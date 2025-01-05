AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:30 p.m. EST

Nix leads Broncos past Chiefs’ reserves 38-0 and into playoffs for 1st time since 2015 season

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. They beat Kansas City’s bevy of backups 38-0 for their 10th win, their most since that Super Bowl team. The Chiefs sat several starters, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, because they had already secured the AFC’s top seed and lone playoff bye. Because Mahomes last played on Christmas Day, it will be at least 24 days before he plays again in the divisional round Jan. 18 or 19. The Broncos head to No. 2 seed Buffalo.

Patriots fire coach Jerod Mayo shortly after beating Bills to finish his lone season at 4-13

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have fired coach Jerod Mayo after one season, beginning another reboot for the franchise just a year after it parted with longtime coach Bill Belichick. Owner Robert Kraft announced the firing in a statement shortly after New England closed its 4-13 season with a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills. Kraft called it “one of the hardest decisions” he’s had to make. A former Patriots linebacker who worked as an assistant under Belichick, Mayo started the season with a strong endorsement from Kraft. But he struggled to get the most out of a young roster that included rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

Buccaneers clinch the NFC South, Commanders lock up the sixth seed and Packers stay at No. 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and the Washington Commanders locked up the NFC’s No. 6 seed. A 27-19 comeback victory over New Orleans for Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the Buccaneers secured the NFC’s final playoff spot. The Denver Broncos were playing to lock up the AFC’s last opening. Tampa Bay’s win eliminated Atlanta, which lost to Carolina in overtime. The Buccaneers will be the NFC’s No. 3 seed if the Los Angeles Rams lose to Seattle. If the Rams win, they’ll be the fourth seed. The Commanders beat Dallas 23-19 behind backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s two touchdown passes.

Buccaneers beat Saints 27-19 to clinch NFC South and wide receiver Mike Evans surpasses 1,000 yards

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield used his legs and arm to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch their fourth straight NFC South title while putting Mike Evans over 1,000 yards receiving. Mayfield fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McMillan for the go-ahead score and then scrambled 28 yards for a crucial first down on the next drive, leading the Buccaneers to a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Evans caught a 9-yard pass on the final play of the game to surpass 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season, tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Love and Watson leave Packers’ loss to Bears with injuries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says he lost feeling in his throwing hand before leaving the team’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears. But he added that his injury shouldn′t impact his availability for the playoffs. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Love could have returned to the Bears game if necessary. The Packers weren′t as optimistic about wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson was carted into the locker room after hurting his right knee on a non-contact injury during the same second-quarter series in which Love got hurt.

Mike McCarthy ‘absolutely’ wants to return as Cowboys coach, owner Jerry Jones still not definitive

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy says he absolutely wants to return as the coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones has dropped multiple hints that McCarthy would be back, but the team owner was far from definitive about McCarthy’s future after a 23-19 loss to Washington finished a 7-10 season. Jones says he hasn’t yet decided on whether he will extend the coach’s contract. The Cowboys were already out of playoff contention before the finale. McCarthy was on an expiring contract after five seasons, including going 12-5 and to the playoffs in each of the previous three years.

Playoff-bound Texans cruise to 23-14 win over the Titans, who land No. 1 draft pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Stroud completed all six of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown Sunday on the Texans’ opening drive before going to the bench as Houston snapped a two-game skid going into the AFC playoffs with a 23-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Texans also avoided being swept by the team they replaced in Houston. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild-card game. The Titans’ loss combined with New England’s win over Buffalo ends Tennessee’s season of misery with the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL draft in April.

Diallo goal seals 2-2 draw for Man United against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amad Diallo’s late equalizer has secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leader Liverpool. The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win. United led through Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later. Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box. The draw ended United’s four-game losing run and moved it up to 13th in the standings. In Sunday’s other Premier League game, Raul Jimenez scored a penalty in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich.

Browns move quickly after 3-14 season, fire offensive coordinator Dorsey and O-line coach Dickerson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson following their 3-14 season. Dorsey and Dickerson were informed of the moves in the aftermath of the team’s 35-10 loss in Baltimore on Saturday. Dorsey and Dickerson were in Cleveland for just one season. Cleveland’s offense struggled under Dorsey, who was fired last season by Buffalo. The Browns scored more than 20 points in only three games and the unit was plagued by injuries. Dickerson had the tough job of replacing Bill Callahan, the former NFL head coach who left to join his son Brian’s staff with Tennessee.

Geno Auriemma encouraged that Paige Bueckers knee isn’t hurt too badly

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Geno Auriemma has seen more than his fair share of “freaky” injuries over the last few years. When UConn star guard Paige Bueckers went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter going for a loose ball on Sunday, he hoped this wouldn’t be another one of those. The early reports the Hall of Fame coach said of the severity of it were encouraging. Bueckers had 15 points and nine assists before getting hurt. The injury occurred in the same knee that she tore her ACL in 2022.

