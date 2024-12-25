AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:34 p.m. EST

Mahomes throws 3 TDs as Chiefs clinch AFC’s top seed by breezing past the skidding Steelers 29-10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Patrick Mahomes passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs locked up the top seed in the AFC for the fourth time in seven seasons with a 29-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions raced to an early 13-point lead and were never really threatened by the Steelers (10-6). Pittsburgh has dropped three straight to see its chances of capturing the AFC North take another hit. Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kelce also became the third tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 receptions, joining Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten.

Baltimore’s Jackson passes Vick for most yards rushing by a QB in NFL history against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most yards rushing by a quarterback in NFL history. Jackson moved past Vick on a 6-yard run in the third quarter against the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Jackson had 87 yards rushing with about six minutes left in the third quarter to give him 6,110 yards, moving him past Vick, who piled up 6,109 in his 13-year career.

Bridges scores season-high 41, Knicks withstand Wembanyama’s monster Christmas debut to edge Spurs

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored a season-high 41 points, and the New York Knicks overcame 42 from Victor Wembanyama in a monster Christmas debut to edge the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 on Wednesday. Wembanyama set a Spurs record for points on the holiday and added 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. The reigning Western Conference player of the week made six 3-pointers. But Bridges shot 17 for 25 from the field, 6 for 9 behind the arc, to make sure the Knicks had just enough offense to win their fifth in a row and improve to 20-10.

Victor Wembanyama scores 42 in a memorable Christmas debut but Spurs fall short against the Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 42 points and 18 rebounds in a memorable Christmas Day debut. But that could only get the San Antonio Spurs close before falling short, with the New York Knicks pulling out a 117-114 victory Wednesday. Wembanyama left Madison Square Garden with one of the greatest Christmas debuts in NBA history but without the thing he coveted most. Only Wilt Chamberlain (45 in 1959) and Tracy McGrady (43 in 2000) had more points in their first time playing on Christmas. LaMarcus Aldridge had the previous highest total for a San Antonio player, scoring 33 in 2016.

Beyoncé’s performance highlighted Netflix’s NFL debut on Christmas Day

Beyoncé provided more excitement than either game during Netflix’s NFL debut on Christmas Day. Riding into her halftime appearance on a white horse, the 32-time Grammy winner rocked her hometown Houston crowd in a nearly 13-minute performance on Wednesday. She surprised fans by bringing out Shaboozey to perform “Sweet Honey Buckiin” and Post Malone joined her for “Levii’s Jeans.” The action on the field didn’t live up to expectations as the NFL showcased four of the AFC’s top five teams. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce exposed a glitch in Pittsburgh’s defense during Kansas City’s 29-10 rout in the first game. The broadcast itself went off just fine.

Edwards scores 26, Wolves hold on to beat Mavs 105-99 after Doncic injury

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 105-99 Christmas Day victory over Dallas after Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic left the game with a strained left calf. A rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals won by Dallas fell flat when Doncic pulled up lame while running a play late in the second quarter. Then it got wild when the Mavs erased almost all of a 28-point deficit in the second half. It was Doncic’s second game back after missing two with a left heel contusion. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points but was short on a 3-pointer that would have put the Mavs ahead in the final minute.

1,000-yard rushers are keeping pace with 1,000-yard receivers for a change in the NFL

Led by free-agent bargains Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, the number of big-play running backs is rivaling the number of high-production wide receivers for a change. With two weeks remaining in the season, there are 11 players who have reached the 1,000-yard milestone in both rushing and receiving in a far cry from the pattern in recent seasons. The last time there were as many 1,000-yard rushers as receivers in an entire season came in 2010 when there were 17 of each. Over the last decade there were more than twice as many receivers hitting the mark than runners.

Heat list Jimmy Butler as doubtful for Thursday as speculation about his future intensifies

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat are listing Jimmy Butler as doubtful for their game Thursday at Orlando, saying he needs time to recondition before returning to the lineup. Butler did not fly with the team to Orlando on Wednesday night, and his intentions for future games seem a bit unclear as well. Butler has not asked the Heat to be moved, but ESPN, citing sources, reported Wednesday that the six-time All-Star wants a trade by the league’s Feb. 6 deadline and is open to joining teams such as Phoenix, Golden State, Houston and Dallas.

Bill Bergey, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Eagles, dies at 79

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Bergey, a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played in a Super Bowl for the Philadelphia Eagles, has died at the age of 79. The Eagles announced that Bergey died Wednesday. His son, Jake, said on social media that his father died of cancer. Bergey had been open about his fight with the disease over the last few years. Bergey, who was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2009, said he had a form of jaw cancer. His last season was 1980 when the Eagles lost to the Oakland Raiders. Bergey played in all 16 games but he retired because of a lingering knee injury.

Pro Picks: Chiefs will beat the Steelers and Ravens will edge the Texans on Christmas Day

Playoff berths, draft positioning and more are up for grabs in Week 17. There’s going to be plenty of football on television this holiday week with the NFL playing games on five out of six days, starting with a doubleheader on Christmas Day featuring four of the AFC’s top five teams. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Then, two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The Bears host the Seahawks on Thursday night and there are three games on Saturday, making Sunday’s schedule light at nine games.

