AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:42 p.m. EST

Liverpool stuns PSG with late winner in Champions League and 10-man Barcelona beats Benfica

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harvey Elliott scored less than a minute after coming on as a late substitute to fire Liverpool to a stunning 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Runaway Premier League leader Liverpool survived a barrage of attacks in Paris to keep the score at 0-0 going into the final stages. Elliott was sent on to replace Mohamed Salah in the 86th minute and became an unlikely hero when sweeping home a low shot with his first touch of the match. Bayern Munich took a big step toward the last eight with a 3-0 win against German rival Bayer Leverkusen. Ten-man Barcelona beat Benfica 1-0 and Inter Milan won 2-0 at Feyenoord.

NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he’s a college rookie at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Bill Belichick is back on the practice sidelines again, though now in college at North Carolina. The 72-year-old coach who won six Super Bowls with the NFL’s New England Patriots opened spring practices at UNC this week. He also held his first news conference on campus since his introductory one after his hiring in December. Belichick told reporters that players have responded well to the new staff. That comes as Belichick and general manager Michael Lombardi have talked about building what amounts to a mini-NFL model in a college program. UNC’s spring practices run through April 12.

Mavericks’ Kidd blasts speculation that a heavy workload contributed to Irving’s knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd took issue with media speculation that Kyrie Irving’s heavy workload over the last month led to the nine-time All-Star’s season-ending knee injury. Kidd noted Wednesday that the injury came on a “freak accident.” Irving tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Monday in the first quarter of a 122-98 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Irving was fouled by DeMar DeRozan on a drive to the basket and his right foot landed on the foot of the Kings’ Jonas Valanciunas.

The Mets have spent more in Steve Cohen’s 4 years than Marlins, Pirates and Rays over the past 21

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets led the major leagues in spending for the third straight season in 2024 and have totaled $1.36 billion in payroll and luxury tax over four years under owner Steve Cohen, exceeding what the Marlins, Pirates and Rays each have spent on players in the past 21 seasons. The Mets established a $333.3 million regular payroll record, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball this week and obtained by The Associated Press. That topped the previous mark of $319.5 million set by the Mets in 2023, when they became the first team to exceed $300 million. New York totaled $430.4 million last year in payroll and luxury tax to set a cost record. The Mets paid $420 million the year before, including a $100.8 million tax.

Cowboys restructure Prescott and Lamb deals, but any impact on free agency is murky

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have created nearly $57 million in salary cap space by restructuring the contracts of star quarterback Dak Prescott and top receiver CeeDee Lamb. It remains to be seen what the wiggle room will mean next week in free agency. The Cowboys have been conservative at best in that area recently. Dallas might have a bit more of an itch coming off a 7-10 record that ended a three-year run of 12-win playoff seasons. Still, owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he isn’t looking at free agency “as a place to fill a void.”

Raiders give pass rusher Maxx Crosby record-breaking extension

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders not only extended the contract of star defensive end Maxx Crosby. They also made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Crosby received a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract said. That deal keeps him in Las Vegas through the 2029 season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details were not announced. Crosby has been one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers with 59 1/2 sacks since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

Jai Lucas, Miami finalize agreement to make him Hurricanes’ coach, AP source says

Jai Lucas and Miami have finalized the contract that makes him the school’s new men’s basketball coach, nearly two weeks after they struck preliminary agreement on a deal, a person with knowledge of the talks said Wednesday. Lucas will be introduced to the Miami community on Monday, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side revealed any details publicly. The university was planning to formally announce the hiring on Thursday, the person said.

Lightning acquire Gourde and Bjorkstrand and Panthers get Vanecek as NHL trade action heats up

The Tampa Bay Lightning have answered the cross-state-rival and defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers’ first couple of additions ahead of the NHL trade deadline with a big move of their own. The Lightning on Wednesday acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from Seattle in a three-team trade that also involved Detroit facilitating by retaining salary. They sent 2026 and ’27 first-round picks, a second-rounder this year and winger Mikey Eyssimont to the Kraken. Florida earlier in the day got goaltender Vitek Vanecek from San Jose.

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is done for the season after having shoulder surgery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes had shoulder surgery and is out for the season. The team said Hughes had surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday with the expectation that he will be ready for training camp. Hughes missing the remainder of the regular season and potentially the playoffs is a blow to the Devils as they look to qualify after missing last year. Hughes was injured when he slammed into the boards after getting tangled up with Golden Knights center Jack Eichel late in New Jersey’s loss at Vegas on Sunday night.

St. Thomas is rising with rare D3-D1 jump. NCAA postseason ban makes Summit tourney the present peak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The accelerated transition to full-fledged NCAA Division I member for the University of St. Thomas is almost over. The Tommies are in their final year of postseason ineligibility following the rare jump from Division III. That means their taste of March Madness will be limited to the Summit League Tournament despite 22 wins and the No. 2 seed. St. Thomas coaches, players and supporters aren’t worried about peaking too soon in the process. The makeup and position of Minnesota’s second Division I basketball program has given them plenty of belief it can be a perennial contender for the NCAA Tournament.

