this weekend when temperatures dropped and wind increased. Rory McIlroy had four bogeys in a six-hole stretch and salvaged his round of 70 with an eagle on the final hole. He was six behind. Scottie Scheffler saved par from the beach on the 18th hole and shot 70. He was seven back. Straka is coming off a victory in his last start in the California desert.

NHL salary cap over the next 3 seasons is getting its biggest increases since it started in 2005

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL salary cap is making a big jump next season, with even larger increases happening in the coming years. The league and the Players’ Association on Friday released the cap numbers for the next three seasons. From $88 million this season, it goes up to $95.5 million in 2025-26, then $104 million in ‘26-27 and $113.5 million in ’27-28. Those represent the biggest year-over-year leaps since the cap went into place in 2005 at $39 million. Revenue reaching new record highs thanks to U.S. media rights deals, jersey and board advertisements and other sources are the reasons for the increases.

Would-be pro soccer players navigate NWSL futures without a college draft

Players and teams alike are navigating the first season in the National Women’s Soccer League without a college draft. The NWSL became the first top-tier pro sports league in the United States to eliminate the draft last year as part of its collective-bargaining agreement with players. While many college players in years past prepared for a January draft, now they’re on the open market. The players’ union says the move gives players greater control over their pro careers.

Boston skating club trained Olympic champions. It has also shared in the sport’s pain

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — The history of the Skating Club of Boston is the history of American figure skating. In good times and in bad. For more than a century, the club has launched the careers of some of skating’s biggest stars. And when sorrow hits the skating world, the Boston club feels the pain, as well. Six members of the club were killed on Wednesday night when the plane bringing them back from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter. Even as skaters and their families mourned, news came that alumnus Dick Button had died at the age of 95.

International Skating Union to honor athletes killed in plane crash when Boston hosts world champs

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — International Skating Union President Jae Youl Kim has held back tears while announcing they will honor athletes and others killed in the mid-air collision near Washington, D.C., when the world championships are staged in Boston in March. Kim was visibly emotional telling media on Friday at the European championships in Estonia. Skaters, coaches and family members on their way back from a national skating camp in Wichita, Kansas, were among those who died when a passenger jet hit a helicopter on Wednesday. They included two teenage skaters, their mothers and two coaches who were part of the Skating Club of Boston. Kim also praised Dick Button, the two-time Olympic figure skating champion and broadcaster who died on Thursday at 95.

How the All-Star Game works: A breakdown of the NBA’s new format

The NBA All-Stars have been selected. Next up: Assigning them to teams. The 10 players designated as starters were announced on Jan. 23, the remaining 14 players designated as reserves were revealed Thursday — and now, those 24 players will be drafted onto eight-player teams for the games that will be played on Feb. 16 in San Francisco. TNT analysts and basketball greats Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith will draft the teams on Feb. 6. The eight-player teams will bear their names — Team Shaq, Team Charles and Team Kenny.

Jets hire Tanner Engstrand as offensive coordinator and Chris Banjo as special teams coordinator

The New York Jets have hired Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as their offensive coordinator and Denver Broncos assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo as their special teams coordinator. Former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks agreed to terms Wednesday to take that same job with the Jets. The hirings give new Jets coach Aaron Glenn his three coordinators as he begins assembling his staff. Glenn worked with Engstrand in Detroit the past four years. Banjo became an assistant in Denver in 2023 after ending a 10-year playing career in 2022.

