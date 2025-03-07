AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:24 p.m. EST

Raiders acquire quarterback Geno Smith from Seahawks for a 3rd-round pick, AP source says

Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the deal and said the Raiders are sending the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith. The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will seek a new starter. Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season.

Trump will lead task force preparing for 2026 World Cup

President Donald Trump created a task force Friday to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which will bring the globe’s premier soccer tournament to North America at a time when Trump’s on-again-off-again tariffs have ratcheted up tensions across the continent. The task force, which Trump will chair, will coordinate the federal government’s security and planning for the tournament, which is expected to draw millions of tourists to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Officials from FIFA, the international soccer governing body, met with Trump in the Oval Office and gave him a personalized game ball.

Rantanen dealt to Dallas, lands 8-year contract; Panthers add Marchand at NHL trade deadline

Mikko Rantanen is heading back to the Western Conference. The Dallas Stars paid a big price in money and assets, agreeing to acquire the prolific playoff performer from the Carolina Hurricanes before the NHL’s trade deadline. Dallas dealt promising rookie forward Logan Stankoven and two first-round and two third-round picks to acquire Rantanen. That doesn’t include Dallas agreeing to an eight-year, $96 million contract after both the Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche failed in their attempts to sign the player. Boston captain Brad Marchand was traded to the defending champion Florida Panthers.

Mark Cuban tells Dallas TV station he would have asked for more in return for Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban says he wouldn’t have traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers without receiving much more in return. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has come under heavy criticism after sending Doncic to the Lakers in a shocking three-team deal on Feb. 1 that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick to Dallas. The Lakers have put themselves in position to be title contenders and the Mavericks are in danger of missing the playoffs after Davis and then Kyrie Irving were injured.

Xander Schauffele makes a late push and extends his PGA Tour cut streak to 58 in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xander Schauffele met at least one goal in his return from injury at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He made the cut for the 58th consecutive time on the PGA Tour. That’s the longest streak since Tiger Woods set the record at 142. And the 58 in a row is the sixth-longest streak in history. It wasn’t easy. Schauffele is coming off a rib injury that kept him out for two months. He opened with a 77. He was going well Friday until back-to-back double bogeys. But he ran off three birdies in four holes and made it on the number.

Washington Commanders release defensive tackle Jonathan Allen

The Washington Commanders have released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The move Friday comes less than two weeks since they gave Allen’s camp permission to talk to other teams around the NFL about a potential trade. There was no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran going into the final season of his contract. That made him a candidate to be released to save the Commanders roughly $20 million against the salary cap. Releasing Allen comes a day after they agreed to terms with six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a contract for next season.

Avalanche, Jets and Stars raise stakes in NHL’ s Central Division with big trades at the deadline

Just when it looked like the Colorado Avalanche made a big move by getting center Brock Nelson, their chief rivals in the Central Division answered with serious salvos in the hours before the NHL trade deadline. League-leading Winnipeg got center Brandon Tanev and rugged defenseman Luke Schenn. Aa year removed from a trip to the Western Conference, Dallas acquired Mikko Rantanen and signed the certified playoff performer to a long-term extension. And, for what it’s worth, the Avalanche weren’t done, also getting Charlie Coyle to shore up their lineup down the middle.

Florida Panthers add veteran Brad Marchand as they gear up for run at another Stanley Cup title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers welcomed the arrival of Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand in a Friday trade that adds even more grit and experience to the Stanley Cup champions’ roster. Marchand, traded by the Bruins after 16 seasons in Boston will give the Panthers more depth as they battle for first place in the Atlantic Division. Marchand is another huge acquisition for the Panthers, who brought in veteran defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday, and needed a boost after losing the veteran forward Tkachuk for the foreseeable future because of an upper body injury,

Shane Lowry likes it tough and builds a 2-shot lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry likes the grind and Bay Hill is every bit of that. Lowry shot a 67 to lead by two shots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational going into the weekend. His only bogey was missing a 4-foot putt on the 16th hole. Lowry is the only player to break 70 both days. Wyndham Clark had a double bogey after a tee shot out-of-bounds on the 15th hole. He shot 71 and was two shots behind. Collin Morikawa and Corey Conners were three back. Scottie Scheffler overcame a 39 on the front to salvage a 72 and was seven behind.

Shaun White kicks off new league with visions of snowboarding riches on the halfpipe

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — This week in Aspen marks the debut of Shaun White’s Snow League. It’s a four-contest circuit that the retired three-time Olympic gold medalist hopes can alter the trajectory of halfpipe snowboarding. White’s league promises $1.6 million in prize money, and $50,000 first prizes for men and women. It also offers Olympic qualifying points with the Milan-Cortina Games less than a year away. Top names competing this week include defending Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano on the men’s side and Maddie Mastro for the women. White says he sees the league as a long-needed way to bring the best riders together more than every four years for the Olympics.

