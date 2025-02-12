AP Sports SummaryBrief at 7:00 p.m. EST

Trump NIL twist carries small legal impact. But to some ‘it’s putting women’s sports back 25 years’

The U.S. Education Department is scrapping a policy from the Biden administration that threatened to upend colleges’ plans to pay athletes for their name, image and likeness by making those payments subject to federal Title IX rules. President Donald Trump’s education officials announced the change Wednesday, saying the policy from former President Joe Biden’s final days in office had no legal basis under Title IX, the 1972 law forbidding sex discrimination in education. A Jan. 16 memo from the Biden administration told universities that NIL payments must be treated the same as athletic financial aid such as scholarships.

Ohio State is hiring former Lions coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator, AP source says

A person familiar with the situation says that Ohio State is hiring former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia as defensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement had not been announced. Coming off the national championship, Ohio State coach Ryan Day agreed in principle last year to a seven-year contract valued at $12.5 million per year. Day hired Patricia to fill the void left by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same job at Penn State. The 50-year-old Patricia was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago.

Quick return to Torrey Pines brings familiar setting with a lot more of golf’s best players

SAN DIEGO (AP) — So much about Torrey Pines looks just like it did three weeks ago. Only it’s a new tournament with a far stronger field. The Genesis Invitational typically is held at venerable Riviera. But the LA wildfires burned up so much of the Pacific Palisades community that organizers were forced to relocate. The choice was Torrey Pines because the infrastructure was in place. The field features 46 of the top 50 in the world. That includes Scottie Scheffler, back at Torrey for the first time since 2022. Also back is Rory McIlroy for the first time since the 2021 U.S. Open.

Yamamoto, Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers when the Dodgers play in Tokyo next month

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they face the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo next month, according to manager Dave Roberts. The two Japanese pitchers along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction for Japanese fans during the two MLB games on March 18 and 19. The Cubs also have Japanese players in Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Roberts said Sasaki could theoretically pitch in one of the Dodgers’ exhibition games earlier in the week in Tokyo, but the plan is for him to be ready for the second regular season game.

Eagles’ roster overhaul between two Super Bowl titles is an NFL rarity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven years after Doug Pederson and Nick Foles delivered Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts did it again with a 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl 59. Winning multiple titles in that short a time period is far from rare in the NFL, with the league often dominated by transcendent coach-quarterback combinations. Doing so with different people in those key positions is extremely unusual. Only two other teams have won multiple Super Bowls in a span of eight seasons with a different coach and different quarterback in both wins.

NASCAR’s lone Black Cup driver Bubba Wallace ‘couldn’t care less’ if Trump attends Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace said he “couldn’t care less” if Donald Trump attends the Daytona 500 on Sunday, nearly five years after the president accused the NASCAR Cup Series’ only Black full-time driver of perpetrating “a hoax” when a crew member found a noose in the team garage stall. Trump suggested in July 2020 that Wallace should apologize after the sport rallied around him following the discovery of the noose in his assigned stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace said he’s at Daytona to race and not worry if Trump will return to NASCAR’s biggest race as a sitting president for the second time.

Denny Hamlin leads fast group of Toyotas in NASCAR’s opening practice for the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin led a trio of Toyota drivers — the manufacturer claimed five of the top six spots — in the opening practice for the Daytona 500. The 50-minute morning session was the only scheduled on-track time before qualifying Wednesday night, when the front row will be set for “The Great American Race.” Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, paced Bubba Wallace, who drives a 23XI entry co-owned by Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Hamlin’s teammate at JGR, Ty Gibbs, was third.

Mac McClung is back in the dunk contest, looking for a record third straight title

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About a year ago at this time, Mac McClung thought his dunk contest days were done. He’d been in the contest at the NBA’s All-Star weekend twice, won it both times with plenty of flair and figured there was nothing else to prove. Then a week later, he found himself practicing new dunks. And that’s when he quickly realized that he has one dunk contest left in him. The 6-foot-2 McClung is headed back to All-Star weekend, looking to become the first person to win the league’s dunk title in three consecutive years.

Monahan says bringing LIV players back into the fold is a top priority for golf

SAN DIEGO (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says the White House meeting with President Donald Trump last week gets golf closer to reunification. The tour is negotiating with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf to become a minority investor. But the commissioner says the top priority is getting the best players back together. Rory McIlroy says he can see movement toward that as early as next year. He says players who passed on Saudi riches to stay loyal to the tour should realize reunification is the best step. McIlroy says every golfer has benefited from the disruption of LIV Golf.

Baseball welcomes another season, with most pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday

There’s a new No. 2 in the New York Yankees’ rotation behind Gerrit Cole. A familiar face is getting a fresh start leading the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani & Co. are preparing title defense. There was plenty to see as baseball returned for most big league clubs, with pitchers and catchers working out at sites across Arizona and Florida. The Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers got an early start ahead of their opening series in Tokyo on March 18 and 19, and a few clubs won’t get going until Thursday.

