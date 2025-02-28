AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:09 p.m. EST

Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying he is “medically unable to play” and will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee. Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the All-Star center in 2024-25. They said in a statement they would “continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.” One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday’s game.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward take center stage at NFL combine, though neither will step on the field

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft and they are both opting out of workouts at the league’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. They join a long list of top quarterbacks who have not worked out over the years. The list includes Caleb Williams, Bryce Young and Joe Burrow, each of whom went No. 1 overall in their respective drafts. Quarterbacks, running backs and receivers are all scheduled to do their on-field work Saturday.

QB Matthew Stafford gets a restructured contract and agrees to stay with the Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quarterback Matthew Stafford is staying with the Los Angeles Rams under a restructured contract. The Rams’ announcement ends weeks of speculation about the Super Bowl winner’s future. The 37-year-old Stafford had two years left on the four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in 2022, shortly after leading Los Angeles to a championship in his first season with the team. But his $27 million salary for the upcoming season was significantly less than the compensation for most quarterbacks of Stafford’s stature, and the deal had only $4 million in guaranteed money remaining.

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze expected to make a full recovery after being diagnosed with prostate cancer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn says coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer. The Tigers say the 55-year-old Freeze is expected to make a full recovery and will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities while undergoing treatment. Freeze is 11-14 in two seasons at Auburn, including 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers begin spring practice March 25, looking for improvement after finishing 5-7 last season and missing a bowl.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suspended 1 game by NBA after picking up 16th technical foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards, who vowed last month that he wouldn’t get any more technicals, was called for two of them Thursday night and automatically ejected. He will sit out Friday when the Timberwolves visit the Utah Jazz. NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

Knapp goes from a 59 to a 70 but still has the lead in the Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp still has the lead at the Cognizant Classic even though it felt like a tough day at the office. That’s what happens when a player is trying to follow an opening round of 59. Knapp went 10 holes without a birdie and made a double bogey with a tee shot into the water. But he birdied his last hole for a 70 and was one shot clear of Matthieu Pavon. The only winner Friday was Luke Clanton. The junior at Florida State shot 66 to easily make the cut. That gives him a PGA Tour card this summer.

QB Shedeur Sanders uses vast array of football resources to emerge as possible No. 1 draft pick

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Shedeur Sanders used everything at his disposal to finetune his game — six college offensive coordinators at two different schools, a multitude of NFL resources, his own father, even Tom Brady. Now, the former Colorado star thinks he can handle just about anything at the pro level. Sanders spoke Friday at the league’s annual scouting combine, and, naturally, he wasn’t bashful about why he thinks he can excel as the face of a future franchise.

Dale Whitnell makes two holes-in-one in same round at South African Open

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Dale Whitnell has made two holes-in-one in a round that started with him worrying about just making the cut at the South African Open. The 36-year-old Englishman aced the par-3 second and 12th at the Durban Country Club on Friday. Whitnell’s wild 9-under 63 second round included an eagle, seven birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey. He says “I’ve never had one in tournament play. To have two in one day is pretty special.”

Investigator on SafeSport case gets arrested, and now a survivor is facing trauma once again

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Center for SafeSport’s recent firing of an investigator who was arrested for sex crimes is having a negative ripple effect for some of the people whose cases he handled. One such person is Jacqui Stevenson, who received an email earlier this month from the center notifying her that it fired the investigator after learning of his arrests. Stevenson tells The Associated Press the email reopened wounds that were healing after her case had been closed, and her abuser given a year of probation. Now, she looks at all her conversations with the investigator, Jason Krasley, in a different light, and also worries this might reopen the case and allow her ex-coach to refute the allegations against him.

Reese, Clark to meet in bigger arena when Sky host Fever, with games moved to United Center

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark will meet in a bigger venue when the Chicago Sky host the Indiana Fever this season, with the games being moved from Wintrust Arena to the United Center. The Sky announced Friday that the games in Chicago featuring two of the WNBA’s brightest young stars will now be held at the home of the NBA’s Bulls and NHL’s Blackhawks with a capacity of 20,917. Wintrust seats 10,387. The teams are set to meet in Chicago on June 7 and July 27, with the second game getting pushed back a day with the venue change. They will be the first WNBA games ever at the United Center. The Sky and Fever will also play three times in Indianapolis.

