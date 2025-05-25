AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:13 a.m. EDT

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves strike back with 143-101 win to cut Thunder’s West finals lead to 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just three quarters to lead the re-energized Minnesota Timberwolves in a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder’s lead in the series was cut to 2-1. Julius Randle added 24 points and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points in 13 minutes to highlight a big boost from the bench for the Wolves. They caused all kinds of cracks in the Thunder’s NBA-best defense after struggling to solve it in two lopsided losses on the road.

Shohei Ohtani likely won’t make big league mound return until after All-Star break

NEW YORK (AP) — On the eve of Shohei Ohtani facing batters for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the two-way star likely won’t return to a major league mound until after the All-Star break. Ohtani is to pitch batting practice before Sunday night’s series finale against the New York Mets. Roberts says “he’s doing his first simulated game for two innings and in theory you got to build a starter up to five, six innings.” He adds: “And so just the natural progression, I just don’t see it being before that.”

Alex Bregman is out with a significant quad strain as Red Sox call up top prospect Mayer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will be out awhile with what manager Alex Cora called a significant right quad strain. The big free agent addition for the Red Sox left their game Friday with tightness in the quad. Turns out it’s a similar injury to his left quad strain in 2021, one that cost him 58 games. Cora said after the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday that the injury is similar to 2021. The team promoted top infielder prospect Marcelo Mayer to take his place on the roster.

Panthers score 5 in the 3rd period, roll past Hurricanes 6-2 and move a win away from Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Niko Mikkola and Aleksander Barkov each scored twice, and the Florida Panthers scored five goals in a nine-minute span of the third period to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Saturday night and move one win from a third consecutive trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Jesper Boqvist — playing for the injured Sam Reinhart — scored the go-ahead goal early in the third for Florida, which now leads the Eastern Conference finals 3-0. Brad Marchand also scored for the Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots. Logan Stankoven and Seth Jarvis scored for Carolina, which has now dropped 15 consecutive East finals games

Griffin and Schmid share lead going into final round at Colonial with No. 1 Scheffler lurking

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid matched each other in the third round at Colonial. They will go into the final round Sunday tied four strokes ahead of the field and with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurking not much further back. Griffin and Schmid shot 2-under 68s on a day when both birdied the first three holes. That are 13-under 197 after posting the same scores for the third day in a row at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rickie Fowler shot 67 and is third at 201. Scheffler began the day 10 strokes back, but shot a 6-under 64 that included three late bogeys.

NBA champ, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard shares Indy 500 parade float with heart donor’s family

Scot Pollard is serving as the Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Festival Parade this weekend. The former Kansas star and NBA champion has been working to raise awareness of organ donation ever since he received a life-saving heart transplant. Pollard rode in a float in the parade on Saturday along with the family of the man whose heart is now beating in Pollard’s chest. Pollard says meeting the family has helped him deal with the guilt of wondering whether he deserved such an important gift.

Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year’s washout

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson is doubling down on “The Double.” Larson is set to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a task he set out to do last year but never had a chance to complete after weather disrupted the NASCAR star’s plans. A year ago rain delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500. That put Larson, who finished 18th after a pit lane speeding penalty, well behind schedule. He arrived in Concord 249 laps into the 400-lap Cup Series Race and was set to take over for replacement driver Justin Allgaier and finish the race. But lightning and heavy rains forced NASCAR to call the race early.

Real Madrid confirms Xabi Alonso will return to take over as coach

MADRID (AP) — Xabi Alonso is returning to Real Madrid to take over a club that failed to meet expectations this season. The Spanish powerhouse said Sunday the 43-year-old Alonso is replacing coach Carlo Ancelotti, who left after four mostly successful seasons to take a job with Brazil’s national team. Alonso played for Madrid from 2009-14. He recently announced he was leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but mostly struggled since then, failing to lift another trophy and losing all four “clasico” matches against rival Barcelona.

Norris starts on pole for Monaco Grand Prix as Leclerc predicts strategy ‘chaos’

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has his first Formula 1 pole position in over two months at the Monaco Grand Prix. Now he needs his first win since then to boost his title chances. There usually is no better place to be on pole position than Monaco, where overtaking is near-impossible, but a new rule change could shake everything up. Drivers will have to change tires at least twice in Sunday’s race, adding an uncertain element of strategy to what was a one-stop procession last year. Charles Leclerc, last year’s winner, starts second alongside Norris and is predicting a chaotic race.

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal gets a farewell ceremony at a tournament he won a record 14 times

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is scheduled to be celebrated in the main stadium of the French Open on Day 1 of the tournament. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland-Garros who retired after last season. The tribute to him will take place after the three afternoon matches in Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. He won more titles in Paris than any other player won at any major tennis tournament. The 38-year-old from Spain played his last competitive match in the Davis Cup in his native Spain in November, and some were critical of the way he was honored then.

