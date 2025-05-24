AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:08 p.m. EDT

Alex Bregman is out with a ‘significant’ quad strain as Red Sox call upon top prospect Mayer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman will be out awhile with what manager Alex Cora called a “significant” right quad strain. The big free agent addition for the Red Sox left their game Friday with tightness in the quad. Turns out it’s a similar injury to his left quad strain in 2021, one that cost him 58 games. Cora said after the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday that the injury is “very similar” to 2021. The team promoted top infielder prospect Marcelo Mayer to take his place on the roster.

Arsenal stuns Barcelona to win the Women’s Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Arsenal has upset defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win the Women’s Champions League for a second time. Stina Blackstenius scored in the 75th minute after being set up by fellow second-half substitute Beth Mead Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday. Arsenal’s title came 18 years after it became the first and still the only English club to win the top club title in women’s soccer.

Novak Djokovic clinches his 100th career singles title at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Novak Djokovic has finally clinched his 100th career singles title by beating Hubert Hurkacz to become the Geneva Open champion. Djokovic won their final 5-7, 7-6, 7-6. Djokovic lost his two previous finals since his 99th title win nine months ago at the Paris Olympics at Roland-Garros. The three-time French Open champion heads back to Paris looking to add to his 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He has a French Open first-round match on Monday against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States. Djokovic joins tennis greats Jimmy Connors, who has a record 109 titles, and Roger Federer on 103 as the only men with a century of tournament wins in the Open era.

French Open 2025: Doping cases, lingering lawsuit, players seek more Slam money and more to know

PARIS (AP) — Heading into the French Open, an argument could be made that the headlines about tennis lately have been as, or more, intriguing off the court — and in the court of law — than on the court of play. Play begins Sunday at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in Paris. There were the high-profile doping bans served by Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, There’s the pending class-action suit brought by players against groups that run the sport. And there’s an effort by the athletes to get a larger share of revenues from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Jones scores 26, Ionescu sinks winning free throws as Liberty beat Fever 90-88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Sabrina Ionescu added 23 points, including the winning free throws with 2.9 seconds left, to lead the New York Liberty over the Indiana Fever 90-88. Caitlin Clark, who ended a stretch of 12 missed 3-pointers with a four-point play followed by a 33-foot buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, had the ball stripped away by Natasha Cloud on the final play of the game. She finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 turnovers, shooting 2 for 11 from 3. Breanna Stewart and Cloud had 16 points each for the Liberty.

Griffin and Schmid share lead going into final round at Colonial with No. 1 Scheffler lurking

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid matched each other in the third round at Colonial. They will go into the final round Sunday tied four strokes ahead of the field and with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler lurking not much further back. Griffin and Schmid shot 2-under 68s on a day when both birdied the first three holes. That are 13-under 197 after posting the same scores for the third day in a row at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rickie Fowler shot 67 and is third at 201. Scheffler began the day 10 strokes back, but shot a 6-under 64 that included three late bogeys.

Roberts won’t rule out minor league start for Ohtani, who faces hitters Sunday in big rehab step

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts won’t rule out a possible minor league rehabilitation start for two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who is scheduled to pitch to batters on Sunday for the first time since elbow surgery in September 2023. Normally a pitcher coming back from elbow ligament repair make several minor league starts in the final stage of his recovery. But because Ohtani is among the top hitters in the major leagues, the defending World Series champion Dodgers wouldn’t want to lose his bat for any games. Minor league teams are off on Mondays, leaving Thursday, June 12, as the only day next month Ohtani could pitch in the minors while the Dodgers are off.

Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer gets a ride to Fenway Park for his big league debut

BOSTON (AP) — Marcelo Mayer, Boston’s No. 2 overall prospect, was promoted to the Red Sox and needed to get a ride to Fenway Park to start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday. The reason he didn’t drive himself: He lost his car keys “like three weeks ago.” Mayer was promoted from Triple-A Worcester when third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a significant right quad strain.

Hurricanes switch goalies for Game 3, starting Kochetkov over Andersen against Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes switched goalies for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, starting Pyotr Kochetkov in net against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Kochetkov played the third period of Game 2, stopping four of the five shots he faced in Carolina’s 5-0 loss. The Hurricanes were outscored 10-2 in the first two games of the series, with Frederik Andersen giving up nine goals on just 36 shots.

Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year’s washout

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson is doubling down on “The Double.” Larson is set to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a task he set out to do last year but never had a chance to complete after weather disrupted the NASCAR star’s plans. A year ago rain delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500. That put Larson, who finished 18th after a pit lane speeding penalty, well behind schedule. He arrived in Concord 249 laps into the 400-lap Cup Series Race and was set to take over for replacement driver Justin Allgaier and finish the race. But lightning and heavy rains forced NASCAR to call the race early.

