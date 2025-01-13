AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:11 p.m. EST

Mike McCarthy is not returning as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones says

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy is not returning next season as the team’s coach. Jones said Monday that the organization and McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways. He says the team’s search for its next coach begins immediately. McCarthy’s contract expired following a 7-10 season. Dallas was 12-5 each of the three years prior under McCarthy. The Cowboys haven’t been past the NFC divisional round since their 1995 Super Bowl season.

Philadelphia mayor announces new plan to keep 76ers arena in South Philadelphia, pursue WNBA team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers will partner with Comcast Spectacor to build a new arena in South Philadelphia and abandon a deal to move downtown. The stunning news comes as a relief to critics of the plan to put a $1.3 billion arena between City Hall and Chinatown. Mayor Cherelle Parker on Monday calls it “a curveball,” but also “a win, win, win, win for Philadelphia.” But some critics and city council members sat they feel betrayed after two years of fraught negotiations. Sixers owners say they will also work with Comcast and the city to pursue a WNBA team.

A.J. Brown’s sideline read skyrockets to No. 1 hottest seller on Amazon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown could launch a book club of his own after a little sideline reading skyrocketed self-help author Jim Murphy overnight to the hottest seller on Amazon. The Eagles wide receiver passed on the playbook and checked out an inspirational title — Brown casually ignored the action in Philadelphia’s playoff game and flipped through the pages of Murphy’s book, “Inner Excellence.” The little-known book by the mental skills coach was listed No. 1 on Amazon’s best sellers list as of Monday morning. It jumped to the top spot after previously being ranked 523,497th. It had yet to crack the top 100 for sales in 2025, however.

Texas man charged with stalking WNBA and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark

A 55-year-old Texas man has been charged with felony stalking Indiana Fever star and WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark. Marion County prosecutors wrote in a court filing Saturday that Michael Thomas Lewis is accused of repeated and continued harassment of the 22-year-old Clark. Authorities say Clark posted numerous messages — some sexually threatening — on Clark’s X account. Prosecutors wrote in the filing Clark felt terrorized, frightened, intimidated and threatened as a result. The FBI learned the X account belonged to Lewis and that the messages were sent from IP addresses at an Indianapolis hotel and downtown public library. Jail records show Lewis is due in court on Tuesday.

New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says he knew in ‘my soul that this is the place I wanted to be’

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Mike Vrabel began his post-NFL playing career as an assistant coach at Ohio State in 2011, he had thoughts of one day returning to the New England Patriots. He also knew that if that was ever going to happen, he first needed to leave Foxborough. He did that. And now he’s back to where he’s had his most success on the football field — this time charged with returning it to the championship glory he first experienced as a player. Vrabel was introduced as New England’s 16th head coach on Monday, the first step in team owner Robert Kraft’s latest attempt to make good on his promise to restore the six-time Super Bowl champion Patriots to contender status.

Roki Sasaki won’t sign with New York Yankees, Texas Rangers or San Francisco Giants

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants have been informed Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki won’t be signing with them. Giants general manager Zack Minasian announced during a news conference to introduce Justin Verlander that San Francisco no longer was in contention. Sasaki’s decision to eliminate the Yankees and Rangers was disclosed to The Associated Press by people familiar with the negotiations. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are considered the favorites to sign the 23-year-old right-hander, with the Toronto Blue Jays another possibility.

Court papers say ex-NBA player Jontay Porter laid out betting scheme in a text; 6th person arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — A sixth person has been charged in the federal sports betting case involving ex-NBA player Jontay Porter. And authorities have disclosed a text message Porter allegedly sent explaining how to cash in on his plans to bench himself in a January 2024 game. The former Toronto Raptors center has pleaded guilty in the criminal case and was banned from the NBA for life. He admitted that he agreed to withdraw early from games, claiming illness or injury, so that those in the know could win big by betting on him to underperform expectations. According to a court document released Monday, he advised a co-conspirator to, in his words, “hit unders for the big numbers.”

LiAngelo Ball signs music deal with Def Jam following popularity of hit song ‘Tweaker’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LiAngelo is expanding his life playbook, taking a pivot from his hoop dreams to a fresh focus on music with a new record deal. Ball signed with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from the label confirmed Monday. The 25-year-older, who had a brief stint in the NBA and overseas, created positive waves with his rap debut “Tweaker,” which has gone viral garnering millions of views on social media. The track, which was released Jan. 3, oozes with nostalgic mid-2000s rap vibes gaining popularity with co-signs from Meek Mill, Lil Yachty and T-Pain. His surging momentum earned him a performance slot at Rolling Loud California in March.

Penn State running backs Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton are returning in 2025

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The running backs want to run it back at Penn State. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both announced Monday on social media that they plan to return to the Nittany Lions for the 2025 season. The duo each topped 1,000 yards rushing this season for Penn State, which went 13-3 and lost to Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal. Quarterback Drew Allar also is returning to Penn State, though star defensive end Abdul Carter signed with an agent and is expected to enter the NFL draft.

Bloody face didn’t stop Jayden Daniels from leading the Commanders to a comeback win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jayden Daniels doesn’t get fazed, even when a crunching hit leaves his face bloodied. The rookie quarterback played with poise all season to lead the Washington Commanders to a dramatic eight-win improvement from 2023 and he wasn’t going to let a little blood bother him in his biggest game yet. He kept running around, making plays and did whatever was needed to lead Washington to the franchise’s first playoff win since he was 5 years old. With blood dripping down his face beneath his right eye, Daniels tossed a 10-yard TD pass to Dyami Brown for a 7-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the second quarter of a 23-20 victory Sunday night in an NFC wild-card game.

