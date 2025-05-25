AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:35 p.m. EDT

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou came to the speedway Sunday with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

Dejected Kyle Larson arrives at Coca-Cola 600 after crash at Indy 500 in second bid for ‘the Double’

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson has arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway in time for the Coca-Cola 600. Larson crashed out of the Indianapolis 500 near the midway point Sunday. That ended the NASCAR superstar’s second shot at finishing both “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte in the same day. His car wiggled in Turns 1 and 2 and Larson spun into the outside wall, ending his race after 91 laps. The Indy 500 had been delayed about 35 minutes by rain, but he would have had time to make it to Charlotte for the Cup Series race had he managed to finish the race in Indianapolis. The wreck gave him extra time for the 550-mile trip.

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added two goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series. Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net. Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season. Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani took a significant step Sunday toward making his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-way superstar faced hitters for the first time since elbow surgery, throwing 22 pitches at Citi Field before the Dodgers played the New York Mets. With dozens of reporters watching from the stands more than 4 1/2 hours ahead of gametime, Ohtani threw to five batters in a simulated setting — including teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Mark Prior watched closely from the field. Ohtani isn’t expected to pitch in a major league game until after the All-Star break.

Thunder face rare test of fortitude after Wolves’ recommitment to throwing ‘fastball’ on defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder found all kinds of soft spots in the defense and consistently hit those open shots over two decisive wins to start the Western Conference finals. The Minnesota Timberwolves tightened up their pressure with a back-to-basics approach on their home court that fueled a 143-101 victory in Game 3. They aggressively hounded the ball, employed effective switches and limited their drop pick-and-roll coverage to prevent the mid-range shots. The Wolves were also disciplined enough to minimize their fouls. The question for Game 4 is how quickly the Thunder can hit the reset button after such a drubbing.

US wins ice hockey world championship gold with 1-0 OT win against Switzerland

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The United States prevailed over Switzerland 1-0 in overtime of the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday. Tage Thompson wristed a shot past goaltender Leonardo Genoni from the top of the right circle for the winner 2:02 into overtime with the 40th shot on goal. Logan Cooley and Brady Skjei provided the assists and goaltender Jeremy Swayman shut out the Swiss with 25 saves. USA Hockey says it is the second trophy won at the tournament by the Americans after winning in 1933. The Americans were also formally awarded the title in 1960 when they won the Olympic tournament and the worlds did not take place.

Ben Griffin hangs on at Colonial through tough final round, beats Matti Schmid by 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin has his first individual PGA Tour victory a month after winning a team event. He hung on to beat Matti Schmid at Colonial after breaking a tie with his co-leader for good on the first hole. Griffin shot a 1-over 71 to finish at 12-under 268 in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He beat Schmid by one stroke as both struggled through the final round on a warm day with wind gusts around 30 mph at Hogan’s Alley. Scottie Scheffler couldn’t match the third-round run he made when the world No. 1 was trailing by 10. Scheffler was six back entering the final round and shot 69.

Shelton joins Musetti and Sabalenka in French Open second round, tournament honors Nadal

PARIS (AP) — Ben Shelton beat Lorenzo Sonego for the second straight time at a Grand Slam this year, winning 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 under floodlights to reach the second round of the French Open. The 13th-seeded American celebrated by waving his racket to the crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier while his girlfriend and father applauded. In earlier play Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round without dropping a set. Musetti has reached at least the semifinals in the past three Masters tournaments at Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo. There were wins for Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen and last year’s French Open runner-up Jasmine Paolini.

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal is celebrated at the tournament he won a record 14 times

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is being celebrated during a ceremony in the main stadium of the French Open on Day 1 of the tournament. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland-Garros who retired after last season. The tribute to him is taking place Sunday after the three day-session matches in Court Philippe Chatrier. He won more titles in Paris than any other player won at any major tennis tournament. The 38-year-old from Spain played his last competitive match in the Davis Cup in his native Spain in November, and some were critical of the way he was honored then.

Lando Norris takes a ‘dream’ Monaco win to reduce Oscar Piastri’s F1 standings lead

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead. Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race. Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth.

