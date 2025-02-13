AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:26 p.m. EST

Jets announce they’ve told Aaron Rodgers they’re moving forward without him

The New York Jets announced they told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are moving on without him next season. While Rodgers hasn’t said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge have officially ruled out a return to New York. In a statement issued by the team, the Jets said they met with the 41-year-old quarterback last week and informed him of their plans. The four-time MVP is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season. He has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract.

Marcus Stroman a no-show for New York Yankees’ first two workouts

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Stroman has been a no-show on the field for the New York Yankees’ first two spring training workouts. Stroman isn’t required to participate in spring training until Feb. 22, the mandatory reporting date under the collective bargaining agreement. But most players arrive on the voluntary reporting date. Yankees manager Aaron Boon says he had talked to Stroman and knew he might be out the first couple of days. Boone wouldn’t disclose Stroman’s reasoning for being absent after the team’s second day of practice Thursday.

Steph vs. Sabrina, the big hit of All-Star weekend last year, won’t happen this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There will be no Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu rematch at All-Star weekend. The NBA announced Thursday that the 3-point shooting event bringing together two of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA is not going to be part of the lineup in San Francisco. It was the hit of All-Star weekend last year. Talks went on for weeks to try to make the rematch happen, even stretching into All-Star week itself. It seemed more than logical that a rematch would occur; All-Star weekend is on Curry’s home floor this weekend and Ionescu is a Bay Area native who grew up watching Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports

A group led by Donald Trump Jr. is infusing funding and some political muscle into the Enhanced Games, a sports festival that would hold track, swimming and other events free of anti-doping measures. Trump’s group, called 1789 Capital, is bringing what Enhanced Games founder Aron D’Souza said was “double digit millions” to a project set to kick off with an event in the United States next year. As much as for the money, D’Souza says he’s connecting with the Trump family because of its history of disrupting the status quo. Enhanced Games features a video of President Trump on its website announcing the partnership.

Norway’s Ingebrigtsen sets world record in the indoor mile days after Nuguse’s mark

LIEVIN, France (AP) — Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen has set a world record in the indoor mile, beating Yared Nuguse’s mark set just five days earlier at the Millrose Games. The two-time Olympic champion also set the world indoor 1,500 meter record at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais Trophée EDF in northern France. Ingebrigtsen crossed the finish line in a time of 3 minutes, 45.14 seconds, improving on Nuguse’s 3:46.63 in New York. Along the way, he hit 1,500 meters in 3:29.63, taking almost a second off the mark he set on the same track in 2022.

Ten minute overtime? Longer TV timeouts? 4 Nations Face-Off is an NHL testing ground

MONTREAL (AP) — The opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off was decided by Mitch Marner’s goal six minutes into overtime. During the NHL season, 3-on-3 OT is 5 minutes, so it would have gone to a shootout. Extending to 10 minutes and adding 30 seconds to each TV timeout are among the experiments at the tournament that could become full time in some capacity. The 4 Nations also uses the international system awarding three points for a regulation win, though that’s far less likely to get adopted by the NHL.

Another year, another All-Star for LeBron: How he ranks in All-Star history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There was a conversation that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic during last year’s All-Star Game that went viral, since microphones picked up the exchange. The question was about who James played with in his first All-Star appearance. “It was me, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy … that was my first All-Star Game back in ’68, I think,” James said. It was an exaggeration. A slight one, perhaps. James’ first All-Star Game was in 2005 and he hasn’t missed one since, meaning Sunday’s All-Star event in San Francisco will be his 21st and further extend his all-time record in that department.

Kevin Durant cherishes another chance to return to Chase Center, this time for the All-Star Game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Each time Kevin Durant comes back through Chase Center to face his former Warriors, he takes time to stop and enjoy seeing all of the old familiar faces. Albeit brief reunions, they are meaningful nonetheless. So, fresh off becoming the eighth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, KD can’t wait to get back to the Bay Area for this weekend’s All-Star Game.

What’s the difference between racing Indy 500 and Daytona 500? Drivers who have tried both explain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — They are the signature spectacles in each racing series, the Indianapolis 500 and all its pageantry with more than a century of tradition and milk drinking in open wheel racing, and the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s season opener run under the Florida sun at the unofficial home of the “birthplace of speed.” This year’s Daytona 500 field is dotted with drivers who have also raced in the Indianapolis 500, including seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson and even a Daytona 500 rookie in four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves.

Goodyear Blimp at 100: From Ronald Reagan to Ice Cube, ‘floating piece of Americana’ still thriving

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — At 100 years old, the Goodyear Blimp is an ageless star in the sky. The 246-foot-long airship will be in the background of the Daytona 500 — flying roughly 1,500 feet above Daytona International Speedway, actually — to celebrate its greatest anniversary tour. Even though remote camera technologies are improving regularly and changing the landscape of aerial footage, the blimp continues to carve out a niche. At Daytona, with the usual 40-car field racing around a 2½-mile superspeedway, views from the blimp aptly provide the scope of the event.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.