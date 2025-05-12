AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:33 p.m. EDT

Dallas Mavericks win the NBA draft lottery and the chance to pick Cooper Flagg No. 1 overall

CHICAGO (AP) — The ping-pong balls have spoken: Cooper Flagg might be headed to Dallas to start his NBA career. And a fan base that lost Luka Doncic this season might have a new star to cheer for. The Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery on Monday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft — and the first chance to take Flagg, the freshman who led Duke to the Final Four in his lone college season and the consensus player of the year.

Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for its NBA coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jordan is joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to its NBA coverage when the 2025-26 season begins. NBC made the announcement on Monday morning during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall previewing the networks offerings during the upcoming television season. NBC returns to carrying the NBA after a 23-year absence. It had NBA rights from 1990 through 2002 and carried all six of Jordan’s championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time Jordan has joined a network. His appearances and comments during the 2020 “The Last Dance” documentary about his career and the end of the Bulls dynasty in 1998 created plenty of headlines.

Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener on Sept. 4, face Commanders on Dec. 20 on Fox

The Philadelphia Eagles will start defending their championship at home on Sept. 4 against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. The matchup for the annual regular-season kickoff game was revealed by the NFL in the first in a series of announcements of notable games this week ahead of the full schedule release. The Cowboys-Eagles matchup will be on Thursday night in the first game in NBC’s package of primarily Sunday night games. The Eagles will also be featured in a Saturday doubleheader on Fox on Dec. 20 with a road game against the Washington Commanders.

Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell questionable for Tuesday’s game after reaggravating sprained left ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Cleveland’s pivotal Game 5 of its second-round series against the Indiana Pacers after reaggravating a sprained left ankle. The All-Star guard had an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the sprained ankle. He did not play the second half of the Cavaliers 129-109 loss on Sunday night at Indiana after he appeared to experience pain while warming up during halftime. His status for Tuesday’s game is likely to go down to game time. The No. 4-seeded Pacers, up in the series 3-1, can close it out Tuesday in Cleveland.

Chris Berman signs extension with ESPN that will take him through network’s 50th anniversary in 2029

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Chris Berman has agreed to a new contract with ESPN that will take him through the network’s 50th anniversary in 2029. The multiyear agreement was announced on Monday. Berman celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday. Berman has been an integral part of ESPN throughout its history after joining the network a month after its launch in September of 1979. Besides being one of the original “SportsCenter” anchors, he has been a key part of the network’s NFL and baseball coverage.

Brazil signs Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti one year before 2026 World Cup

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has said it has a deal with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to lead the national team at the 2026 World Cup. The 65-year-old Italian has yet to talk about the deal. He will be Brazil’s first full-time foreign coach in a century. Ancelotti is still under contract with Madrid to next year. The last round of La Liga is on May 25. The CBF says Ancelotti will officially take over Brazil the following day. Brazil’s next two fixtures in South American World Cup qualifying will be at Ecuador and against Paraguay in June.

With offseason work mostly complete, here are some of the most improved teams in the NFL

Spring is the time of optimism in the NFL with most teams hopeful that the moves made this offseason will lead to success in the fall. Since the start of the league year in March, teams have doled out billions of dollars in free agent contracts, drafted 257 players and made scores of trades to upgrade their rosters. Winning the offseason doesn’t guarantee wins in the real season with countless examples of aggressive teams in March and April falling flat in September and October. But it does provide hope to fans.

Contracts? Buyouts? Study at 1 school, play for another? Ambitious pitches to revamp college sports

With so much change in college athletics, a number of unusual ideas have been proposed in an effort to corral the chaos. Some of the topics include making athletes employees of their schools and revamped contracts that include not only buyouts but incentives to stay. One coach suggested two-way contracts to give athletes a chance to improve at a lower-profile school. In Division III, a pilot program this fall will allow athletes to complete coursework at one institution while competing for another.

Junior Alvarado considering appeal of fine and suspension for excessive whip usage in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jockey Junior Alvarado is considering appealing a fine and suspension for using his whip eight times on Sovereignty in winning the Kentucky Derby. He was fined $62,000 and suspended two days by the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority. Their rules allow a rider to use a whip six times in a race. Alvarado has 10 days to inform HISA if he plans to appeal. He says he didn’t abuse Sovereignty and the punishment doesn’t fit the crime because he doesn’t think there was any crime.

Jannik Sinner overcomes ‘big drop’ in level in 2nd match back from doping ban at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner overcame a brief lapse during the first set of a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong in his second match back on tour in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open. Sinner jumped out to a 4-1 lead but then lost his serve twice as the 93rd-ranked De Jong evened the set at 4-4. But Sinner found a way to regain control and reach the last 16. He also extended his winning streak to 23 matches. Coco Gauff routed Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in a matchup of former U.S. Open champions.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.