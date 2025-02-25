AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:38 p.m. EST

Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury retires after 20 WNBA seasons, 3 titles and 6 Olympic golds

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi is retiring after 20 seasons, ending one of the greatest careers in women’s basketball history. The WNBA’s career scoring leader and a three-time league champion, Taurasi announced her retirement on Tuesday in an interview with Time magazine. The Phoenix Mercury — the only WNBA team she played for — also confirmed her decision. The 42-year-old won her sixth Olympic gold medal at the Paris Games and finishes her WNBA career with 10,646 points, nearly 3,000 more than second-place Tina Charles. She led UConn to three consecutive national titles and kept winning after the Mercury selected her No. 1 overall in the 2004 WNBA draft.

Luka Doncic leads the Lakers against the Mavericks in their first meeting since the seismic trade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is facing the Dallas Mavericks 23 days after they sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks visit the Lakers on Tuesday night for the teams’ first meeting after the most shocking sports trade in years. The Lakers gave up Anthony Davis and Max Christie in the deal to acquire last season’s NBA scoring champion. Doncic was widely assumed to be untouchable in a trade as one of the NBA’s best players at just 25 years old. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison disagreed, and the Lakers gave up a championship-winning star big man to acquire a younger foundational talent.

Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker ‘concerning’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta considers the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning.” He said Tuesday the team will let the NFL’s investigation play out before determining how to proceed. The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior. DeCosta says he has met with Tucker but declined to provide specifics of the conversation. The Ravens have instituted a zero-tolerance policy but DeCosta says the team will apply that policy on a case-by-case basis.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushes back against proposal to ban the tush push

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushed back against the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push play his team has used so successfully in short-yardage situations, including during its victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that the Packers were the team that had made that proposal. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

Bengals plan to make All-Pro receiver Ja’Marr Chase the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals plan to make All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Coach Zac Taylor added the team also wants to extend Tee Higgins’ contract and continue giving Joe Burrow the playmakers that help make one of the league’s most dynamic passing attacks. Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) this past season, becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to achieve the receiving triple crown. The Bengals picked up his fifth-year option of $21.816 million, but will give him a long-term deal in the range of $40 million per year. Higgins played last season on the $21.8 million franchise tag.

Howie Roseman says the Eagles’ roster will change as team begins quest for repeat title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Howie Roseman’s forehead has healed from the beer can that left him bloodied at the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory parade, and the general manager is working on getting the team in position to repeat. Less than two weeks after the Eagles and their fans celebrated the franchise’s second Super Bowl title, Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni joined their peers at the NFL’s scouting combine as teams get set to evaluate college prospects ahead of the draft in April. Roseman says his roster “may look different” next season and he asked the fickle Philly fans for patience.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid draw 4-4 in thrilling 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both rallied from two goals down in a frantic 4-4 draw in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Atletico scored twice in the first six minutes before conceding four unanswered goals and coming back to even the match with goals in the final 10 minutes, including the equalizer by substitute Alexander Sorloth three minutes into stoppage time. The second leg will be at Atletico’s Metropolitano Stadium will be in April. The winner will play either Real Madrid or Real Sociedad, which will play their first-leg match on Wednesday in Basque Country.

Chelsea routs Southampton 4-0 on frustrating night for Cole Palmer. Brighton and Palace win

Chelsea wasn’t so reliant on Cole Palmer this time. On a frustrating evening for the England star, his Chelsea teammates stepped up to share the goals in a 4-0 thrashing of last-place Southampton in the Premier League. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella were the scorers as Chelsea ended a three-match losing run. Palmer will wonder how he didn’t add to his 14 league goals so far this season. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said before the game that Palmer’s dip in productivity has probably arisen because “we rely on him for everything.” There were wins for Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham in other games.

CFP commissioners put off any decisions on changes to playoff format, including seeding of teams

DALLAS (AP) — Conference commissioners who are part of the College Football Playoff have put off any decisions on potential changes to the format, including how the 12-team field is seeded. Several commissioners said after a meeting in Dallas they needed more information before making any possible adjustments. The meeting came a week after the SEC and Big Ten commissioners met with their 34 athletic directors and came out in favor of seeding changes. Rich Clark, the executive director of the CFP, says much of Tuesday’s meeting included a review of the first 12-team playoff last season.

5 former players are running baseball operations in the majors. More could be on the way

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — There are five former major leaguers serving as the top baseball executive for a big league franchise at the moment, forming one of MLB’s most exclusive clubs. Jerry Dipoto is the president of baseball operations for the Mariners. Like Dipoto, Chris Young of the Rangers was promoted from general manager to president of baseball operations. Craig Breslow with the Red Sox, Chris Getz with the White Sox and Buster Posey with the Giants round out the list. And more may be on the way. Today’s major leaguers are increasingly savvy when it comes to the business side of the game, and they have firsthand experience with the data used by front offices as part of their decision-making.

