AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:18 p.m. EST

Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys of the United States has upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final. The victory Saturday allowed Keys to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29. Keys adds this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to her elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park. Keys was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. She prevented Sabalenka from becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three straight Australian Open titles.

Novak Djokovic takes a jab at injury ‘experts’ by posting a picture of an MRI of his left hamstring

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there.” He did not offer any additional information, such as the exact diagnosis he might have received or any timeline for his recovery.

Victor Wembanyama reflects on San Antonio’s 2-game stay in Paris: ‘This week was amazing’

PARIS (AP) — The final tally for Victor Wembanyama’s trip in Paris: two games, 50 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists, six blocks, two courts dedicated, one trip to the Eiffel Tower, a Fashion Week appearance, a Champions League match attended and about a million high-fives. And one win. It wasn’t the two he wanted from this homecoming. But there were a slew of other moments to make this trip back to Paris worth remembering. The San Antonio star called his trip home to France “amazing.”

Zach Ertz returns to Philadelphia for the NFC title game as a key player for the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Zach Ertz spent the first 8 1/2 years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He even helped them win a Super Bowl during that run. Now the veteran tight end returns for the NFC championship game as a valuable member of the Washington Commanders’ offense. Ertz has rediscovered his love of football this season playing for coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now either Ertz or the team he spent the bulk of his career with is heading to the Super Bowl.

Vanderbilt fans storm court again as Commodores beat No. 9 Kentucky 74-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left put Vanderbilt ahead to stay as the Commodores upset a Top 10 team on their home court for a second straight Saturday by beating No. 9 Kentucky 74-69. Vanderbilt fans stormed the court again after the win, a repeat from a week ago when the Commodores knocked off then-No. 6 Tennessee. The first court-storming led to a $250,000 fine from the league. Jason Edwards led Vanderbilt with 18 points, Devin McGlockton added 14, Nickel finished with 11 and Jaylen Carey 10. Kentucky lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Josh Harris finds himself on brink of championship with Commanders he can’t find with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Harris owns both the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Commanders among the many sports properties in his portfolio. The Commanders can earn a spot in the Super Bowl if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. Harris might become the most unpopular person in Philly if he wins a championship with another team before he wins one with the Sixers. The Commanders went from 4-13 last season to 12-5 this season behind star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Jets agree to terms with Broncos executive Darren Mougey to be their general manager, AP source says

A person familiar with the hiring says the New York Jets agreed to terms with Denver Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey to be their GM. The 39-year-old Mougey has worked as Broncos general manager George Paton’s top assistant for the past three seasons. Mougey, who replaces the fired Joe Douglas in New York, will join new Jets coach Aaron Glenn in trying to turn the franchise around. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the team didn’t immediately announce the agreement.

Mets’ top executives hint Alonso’s return is growing less likely

NEW YORK (AP) — It appears Pete Alonso is going, going, gone. The first Amazin’ Day fan fest at Citi Field did not bring with it a dramatic resolution to Alonso’s free agent saga — but did seem to confirm the New York Mets’ most popular and prolific power hitter is likely to sign elsewhere as spring training nears. Mets owner Steve Cohen says the team has made “a significant offer” to Alonso and negotiations have been “worse” than the talks that landed star slugger Juan Soto on a record $765 million, 15-year deal last month.

Alex Bregman’s door to re-sign with Astros is ‘cracked’ open, general manager says

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston general manager Dana Brown says the door for re-signing free agent Alex Bregman is “cracked” open, but he acknowledges keeping the third baseman with the Astros would be a long shot. Speaking at the team’s FanFest on Saturday, Brown talked about the possibility of re-signing Bregman, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Astros. He said the organization never thought Bregman “would still be on the market” when it made moves this offseason. He said management and Bregman have had some conversations, but he wants to leave it at that for now.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka throws her racket after losing to Madison Keys in the final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has come up one match shy in her bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title. After 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 loss to Madison Keys in the final on Saturday, Sabalenka threw her racket on the sideline, sat on her bench with a towel over her head and then even briefly walked off the court before the trophy ceremony. Sabalenka chalked that up to frustration, saying she felt so close to a rare achievement. The last woman with three trophies in a row at Melbourne Park was Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999. Sabalenka won just one fewer point than Keys did in the final.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.