AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:28 p.m. EDT

ALex Ovechkin scores his 887th goal to move within 8 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 887th career goal Saturday to move within eight of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. Ovechkin deflected a shot from Martin Fehervary past Georgi Romanov with 9:06 remaining in the third period. Romanov is the NHL-record 182nd goalie that Ovechkin has scored on. The 39-year-old Russian star has 34 goals on the season. He remains on pace before the end of this season to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

Clayton scores 22 as No. 4 Florida beats No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in SEC semis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 22 points, and No. 4 Florida pulled away from No. 5 Alabama for a 104-82 victory in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals. Alijah Martin and Will Richard each had 16 points for the 29-4 Gators in their fifth consecutive win. Next up for Florida is Sunday’s SEC championship game against No. 8 Tennessee, which beat No. 3 Auburn 70-65 in the first semifinal. The second-seeded Gators led the Crimson Tide 47-45 after a first half that featured 10 lead changes. But Clayton and company really turned up their play down the stretch. Chris Youngblood had 14 points for third-seeded Alabama.

No. 8 Tennessee downs No. 3 Auburn 70-65 to reach SEC Tournament championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 20 points as No. 8 Tennessee held off regular-season champion and third-ranked Auburn 70-65 to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 2022. The fourth-seeded Volunteers got revenge both for their Jan. 25 loss at Auburn and their 2019 loss to the Tigers in this tournament’s title game. Tennessee will play fourth-ranked Florida, a 104-82 winner over No. 5 Alabama, on Sunday for the tournament title. The Vols and the winner of that semifinal likely wind up with No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers go home losers of three of their last four games.

Tonje scores 32 as No. 18 Wisconsin tops No. 7 Michigan St. 77-74 in Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Tonje scored 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Wisconsin beat No. 7 Michigan State 77-74 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. John Blackwell added 14 points as the 26-8 Badgers won for the third time in four days. They will play No. 11 Maryland or No. 22 Michigan for the tournament title on Sunday. Jase Richardson had 21 points and seven rebounds for the 27-6 Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 14 points, but he had the ball knocked away in the waning seconds as he tried to tie the score with a heave from near the midcourt logo.

Villanova fires coach Kyle Neptune after 3 years and no NCAA Tournament appearances

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova fired Kyle Neptune after a three-year run where he succeeded Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright and failed to ever make the NCAA Tournament. Neptune went 54-47 overall in three seasons with the Wildcats, including a 19-14 record this season. The Wildcats — who won two national championships under Wright — lost to UConn on Thursday night in a Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. Neptune felt the heat this season as Villanova slid into mediocrity and out of national prominence.

UNLV fires coach Kevin Kruger, one of the program’s links to its glory-day past

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV fired basketball coach Kevin Kruger on Saturday. He led UNLV to its last Sweet 16 appearance as the team’s point guard and is the son of Hall of Famer Lon Kruger. Kevin Kruger went 76-55 in four seasons and failed to lead the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament. The program was once one of college basketball’s national powers. It hasn’t been a part of March Madness since 2013. This season’s team was ravaged by injuries, forced to play a six-man rotation in the Mountain West Tournament. Utah State eliminated UNLV 70-58 in Thursday’s quarterfinals, leaving the Rebels with an 18-15 record.

Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese star Shohei Ohtani showed off some prodigious power in his return to the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night. In an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, the three-time MVP belted a two-run homer 391 feet to right field in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead, setting off a roar from the roughly 42,000 fans in attendance. The Dodgers put on quite a power display in the third with Michael Conforto, Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández all going deep to give Los Angeles a 5-0 advantage.

Forest getting close to the Champions League after another win but struggling City held by Brighton

Champions League qualification is getting tantalizingly close for Nottingham Forest but there’s still plenty of work to do for Manchester City. Forest is a team many might have thought would be battling relegation this season in the Premier League but it has moved just a point behind second-place Arsenal by beating Ipswich 4-2. More importantly perhaps for Forest, the gap to City grew to six points after the soon-to-be-deposed champions drew 2-2 at home to Brighton. City is hanging onto fifth place. That is likely to be the final Champions League qualification position from the Premier League for next season.

Lewis Hamilton 8th in qualifying in Ferrari debut as Norris takes pole for F1 race in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton qualified eighth-fastest in his Ferrari debut as McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park. “Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended Saturday ahead of Sunday’s opening race of the Formula 1 season. Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track. Norris’ teammate and Melbourne-born Oscar Piastri was second, enabling McLaren to lock out the front row for the second straight race, following 2024’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Jimmie Johnson has texted Christopher Bell after his 3 victories this season. Bell wants a 4th text

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christopher Bell geeks out when his phone lights up with a new congratulatory text message from Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson. The texts have come three weeks in a row and Bell hopes Johnson hits that send button again Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell has the chance to become the first driver since Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup Series races — an accomplishment that only eight drivers have achieved in the modern era of NASCAR that began in 1972.

