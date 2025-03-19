AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Dodgers’ Roki Sasaki throws 3 powerful but erratic innings in pressure-packed MLB debut

TOKYO (AP) — Roki Sasaki’s Major League Baseball debut was equal parts electrifying and erratic, with the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander displaying a powerful arm but also a wild streak that limited his outing to three innings at the Tokyo Dome. The Japanese phenom gave up just one run and one hit while striking out three, but also walked five batters, including one free pass that forced in a run. He threw 56 pitches, including 31 balls and 25 strikes. The 23-year-old’s first six pitches of his career blazed toward the plate at 99.5, 99.5, 100, 100.5, 99.4 and 98.9 mph, and he retired the first three Chicago Cubs batters in order, including countryman Seiya Suzuki on a swinging strikeout.

Cooper Flagg has seized the spotlight all year. He’s the biggest star heading into March Madness

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg enters the NCAA Tournament as the biggest star heading into March Madness. He’s also hobbled by a sprained left ankle suffered in the Blue Devils’ run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flagg is a versatile player who leads the East Region’s No. 1 seed in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocks and steals. Flagg missed the last two games of the ACC Tournament. But coach Jon Scheyer has expressed optimism that Flagg could be ready to play by Friday’s first-round game against the American-Mount St. Mary’s winner.

March Madness: Davis perfect on six 3s as North Carolina routs San Diego State 95-68 in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — RJ Davis scored 26 points and went 6 of 6 from 3-point range to help North Carolina silence some skeptics with a 95-68 victory over San Diego State in their First Four matchup. Davis’ six 3-pointers tied Caleb Love’s program record for an NCAA Tournament game, and the Tar Heels set a school mark with 14 in all. North Carolina was a controversial NCAA selection on Sunday, but the Tar Heels played like a team with something to prove and certainly looked as though they belonged. Seth Trimble added 16 points as 11th-seeded UNC advanced to play No. 6 seed Mississippi on Friday in Milwaukee.

Ohtani and the Dodgers keep the Cubs and their rich history in the shadows in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Chicago Cubs fans take pride in being underdogs, a role that ended briefly when they won the World Series in 2016 to end a 107-year drought between championships. They are right at home in Tokyo facing the Los Angeles Dodgers and megastar Shohei Ohtani in a two-game series to open the Major League Baseball regular season. Dodgers fans easily outnumber Cubs fans 10 to 1 at the Tokyo Dome. On the sheer interest level, Ohtani is probably 60-70% of the draw in the sellouts, with the Cubs and Dodgers splitting the rest.

Knox’s last-second layup lifts Alabama State over Saint Francis 70-68 in First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox’s layup with a second left lifted Alabama State to its first NCAA Tournament win, 70-68 over Saint Francis (PA) in a matchup of No. 16 seeds at the First Four. Knox scored 16 points to help the Hornets earn a date with No. 1 overall seed Auburn on Thursday in a South Region game at Lexington, Kentucky. Saint Francis, which lost its season opener at Dayton, made an unlikely return to the same arena as the 19th team to enter the NCAA Tournament with a losing record. Those teams are now 0-19. Juan Cranford Jr., playing in his hometown, led Saint Francis with 18 points. Valentino Pinedo had 17 for the Red Flash, who led by as many as nine.

Players’ group founded by Novak Djokovic files an antitrust suit against tennis organizers

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The players’ association co-founded by Novak Djokovic has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the women’s and men’s professional tours, the International Tennis Federation and the sport’s integrity agency. Tuesday’s filing in federal court in New York calls the groups in charge of tennis a cartel. The filing on behalf of the Professional Tennis Players’ Association says the organizations that run the sport hold “complete control over the players’ pay and working conditions” and their setup constitutes “textbook violations of state and federal law” that “immunize professional tennis from ordinary market forces and deny professional tennis players and other industry participants their right to fair competition.”

Trump and Putin discuss a US-Russia hockey series during their call, the Kremlin says

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed a series of hockey games between players from their respective countries during their lengthy call Tuesday, according to the Kremlin. Moscow said Trump supported Putin’s idea to organize games in the U.S. and Russia involving players from the NHL and the KHL, the top Russian league. The NHL said it was not party to those discussions and it would be inappropriate to comment. A message sent to USA Hockey seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Indiana hires Darian DeVries away from West Virginia as new head coach

The Indiana Hoosiers have hired Darian DeVries as their new head coach. DeVries spent this past season as West Virginia’s head coach. He spent the previous six at Drake. DeVries replaces former Indiana star Mike Woodson, who announced last month he would be stepping down at the end of his fourth season in charge of the Hoosiers. Indiana and West Virginia were both teams left out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. School officials plan to introduce DeVries at a news conference Wednesday morning.

March Madness: Rick Pitino has No. 2 seed St. John’s back in NCAAs after latest coaching revival

NEW YORK (AP) — Standing in the middle of a sold-out Madison Square Garden, confetti sticking to his suit, Rick Pitino was asked about his remarkable basketball odyssey and latest Big East championship. The 72-year-old Hall of Fame coach said he saved the best for last, bringing a March Madness roar from thousands of St. John’s fans hanging on his every word. In that merry moment of pride and joy, at the center of a nationally televised New York City coronation, it was almost easy to forget that five years ago Pitino was coaching in Greece — exiled from college athletics following multiple scandals at Louisville. Pitino takes his record sixth school into the NCAA Tournament when the second-seeded Red Storm play No. 15 seed Omaha on Thursday night.

With extensions signed, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins ready to resume title chase with Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins officially inked four-year extensions on Tuesday that keep them in Cincinnati for their primes along with quarterback Joe Burrow. With Burrow under contract through the 2029 season, two solid starting offensive tackles and a standout young running back in Chase Brown, the Bengals should continue to have one of the best offenses in the NFL. The final steps toward keeping this core on offense together was finalizing the contracts with Higgins and Chase. Chase’s $161 million contract makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, and Higgins’ $115 million deal will make him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid receivers.

