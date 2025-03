AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:10 p.m. EDT

Chance McMillian available for Texas Tech in Elite 8 against Florida

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian has returned for the Red Raiders’ Elite Eight game against Florida after missing the previous four games with an oblique injury. After checking into the game at the 15:22 mark of the opening half, McMillian had his first shot attempt blocked by Will Richard. He made a short jumper on his next shot. McMillian leads the Red Raiders with 69 3-pointers this season and is shooting a team-best 43.4% from long range. He is third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

March is her time: Hailey Van Lith leads 3rd different team to Elite Eight with TCU’s 72-61 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith became the first player in college basketball history to reach the Elite Eight five times and take three different teams to that round when she scored 26 points in TCU’s 71-62 victory over Notre Dame in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Saturday. She took Louisville there three times before transferring to LSU. The Tigers lost to Caitlin Clark and Iowa last year in the Elite Eight. Now she’s helped TCU reach the regional final for the first time ever.

Madison Booker scores 17 to help top-seeded Texas edge Tennessee 67-59 in Sweet 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 17 points and No. 1 seed Texas outlasted fifth-seeded Tennessee 67-59 in a tight battle Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Jordan Lee scored 13 points and Taylor Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Longhorns, who advanced to face TCU in the Elite Eight. Booker scored seven points in the fourth quarter, including four straight with the game tied at 54 with five minutes left. Ruby Whitehorn led the Volunteers with 16 points. Texas held Tennessee to nine points in the fourth quarter.

Judge homers 3 times as Yanks go deep on Cortes’ first 3 pitches and hit 9 HRs vs. Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge combined with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger to go deep on the first three pitches from Nestor Cortes, then hit two more homers as the New York Yankees set a team record with nine home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Judge hit a solo homer, his ninth career grand slam and a two-run shot in his 40th multihomer game and third with three homers. He finished with a career-high eight RBIs in New York’s 20-9 victory. He came up just short of becoming the 19th player to hit four homers in a game when his sixth-inning fly fell on the right-field warning track for a run-scoring double.

Min Woo Lee pulls away from Scottie Scheffler and everyone else to lead Houston Open by 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Min Woo Lee cooked up a 63 in the Houston Open to blow past Scottie Scheffler and everyone else. He has a four-shot lead over Alejandro Tosti going into the final round as Lee chases his first PGA Tour victory. Lee chipped in for birdie and then had eight consecutive one-putt greens. One of those was a tap-in when he nearly aced the ninth hole. Scheffler couldn’t get anything to fall and shot 69. He went from a one-shot lead to five shots behind. Rory McIlroy had a late eagle for 66 but was still eight shots behind.

Wood Brothers Racing makes triumphant return to Martinsville

Wood Brothers Racing is back at its hometown track of Martinsville Speedway this weekend, enjoying a spirited welcome while celebrating its 75th anniversary season. The oldest team in NASCAR recently earned its 101st career victory with new driver Josh Berry in the most popular storyline of the Cup Series this season. Berry’s victory March 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway qualified the team for the playoffs months earlier than the team’s three previous appearances in the postseason.

Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates win a 3rd straight world title as US medal haul continues

BOSTON (AP) — Madison Chock and Evan Bates became the first ice dancers to win three consecutive world championships in nearly three decades. The Americans held onto first place with a jazzy free skate after a strong performance by Canadian rivals Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier to finish with 222.06 points. Gilles and Poirier took the silver medal with 216.54. Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson took bronze for Britain’s first world medal since Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean triumphed in ice dance in 1984. Later Saturday, U.S. star Ilia Malinin will try to defend his title in the men’s free skate to complete the world championships.

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula in Miami Open final for 19th tour title

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka entered the Miami Open final against Jessica Pegula with 18 career titles on her elite resume. The Miami Open crown had proved elusive until Saturday. The No. 1 seed from Belarus knocked off fourth-seeded American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 for her first Miami Open title in a rematch of the 2024 U.S. Open final. Sabalenka fired up her lethal forehand in posting 22 winners on that wing to win the $1.1 million first prize. Sabalenka hit a backhand passing shot on match point after which she raised both hands to the air and looked up to the sky. Sabalenka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, won the U.S. Open over Pegula, also in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.

MJ Iraldi rallies Nova Southeastern past Cal State Dominguez Hills 74-73 in Division II title game

MJ Iraldi made two free throws with 17.8 seconds left and finished with 27 points to rally Nova Southeastern to a 74-73 victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills in the championship game of the Division II Tournament at the Ford Center. It was the second national championship for the top-seeded Sharks (36-1) in the past three seasons under head coach Jim Crutchfield. Iraldi’s free throws came after David Cheatom had given the seventh-seeded Toros (30-6) the lead with 24 seconds remaining. Cheatom had a layup in traffic roll off the rim in the final second.

Scherzer allows 2 HRs, leaves Blue Jays debut after 3 innings because of right lat soreness

TORONTO (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his debut start with the Toronto Blue Jays because of soreness in his right lat muscle. Facing Baltimore, Scherzer allowed two runs and three hits, including two solo home runs. He threw 45 pitches in three innings, 28 for strikes. Scherzer struck out one and walked none. Earlier this month, the 40-year-old Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.