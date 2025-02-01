AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:16 p.m. EST

Straka has late surge to regain Pebble Beach lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The highlight of the day was the Pebble weather with its cold, whipping wind and occasional rain. Straka hit a shot on the beach that started a string of bogeys. He recovered with four birdies on the last five holes for a 70. McIlroy was practically flawless playing bogey-free in the wind for a 65. Lowry also had a 65. The leading players include Justin Rose. All were part of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley waves players off court after testy finish against rival Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tommy Lloyd and Bobby Hurley met near midcourt during pregame, exchanging pleasantries, patting each other on the back. An afternoon of chirping and a late headbutt sent the coaches in opposite directions by the time the rivalry game was over. Frustrated with Arizona’s constant chatter, Hurley waved Arizona State’s players off the floor following the Wildcats’ 81-72 road win to prevent any further escalation. Tension of the rivalry game spilled over with 30 seconds left when Arizona State’s B.J. Freeman headbutted Arizona’s Caleb Love. Both players were ejected following a review and Hurley sent his players up the tunnel instead of shaking hands when the game ended.

Pelicans say Dejounte Murray ruptured his Achilles tendon and his season is over

Dejounte Murray’s season is over, with the New Orleans Pelicans confirming Saturday that the standout guard tore his right Achilles tendon and now faces a lengthy rehab process. It’s the latest blow in an injury-dominated season for the Pelicans, who came into the year hoping a star trio of Murray, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram would be able to lead them back to the playoffs. Those three players were never on the court at the same time this season.

QB Russell Wilson sidesteps Raiders rumors at Pro Bowl and says he’s ‘focused on the Steelers’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Russell Wilson doesn’t want to talk about the Las Vegas Raiders. The 36-year-old quarterback is focused on returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson, who was added to the Pro Bowl Games as an alternate when Buffalo’s Josh Allen pulled out this week, is a pending free agent after spending one year in Pittsburgh. He says, “I’ve got a lot more ball left in me.” Wilson sidestepped several questions about potentially reuniting with former Seattle coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. The Raiders hired the 73-year-old Carroll last month, and speculation quickly followed that Wilson might join him in Vegas. But Wilson insists Pittsburgh is his No. 1 destination.

A Blackhawks record: Landon Slaggert scores 7 seconds into a game against Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — After seven seconds: Chicago 1, Florida 0. Just like that, Landon Slaggert got himself a piece of Blackhawks history. Slaggert scored seven seconds into Chicago’s game at the Panthers on Saturday. It was the fastest goal to start a game ever for the Blackhawks, according to the NHL record book. Only seven regular-season goals have been scored more quickly in NHL history, the most recent of those being a goal six seconds into a game by Vancouver’s Alexandre Burrows in what became a 5-2 loss to Detroit on March 16, 2013. There have been four goals scored five seconds into games.

Clippers trade Tucker and Bamba to the Jazz for Eubanks and Mills

The Los Angeles Clippers have traded P.J. Tucker and Mo Bamba to the Utah Jazz for Patty Mills and Drew Eubanks. There is a future second-round draft pick involved in the deal as well. The move gets the Clippers under the luxury tax threshold and provides potential flexibility for other additions this season.

Stars acquire Granlund and Ceci from the Sharks in the latest move in flurry of NHL trades

The Dallas Stars have acquired center Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in the latest in a flurry of trades around the NHL. Dallas sent a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick to San Jose for Granlund and Ceci just over a week before the league takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Saturday move came less than 24 hours after Vancouver traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers and acquired Marcus Pettersson and Danton Heinen from Pittsburgh in a pair of connected deals. Last week, Colorado, Chicago and Carolina completed a three-team blockbuster that got the Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall.

3 more massage therapists accuse Ravens’ Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Banner reports that three additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexually inappropriate conduct. The paper says nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have now shared accounts with the Banner. In its initial report Thursday on this matter, the Banner said it spoke to six massage therapists who recounted firsthand experiences with Tucker from 2012 to 2016. Several therapists said they ended Tucker’s sessions early or refused to work on him again, and managers from two spas said they banned him from returning. Tucker said Thursday he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

Rangers’ J.T. Miller scores in opening period in return to team day after acquired in trade

BOSTON (AP) — J.T. Miller’s return to the New York Rangers became successful very quickly when he scored in the opening period against the Boston Bruins, a day after he was acquired in a trade from Vancouver. The Rangers got the 31-year old Miller and a pair of defensemen from the Canucks for center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 conditional draft pick. Miller collected a pass in the slot from linemate Artemi Panarin and one-timed a rising shot past Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman, tying the game at 1-1 midway into the period on Saturday. Miller was drafted by the Rangers in 2011.

A Lim Kim maintains 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s season-opening event at Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Lim Kim maintained a three-shot lead over Linn Grant on Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, with each shooting 5-under 67 in the final group at Lake Nona. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory for her third LPGA Tour title, Kim holed out from greenside bunkers for eagle on the par-5 ninth and birdie on the par-4 14th. The 29-year-old South Korean player also birdied the par-4 18th to get to 15-under 201. Defending champion Lydia Lo and top-ranked Nelly Korda were tied for third, four strokes behind Kim. Ko had a 65 for the best round of the day, and Korda shot 67.

