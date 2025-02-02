AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:19 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic heads to the Lakers and Anthony Davis goes to the Mavs in blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic has been traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The deal was announced Sunday after trade talks that took place over about a month and were kept extremely tight-lipped. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz also are involved in the deal. The trade may come at a serious price for Doncic, who now can’t sign a five-year supermax extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million.

Rory McIlroy overpowers Pebble Beach and wins in a runaway

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Rory McIlroy brought some life to a sleepy start to the PGA Tour season. Combine his appeal with the glorious views of Pebble Beach, and he delivered a command performance. McIlroy won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two shots with a 66. He pulled away from a pack of contenders with two birdies early on the back nine. And then he effectively sealed it by smashing a drive and hitting 7-iron to 25 feet for eagle on the par-5 14th. McIlroy won for the 27th time on the PGA Tour. Shane Lowry birdied the 18th to finish second.

Iowa honors Caitlin Clark by retiring her number and hanging it in the rafters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark wasn’t back in her home arena to play a game. Still, the “butterflies,” the former Iowa guard said, were quite similar. Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to have her jersey number 22 retired in a ceremony after the Hawkeyes’ 76-67 win over No. 4 USC, one season after she completed her historic college career. The jersey retirement concluded Clark’s chapter with the Hawkeyes, where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer while leading Iowa to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons.

Cavaliers score 91 points in first half and rout undermanned Mavericks after Doncic trade

CLEVLEAND (AP) — The Cavaliers ran up the score on the undermanned, overmatched Mavericks. Cleveland scored 91 points — matching the third most in a first half in NBA history — and rolled to 144-101 win over Dallas, which was not at full strength because of injuries and after trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier Sunday. The NBA-best Cavs set several franchise records, including 26 3-pointers and 50 points in a quarter. Cleveland also tied its record for 3s in a half by making 16 in the first 24 minutes. The Mavericks were missing three starters because of injuries, including Kyrie Irving.

Fans at Raptors game continue trend of booing US national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fans at a Toronto Raptors game have continued an emerging trend of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada. Fans of the NBA’s lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem Sunday after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. Those instances happened hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality. Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada. U.S. national anthem boos in Canada are rare, but not unheard of especially when tied to world events.

Eagles and Chiefs arrive in New Orleans for Super Bowl week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have landed in New Orleans for Super Bowl week. They exited their planes in sunshine and temperatures in the 60s on Sunday afternoon, a week before their matchup on Feb. 9. Players and staff made their way down moveable staircases from their planes to buses awaiting them on the tarmac without much fanfare. Then they quickly rolled off in convoys bound for for their downtown hotels. Most Eagles players and staff wore black sweatsuits with a “Super Bowl LIX” logo across the chest.

Once the plucky underdog, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the NFL juggernaut fans love to hate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were the plucky underdog that hadn’t been to the Super Bowl in five decades. But times have certainly changed around the NFL. Next week, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, trying to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third consecutive year. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and even coach Andy Reid are showing up everywhere, whether it be television advertisements, made-for-TV events or even game shows. The result of the success and the oversaturation is this: That one-time underdog is suddenly the NFL juggernaut that NFL fans love to hate.

Former LSU receivers score 8 times as the NFC tops the AFC in the Pro Bowl Games again, 76-63

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Four ex-LSU players competing in the Pro Bowl Games scored a combined eight touchdowns in a flag football game that capped the NFC’s third consecutive victory over the AFC, 76-63 on Sunday. Rookie Malik Nabers of the New York Giants found the end zone twice for the NFC, and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson also scored. Jefferson caught six passes for 46 yards. Nabers finished with five receptions for 62 yards. The conference essentially sealed the win by returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the second half.

A Lim Kim opens LPGA season by holding off Nelly Korda in a wire-to-wire win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Lim Kim has opened the LPGA season with a wire-to-wire win at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She completed a wire-to-wire win. But it wasn’t without a few nervous moments thanks to hard-charging Nelly Korda. The No. 1 player in women’s golf made up a four-shot deficit and caught Kim with a birdie on the 15th hole. Kim responded by making three birdies over the last four holes and shot 67 to win by two shots. It’s her second straight LPGA win in which she never trailed after any round. Korda shot a 65 and was runner-up.

South Carolina retires jersey number of three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had her South Carolina No. 22 jersey hung in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The ceremony took place before No. 2 South Carolina beat Auburn. The latest honor for Wilson comes at the building where she became the program’s all-time leading scorer and a statue of her greets visitors. She helped South Carolina to its first national title in 2017. She also became the Gamecocks’ first No. 1 WNBA draft pick, chosen by the Las Vegas Aces.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.